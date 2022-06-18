If you want to learn more about the Walmart Unions and find out whether the employees working here have unions or not. Then you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we are going to talk about the Walmart Unions. In addition, we will list out some of the biggest unions of the Walmart Company in the country. Moreover, we will provide comprehensive information about the most serious attempts at unionization by the employees until now. Next, we will explain whether the Employees at Walmart will unionize in the coming years or not. And lastly, we will talk about the steps taken by the Walmart Company to prevent Unionization.

What Is A Union?

A Union is a group of workers who have formed a community or organization to raise their voice at the workplace, and demand better workplace conditions and benefits. However, many large retailers in the country like Walmart and Amazon, have taken action against the employees to prevent Unionization at their workplace. Although there are certain companies that have allowed employees to form unions such as Kroger, Safeway, and Macy’s. Besides, Unions help the employees to negotiate with the employers about various aspects, such as wages, workplace conditions, employee benefits, and many more.

Is Walmart Unionized? Why not?

As you can guess from the above section, the Walmart Company does not allow any kind of unionization among the employees at their workplace. Even though, the company states that it supports pro-associate groups, the truth is quite the opposite. Besides, the company takes various types of precautions or initiatives to not allow the employees to work for any unions inside the company, including continuous monitoring service on employees during work.

This is mainly because the Walmart Company is a very profitable company, as it is the largest retailer in the world. And it has a very large employee base, as it employs millions of people in multiple countries of the world. Moreover, as you know, if the company allows employees to form unions, then the company will lose lots of its profits, as Walmart may have to give more bonuses, and add additional benefits, to the employees. Besides, as you know, many employees currently working here are not satisfied with the wages and benefits provided by this company.

What Are Some of the Biggest Walmart Unions in the Country?

From the above sections, as you can guess, the Walmart Company currently does not allow any types of unionization at its stores. Instead, it uses various initiatives and techniques to monitor the employees throughout the day and does not allow them to interact or form any kinds of unions. Although, there is one union of a small number of Walmart employees as of now, known as Our Walmart, which is under the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which is currently fighting against the initiative taken by the Walmart Company against unionization.

However, the company is currently very powerful, and it has successfully stubbed all the actions taken by the employees, to form unions. Instead of that, the company has spent more money to control and monitor the employees to curb them, from forming unions. Although this might change in the coming days, as many other popular retailers have been facing legal lawsuits for not allowing unions, so they are employing more friendly approaches, unlike Walmart.

Is It Possible That Walmart Employees Will Unionize in the Future?

The Walmart Employees are already leading a fight against the company to make them permit union formations at the Company. Although, as you can guess, this is not going to be easy, as the employees have to fight against a very powerful company. Besides, as said above, the pressure on the Walmart company also has been increasing in the past few years, and it had to face numerous charges and lawsuits over the years.

So there is a chance that the Walmart Company might follow the suit of other retailers to avoid further incidents or other issues with the employees. And recently, due to the pandemic, Walmart has lost its revenue, and the workers came forwards asking for additional features and benefits. This is why the company has scrambled its quarterly bonus program and instead increased the hourly wages, to increase employee satisfaction, while also providing new medical benefits including vaccines and other medications for the employees.

What Are Some of the Steps That Walmart Has Taken to Prevent Unionization?

Here in this section, we will discuss some of the steps taken by the Walmart Company, to prevent its employees from joining any kind of worker union. Firstly, as said above, the Walmart Company continuously monitors its employees throughout the workday. Secondly, Walmart Management stops employees from joining unions or doing any kind of strikes to request employee work benefits, and other features through intimidation, and this has been revealed by many employees of the company multiple times.

Thirdly, the company has its own playbook which is given to the managers on how to stop employees at the stores from forming unions. And if they find out that the employees are forming a union, the management will deploy a set of special executives known as Delta Forces to stop the union formation or remove the union at the particular store. Fourth, the Walmart Company is known to punish more employees than necessary in order to make sure that other employees will not follow the suit, and this has caused descry from many people across the country. Apart from this, the company has many other initiatives which have been kept secret from the people.

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of the Unions?

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having workers’ unions at the company or employees be a part of these unions, and we will list some of them along with a brief description here in this section.

Advantages of Worker Unions

Employee Protection

Many popular companies across the country, have the habit of firing an employee without offering proper explanations or discussions. And this is why the employees form unions, as they will stop this unnecessary firing of employees, instead, the company might end up offering additional benefits and funds for the employees, and also provide a grievance period for the employees they want to fire. Besides, the unions will help the employees to complain and take action against workplace abuse or discrimination.

Improve Benefits and Wages

Another major advantage of having an employee union is that they will strive to request better benefits and higher wages for the employees. This will set a trend for the other companies to follow the suit and improve the working conditions and benefits of all the employees. And it will also help the non-unionized employees to get similar benefits and high wages. Besides, this will help the employees to get better chances to improve their work performance, and progress in their careers much easier.

Organization

Furthermore, one of the issues faced by many companies is that organization, especially if they are a large workforce. Besides, this will make the company to add more superiors to manage and organize the workers. And due to the large workforce, the employees might find it hard to raise their voices against discrimination or other activities. This is why an employee union is required as it will organize all the employees and provides them a stage to share their issues and concerns with the management directly.

Disadvantages of Employee Unions

Additional Taxes

Moreover, many employee unions request employees to pay additional taxes from the employees, for all their services and requirements, which might not be appreciated by many employees, especially the low-level workers at the said company. However, if this is an open union, then the customers might not have to pay the fees or taxes, but instead became a member in order to get employment or job opportunities at the company. And in the closed unions, even if they allow the employees to be non-members based on their interests, they will still ask them to pay fees, or directly deduct the amount from their paychecks.

Individual Discrimination

Many people who have no interest in chatting or befriending others at the workplace, and want to handle all the issues by themselves, might find it hard to work at a company that has a labor union. As the unions generally discriminate the employees with individuality, instead they want all the employees to go through them, in order to report an issue, or share a concern. And sometimes this will discourage the employees from working at the said company.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walmart Allow Employees to Form Unions? No, the Walmart Company as explained in the above article, does not allow employees to form unions at their stores or warehouses. What are the Benefits of Having Employee Unions? The Employee Unions offer various benefits for the employees, such as Employee Protection, Employee Organization, Better Benefits, Higher Wages, and many more. Does Walmart Monitor their Employees? Yes, currently, the Walmart Company is monitoring all their employees throughout the workday, to make sure that their employees are not forming any kind of employee unions.