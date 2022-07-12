There are many mobile carrier companies in America that offer internet and mobile network. Verizon is one such company that offers mobile network and data services. There are nay other services the company offers, but these two remain the main income earners for the company. When you are thinking of getting a mobile network, you either your network provider to either offer CDMA technology or GSM technology. Every one of us has our own preferences when it comes to this. Both these technologies have their own advantages and disadvantages in providing a proper network service for the customer. So, which technology does Verizon use? Is Verizon a CDMA carrier or a GSM carrier? What technologies does Verizon use nowadays? Is Verizon planning to discontinue CDMA? How to know if your phone is CDMA or GSM? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Which Technology Does Verizon Use, CDMA or GSM?

As of now, Verizon uses CDMA technology for providing its network services. But this is going to change as Verizon has decided to discontinue using CDMA. The company has shifted from CDMA to LTE technology. The percentage of people still using Verizon’s CDMA is just a small fraction of the total Verizon network users. Many of the customers use LTE technology for getting their network services. While CDMA may be efficient in some regards, you won’t find almost anyone that still has that technology in their phone. The main thing to take note of is that CDMA is a technology that is used for 2G and 3G communication. If you want to know why did Verizon decide to stop using CDMA technology, then continue reading the article.

Does Verizon Also Use GSM Technology?

No, Verizon does not use GSM technology to provide network services. Before LTE came along, most people thought that CDMA might be the future as it is more efficient and fluid than GSM. Verizon also thought the CDMA might be the way of the future and decided to opt-out of providing network services with GSM. That is why the network carrier company does not use that technology. The company is also not planning to implement GSM technology anytime soon. As the GSM is a protocol that only offers 2G and 3G services. Nowadays, people mostly use 4G and 5G networks, it would be a waste of resources for Verizon for adopting a network when almost everyone will stop using it in the future.

Why Does Verizon Use CDMA to Provide Its Network Services?

CDMA may be an old technology now, but when it first came out it was very popular among mobile network service providers. The management at Verizon thought that this technology was going to be the way how network services are provided in the future. But that didn’t come to be true. As Verizon was the latest technology at the time of its inception, the company decided to use it. Not only that, but CDMA is actually more powerful and efficient when compared to GSM. That is why Verizon adopted CDMA.

Why Has Verizon Decided to Discontinue CDMA?

The reasons why Verizon decided to discontinue CDMA are not much complicated. As the world always invents new avenues and technologies, it is only logical that the world will move on from CDMA and other technologies. The company had invested a lot of resources to develop CDMA, but those resources and efforts have been put to waste considering that the portion of people using the CDMA network is less than 20%. Here are some main reasons for Verizon deciding to discontinue CDMA.

To use CDMA, mobiles need to be hard-coded to use that technology in the mobile when manufacturing. But currently, no mobile or smartphone company is manufacturing devices with that technology.

With the introduction of LTE technology, people are shifting to 4G and 5G mobile networks as CDMA only provides 2G and 3tg services.

The LTE technology is way more fluid and efficient than all the other previously used mobile network technology.

With a CDMA phone, people will be stuck using that technology and cannot use any other technology on that phone. Unless your phone was manufactured with both GSM and CDMA technologies input in it, you can only use CDMA.

All these reasons resulted in Verizon stopping providing CDMA services. When you are thinking of getting a service, You need to choose the one that fits your usage. Although CDMA may be efficient for its time, that time has long passed. LTE and other new technologies are the norms of today’s society.

Can You Use GSM On a Phone That Already Has Verizon’s CDMA?

Yes, you can use GSM on a phone that already has Verizon’s CDMA. But the device should be able to support both CDMA and GSM technologies. It all depends on what kind of mobile you have. If your phone company manufactured a device that only has CDMA, then it won’t be compatible with GSM. The thing to be aware of is that most mobile companies have started to input both technologies in the last few years. So, in case your phone was bought in the last few years, then it is most probably compatible with both the technologies.

When Is Verizon Going to Discontinue CDMA?

According to the official statement by the company, it has decided to discontinue its CDMA services by the end of this year. So after 31st December 2022, Verizon is not going to provide CDMA. So, In case you use Verizon’s CDMA at present, Then you should look for another alternative. If you ask me, then I suggest that you upgrade to LTE, as it is the most efficient and flexible mobile network technology. The LTE technology will offer you a faster and safer mobile network.

Which Devices Will Be Affected by the Discontinuation of CDMA By Verizon?

There are many devices that will be impacted once Verizon discontinues using CDMA technology to provide its network services. If you are still using a device that has Verizon’s CDMA, then most likely it will receive no more mobile network from the company. Here’s a list of devices that will be impacted once Verizon decides to discontinue CDMA.

Any mobile that uses 3G, which also includes 3G smartphones, will be affected.

3G Home Phone Connect will be impacted

3G tablets such as the iPad 2

4G LTE Non-VoLTE smartphones such as Apple iPhone 5 and other lower models or Samsung Galaxy S4 prior.

GizmoGadget, GizmoPal, and GizmoPal 2

Hum + devices

All the devices that I have listed above will be impacted because of this initiative by Verizon. So, if you have any one of these devices connected to Verizon, either find another network provider or get a device compatible with LTE or other new mobile network technologies. Most people use devices that are compatible with LTE, as it’s the only current mainstream technology. It is even better to use 4G, 4G LTE, and 5G. All the devices that are manufactured today are compatible with LTE, and not CDMA or GSM. As for CDMA, any device that uses 3G is going to get a Verizon network connection after the end of this year.

Is the 5g Network That Verizon Provides CDMA or GSM?

The Technology that Verizon 5G network chooses is not GSM or CDMA. The new 5G networks use something called the OFDMA technology. It stands for Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access. This technology is the one that is used to provide 5G networks to all people. The OFDMA basically modulates a digital signal across many channels to reduce interference. This will enable people to receive a faster mobile network and data. There are several other network service providers that use this technology to provide the network access that 5G users need.

Conclusion

Verizon uses CDMA technology to provide 2G and 3G network services. This is going to change as the company has decided to stop using this technology by the end of this year. As many people are now shifting to 4G and 5G networks, there is really no point for companies like Verizon to continue using CDMA technology. As per the statement from the company, there is going to be more CDMA at Verizon from 31st December 2022. This decision impacts all 3G network users and users of some specific devices. So, if you are currently using Verizon’s 3G services, then it is better to look for another 3G network provider or upgrade to 4G, 4G LTE, or 5G.

FAQs – Is Verizon a CDMA Carrier or GSM Carrier?

Which technology does Verizon use, CDMA or GSM? Verizon uses CDMA technology to provide its 3G network services. Why has Verizon decided to discontinue using CDMA? There are multiple reasons for this happening, like the scarcity of mobile manufacturers making CDMA-compatible devices, people upgrading to 4G other networks, etc. all these are the reasons why Verizon has decided to discontinue CDMA. What network providers other than Verizon use CDMA? There are other mobile network providers like US Cellular and the old sprint network (T-Mobile) that used CDMA technology.