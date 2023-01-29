ShopRite is a retail chain of supermarkets that runs its stores in 6 major states of the United States. Those states are New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Their headquarters is located in Keasbey, New Jersey. Its parent company is Wakefern Food Corporation. Additionally, it is also the largest food retailer in New Jersey. Along with this, it is ranked as the most trusted grocery retailer in the Northeast.

Instacart is an app used by its customers to shop with many retail stores associated with it. They deal with top retailers and also provide services from local grocery/ departmental stores too. Instacart became a trusted brand among customers who can find anything they want from retailers on Instacart.

Among several other retailers, ShopRite also provides its products on Instacart. Along with Instacart ShopRite has a marketplace from 1999 where customers can shop and are offered both delivery and pickup services. It is by now clear that Instacart and ShopRite are partners. Know more about them in the following article in detail.

Are ShopRite and Instacart Partners in 2022?

Yes, both ShopRite and Instacart are partners as of 2022. Additionally, most of the other retail chains under the parent company Wakefern Food Corporation are also partners with Instacart. Wakefern Food Corporation is the largest retailer possessed corporation at present in the United States.

So, customers who want to shop at Instacart can shop for ShopRite products. Additionally, they can also apply for the Price Plus Club card. This card will help them get extra discounts along with access to the exclusive sections of the store which also includes store-brand products.

This might be a bit confusing initially, but you will get a clear picture when you start reading this article. Additionally, this article also has information like the working of Instacart, details about the Price Plus Club card, the membership process, and much more.

What is the Working Process of ShopRite Instacart?

The main thing to remember while using ShopRite Instacart is that you must have an account in Instacart. If you do not have one you can sign up with the basic information. Then log in to the Instacart account using the credentials. You can then visit the page which has all the products of ShopRite which is near you.

Select the ShopRite logo and then the store page will open which is near to you. Once the ShopRite page opens you can notice that the page displays to enter your Price Plus Club card credentials. Now you can even access all the extra discounts which are included in the Price Plus Club card.

Now, you can shop through Instacart. You can add all the products you need to the shopping cart and check out. Instacart shopping cart only accepts a minimum of $35 in order to be eligible for the delivery. Also, you can give any additional directions to the shopper who shops on your behalf in the checkout section. Finally, you can select the method of payment. Instacart does not offer to pick up orders so the option you are offered by them is delivery.

Payment Methods on ShopRite Instacart

Always keep in mind that ShopRite does not accept the SNAP EBT card for payments through them. The only payment methods you can find in ShopRite Instacart are

Google Pay, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay PayPal Debit or Credit card

Should You Tip the Shopper on Instacart?

Once you pay the order, you can enter the page where Instacart will ask you if you want to pay any tip to your shopper or not. It is always recommended to tip your shopper for the service they provide.

Additionally, if you order from Instacart in a metropolitan city then it is best to leave a good amount as a tip considering the traffic and demand in the city. In some metropolitan cities with huge traffic take longer to get the products delivered. However, it is always advised to tip your shopper as a token of gratitude.

What is the Process for Adding Your ShopRite Price Plus Card to Instacart?

You can add your ShopRite Price Plus Card to Instacart in 3 major ways. By adding this card you can get access to many discounts and deals offered by Instacart.

Method 1: Go to Instacart’s ShopRite marketplace, you can notice the section where you can enter the Price Plus card details.

Method 2: Click on the ShopRite logo in the top right corner. Once you enter the page you can see options such as View pricing policy, 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, and Save with Price Club Plus. Select “Save with Price Club Plus” and enter the card details there.

Method 3: Open Instacart and you can notice a hamburger menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top left corner of the page. The account hub will open once you click it, from there select account settings. In the settings, you can select the loyalty cards where all your saved cards will appear. In the top right corner click the ShopRite logo and add a loyalty card.

Account Hub> Settings> Loyalty Cards> Add Loyalty card.

Is a Membership Needed to Shop on ShopRite Instacart?

No, there is no need for a membership for you to shop on Instacart. Additionally, you do not need it even to shop at ShopRite on Instacart. But, if you have a ShopRite Price Plus card then it might benefit you by giving access to extra discounts and deals on Instacart. The good thing is you do not have to pay any membership for this ShopRite Price Plus card, it is totally free.

Along with this, Instacart also provides additional discounts to people who use it regularly. The cost of Instacart Express is $10 per month or $99 per year.

What is the Price of ShopRite Instacart?

If you are a regular customer of ShopRite then you might have noticed the difference in the cost of products from ShopRite Instacart and their stores. The products might be charged extra on Instacart. This extra price is to provide a balance in the cost of Instacart and other working teams.

Also, Instcart only allows customers who shop a minimum of $35 on their account per order. In addition to this, delivery charges are also added to the cart value. The delivery charges might range from $3.99 to $7.99. The maximum delivery charge is laid when the demand is high during peak season. Along with them, the service fee is nearly 5% of the cart value.

If you want a pickup service then use the ShopRite marketplace as Instacart does not have a ShopRite pick-up service. You can only get your order delivered. However, you should consider taking Instacart express if you shop regularly with them. This will save you some bucks. The cost of Instacart Express is $10 per month or $99 per year. Through this, you can use a free delivery service. Additionally, the service charge is also reduced on your orders.

You can even tip the shopper from Instacart. This is considered a sign of gratitude. Generally, most people leave a tip of $5 on the order. If you live in a metropolitan city then considering the traffic and all factors it is better to leave a tip of 15 to 20 percent.

Total= Cart value+ Delivery charge+ Service fee+ Tip

Is There a Pickup Service for ShopRite Instacart?

ShopRite Instacart has only the delivery option on their orders. They do not have a pickup option. However, if you want a pickup option you can shop from the ShopRite marketplace as it has a pickup service.

The ShopRite marketplace is a good way to escape the delivery fee and save some money. They offer their customers free curbside pickup. However, it is better to check with the nearest ShopRite store if they provide this service with them.

Can You Use the SNAP EBT Card on ShopRite Instacart?

The payment methods after you shop at ShopRite Instacart are mentioned above. SNAP EBT Card is not eligible for payments on the ShopRite Instacart. However, they are accepted in the ShopRite stores directly or on their official website, shoprite.com.

Can You Get Your ShopRite Instacart Delivery 24*7?

There are a few ShopRite stores that are available for its customers 24*7. However, Instacart does not provide delivery services their services throughout the day including at night. They only provide delivery services from ShopRite till 11 at night.

Final Thoughts on ShopRite Instacart

ShopRite provides its customers with delivery and curbside pickup services from its official website. However, if you want to order on ShopRite Instacart then you might not get the pickup service. However, they do have delivery services. You have to pay extra for delivery and service charges on Instacart. If you want to save money you can take Instacart Express service.

Additionally, you can add your ShopRite Price Club Plus card on Instacart. Instacart allows their customers to shop at ShopRite and deliver them only if the cart value is a minimum of $35. Finally, you can pay them in several ways except for the SNAP EBT card on ShopRite Instacart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost and benefits of Instacart express? The cost of Instacart Express is $10 per month or $99 per year. Through this, you can use a free delivery service. Additionally, the service charge is also reduced on your orders. Can I shop from ShopRite Instacart at midnight? You can shop from ShopRite Instacart only till 11 at night after which they close the delivery service on Instacart. What payment methods are accepted at ShopRite Instacart? The payment methods accepted on ShopRite Instacart are debit/ credit cards, PayPal, and Google/ Samsung/ Apple Pay. What are the uses of the Price Plus Club card on ShopRite Instacart? Price Plus Club cards will help them get extra discounts along with access to the exclusive sections of the store which also includes store-brand products.