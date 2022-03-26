Is the USPS Package Delivered?

Whenever we order something online, the first thing we see is the date at which it is expected to deliver, and eagerly wait for it. The same happens with the mail if it is about something important. So what we do is keep tracking it. It’s well and good if you get the parcel on time, but what if tracking details show that the parcel is delivered, but you don’t get the parcel. I know it’s disappointing but If it has happened to you with USPS service this article will guide you to locate the parcel.

What Do USPS Package Delivered Supposed to Mean?

During tracking your package if you see a Package delivered, it means that the package is not in transit or out for delivery, but has been successfully delivered to the consumer. The mail carriers generally update this on tracking status only after delivering it, but there are instances when it’s not delivered, yet you get the status as delivered. In that case, just don’t panic and go with the steps provided in the article.

If your tracking details show that your parcel or package is delivered, but you didn’t get it, I know you will be disappointed and would straight away want to contact the USPS. But before doing that, make sure that the parcel is not in your area. By that I mean to check with the neighbors, if they mistakenly have taken it without seeing the shipping address and have not opened it yet. There are chances of them having your parcel. Secondly, the mail carriers have become smart to keep your parcel at some safer or hidden spots, garage or backyard instead of keeping it in front of the door. Also, check your mailbox if your package is small. They do this to protect it from theft. Just check with all the hidden spots, garage, and backyard to make sure that the parcel is not with you.

There are chances of you getting the package within 24 hours after the status is updated to “delivered”. This may happen due to several reasons and the most common is that they need to deliver a certain number of deliveries each day and to save on time they prematurely mark it delivered and actually deliver the next day. Sometimes it may also happen due to clerical or technical issues. So after confirming that the package is not around you, you must contact USPS. If you have a post office near you, it’s better you contact the local USPS representative, and give them the details of your package. They may help you if the package is under them. Secondly, you can contact them on the phone, which is tiring as their phones are always busy. The best way is to drop mail giving the details of your package. They may ask you to wait for 24 hrs for getting your package delivered. But if your package doesn’t get delivered within 24 hrs, you must speak to the local USPS representative, and he will guide you with the process.

USPS and FedEx

One most important thing about USPS you must know is that they partner up with FedEx from time to time. This means USPS gives their packages to FedEx and vice versa for deliveries. In this case, sometimes while handing over the Package to FedEx, USPS may update the status as delivered. But FedEx may take one or two days to deliver the package. If they have handed your package to FedEx, then the USPS representative will provide you with some details and ask you to contact FedEx. FedEx may most probably inform you that your package is in transit or else if it has been delivered, then they will give you all the details of delivery. USPS relies on FedEx for delivery of packages when it’s convenient as well as cost-effective for them, but sometimes it leads to a clerical error. And that is frustrating for the person waiting for the Package.

Why Does the USPS Lose Packages?

USPS has stated that the main reason for losing the package is due to the lost address label or the smeared or illegible shipping label. Additionally, the incorrect sender and receiver address where the zip code and given address don’t match is also the reason for the lost packages. USPS is reported to lose 3% of the mails yearly. Though 3% doesn’t sound much to you, how about 4.38 billion lost mails as USPS delivers across 146 billion mails every year.

When Is Your Package Said to Be Lost?

According to the USPS policy, the number of days are different for different mail classes to claim that it is lost.

For First class mail, First class package service, and priority mail, if you don’t receive your package within seven days from mailing, you can consider it lost and follow a procedure to locate

For priority mail express, the package can be considered as lost if guaranteed delivery date and time is missed.

For USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Select Ground and Media mail, if it’s not delivered within 14 days, you can consider it lost.

After you confirm that your mail or package is lost, you can raise a Missing Mail Search Request. To submit a Missing Mail search request, you have to provide with certain details such as

The Sender’s mailing address

The Recipient’s mailing address

USPS tracking number, or mailing receipt

The documented mailing date

Description of the Package including pictures and receipts.

Once USPS receives your request, it gathers all the information related to your package and if they find it, they will deliver it to your mailing address as soon as possible. The search is said to be unsuccessful if they don’t find your package within 3 months.

You can also apply for the refunds if you had used Priority Mail Express and if your package includes insurance, then you can claim that.

Pros and Cons of Using USPS

The USPS has been serving the nation through the decades and is the oldest postal service provider. Every company strives to provide better services to its customer by adopting new technologies and methods to compete with the others in the market. Selection of the service becomes easy if you know the pros and cons of the company. So let’s have a look at the pros and cons of USPS

Pros of Using USPS

USPS provides cheaper rates for smaller packages. For the package under 2 pounds, if it fits the priority mail shipments, then USPS is the best option for delivery as it doesn’t charge extra and ship it at any distance. Using USPS can save up to $2 as compared to other postal services such as FedEx and UPS.

It delivers mails and packages for all the six days of the week except for Sunday. Its free Saturday delivery is something that makes it stand different from other services that charges extra for delivering mails and packages on Saturday.

USPS has an extensive and complex delivery system, and so it is capable of reaching all the remote areas where other services may not reach. Additionally, as mail boxes are government property, only USPS is allowed to deliver to mailbox and P.O.

Cons of Using USPS

USPS is not a great option for larger packages, as if the package is larger than 70 pounds you will have to take it to the US post office and ship with USPS Retail Ground service.

Though they are working on improving the technology and operations, their tracking service still needs to be worked upon.

If you don’t have any time limitations then you can surely opt for USPS, but if its urgent, then their long transit time may disappoint you.

Informed Delivery

As for regular delivery, USPS doesn’t provide any notifications in the form of text messages and emails unless you have opted for Informed Delivery. Informed Delivery is an optional and free service provided by USPS that gives the consumer the ability to digitally preview the exterior of your mail and or package before it arrives.

Customer Service Number

If you are facing any problem with the delivery of your mail or package, you can get all your queries answered from this customer care number, 1-800-275-8777. From Monday to Friday their operational timing is 8 am to 8 pm and for Saturday, it is 8 am to 6 pm. You can also contact them by mail or by raising an inquiry from their website.

Competitors of USPS

Though USPS is one of the oldest postal services in the US, it has several competitors. Some of its most significant competitors are UPS, FedEx, and DHL. People with small businesses have moved to Stamps.com, Sendle, or ShipStation as they provide lower rates and efficient delivery. Also, Amazon and LaserShip are rising as tough competitors to USPS in terms of fares and services.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What you should do when a USPS package says delivered but is not? You can initially look for your package with your neighbor or on your property, if you don’t find then you can contact the USPS representative through phone or email. When is your package said to be lost? Your package is said to be lost if you don’t receive it within 7 or 14 days, (depends on the mail class you have chosen) from the mailing date. Who are some of the USPS’s Competitors? UPS, FedEx, DHL are some major competitors of USPS in addition to Amazon, LaserShip, Stamps.com, Sendle, and ShipStation