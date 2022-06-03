For those of you who do not know Starz is a famous cable and satellite network. The network has various television series and theatrically released movies. This network has millions of subscribers in the United States of America. Many people are also wondering if Starz is free with Amazon Prime. If you are also wondering about the same thing then you have come to the right place. Here we will not only be discussing whether Starz is free with Amazon Prime, but we will also be seeing a few related questions. Such as, What is the cost of Starz? What are the steps you need to go through to cancel Starz? Etc.

Is Starz Free With Amazon Prime?

Not many people know this, but Amazon has partnered with Starz and gives its customers a 7-day free trial for Amazon Prime members. As mentioned in the above section, Starz is a premium cable and satellite television network. This network has a wide range of movies and television shows. All the television shows can be watched in this 7-day free trial or for $8.99 per month once the free trial ends.

What Are a Few Other Channels That You Get for Free When You Purchase Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers more than 100 channels to all Amazon Prime members. A few of the channels that are offered by Amazon with its Prime membership are given in the list below.

HBO

SHOWTIME

Cinemax

CBS All Access

Starz

These are a few channels that are offered on Amazon Prime. There are various channels that are offered. A customer will be able to find out about all the channels offered at Amazon Prime by going to its official website. There is no requirement for extra applications or a cable to use these channels. All the customer needs to do is pay for the channels and use them.

How Long Do You Have Access to Starz Free Trial on Amazon?

As mentioned in the above sections, the free trial for Starz on Amazon Prime is only for 7 days. This will just give the customer a glimpse of what Starz has to offer. After these 7 days, customers can decide whether it will be worth $8.99 per month. The 7-day trial starts as soon as you sign up. So make sure that you have time to explore the network. Starz might actually be worth the money since it has more than 900 movies and more than 20 shows. Once the free trial ends you can choose whether you want to pay for the network or not. You can also choose to pay $8.99 for a month and try it out for longer in case the free trial was not enough.

Does Amazon Require a Credit Card for a Starz Free Trials?

In case you want to use the free trial, you will have to give the information on your credit card. Most companies request this from their clients. Most companies usually ask customers for their credit card information to give a free trial. The charges will only be applied when the free trial ends and the paid subscription ends. You should keep in mind that Starz will charge once the free trial ends. So, just in case you do not want to continue with Starz you will have to cancel the free trial before the 7 days end.

How to Add Starz to Amazon Prime?

Adding Amazon Prime to your Amazon Prime is quite simple. Let us see the process of adding Starz to Amazon in a step-by-step manner.

Launch Amazon Prime and log in to your account if not logged in

Here you will be able to select the Accounts and Lists. This will be located in the top right corner of the screen

Now, select Your Prime Video option and choose the channels you like

You will be able to browse the channels and select Starz

Once you locate Starz, click on it and open the detail page of the app

Now, you can click on the start free trial to start the subscription

You will have to confirm your account details before subscribing.

Now click on the start your free trial option, and you can start using Starz on Amazon Prime.

What Is the Cost of Starz?

So, you want to purchase Starz and find that the network is worth it. The cost of this network on Amazon Prime is 12.99 per month. But in case you want to purchase Starz without Amazon Prime, it will only cost you around $8.99. A lot of people find Starz to be worth the money as the network has more than 20 shows and more than 900 films. Many of the films are blockbuster hits and the shows are very popular as well. The best part of getting Starz on Amazon Prime is that you will not require any cable or extra applications. All that needs to be done is pay for the network and use it. This can also be canceled at any time.

What Are the Steps You Need to Go Through to Cancel Starz?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Starz will start charging once the 7-day trial ends. So, the customer will have to end the 7-day trial early in case he/she does not want the subscription. A customer will be able to switch off the auto-renewal feature on Amazon Prime. The customer will also have to switch off any added subscriptions as well. This is quite simple to do. All that the customer has to do is log into his/her Amazon account and select the digital content and devices option. After this click on the Apps and More option, here the customer will be able to manage his/her subscriptions. The app and more options will show the customer his/her subscriptions such as Starz, Prime, etc. It will even show any free subscriptions as well. By following these steps you will be able to stop Amazon from charging you for Starz. The downside to this is that the subscription will not be renewed, and you will lose data on whatever you were watching on Starz.

Conclusion

Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world. The company sells almost everything and also provides streaming services. Customers will also be able to get access to Starz. Starz is a satellite network that has various television shows and films. In the initial sections, we have given details on whether a customer can get Starz for free with an Amazon Prime membership. We have also provided a list of the channels other than Starz that one can get on Amazon Prime. As mentioned in the above sections a customer can Starz for a 7-day free trial. In the above sections, We have provided details, on how long a customer has access to Starz on Amazon Prime.

Even though a customer gets a 7-day free trial for Starz on Amazon Prime, he/she will have to give their credit card details. A lot of companies have this rule as they charge the customer as soon as the 7-day free trial ends. We have given details on this in the above sections. But, if a customer does not want the Starz subscription after the 7-day free trial, he or she will have to cancel their free subscription. If you do not know how you can cancel the free trial option, we have provided the steps in the above sections. We have also provided the steps to add Starz to your Amazon Prime account. In the final section, details on the cost of Starz and its cost on Amazon Prime have been provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the cheapest way to get Starz? There is an offer going on Starz where a customer will be able to get a 6-months subscription only for $3. This is a discount of 66%, as the regular price of the subscription is $8.99 per month. This will save the customer $5.99 per month. In total, a customer will save $36. 2. Will Starz charge as soon as the 7-day free ends? Starz will ask you to give your credit card information even for getting the free trial. Once this free trial ends Starz will charge the customer to continue with the subscription. This will be done automatically once the 7-day free trial ends. 3. Is a Starz subscription worth the money? Starz offers various hit movies and television shows on its platform. It is a premium streaming network. The only drawback to Starz is that it does not support 4K resolution. But, for the price and the range of films and shows it offers, Starz is worth it.