Home Depot is the go-to place for most people in need of tools, construction products, etc. As the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, It offers a range of products and merchandise. It comes as no surprise that there are more than 2,317 Home Depot stores worldwide, considering their success. People go to its stores every day countrywide to buy home appliances, tools, and also paints for renovation or building stuff at their homes and offices. There are a variety of paint brands sold at Home Depot stores, but is Sherwin Williams paint available at Home Depot? Well, that’s the question you’ll find the answer to in this article.

We all need paint, it is one of the essential products when renovating or building homes and workspaces. And Home Depot certainly must have come into your mind as the first option. You can find many paint brands and colors at its stores. It would be totally dumb of Home Depot if they don’t sell paint, but what if you are looking specifically for Sherwin Williams brand’s paint. Is it sold at Home Depot? If no, then Why? What are some other places that sell Sherwin Williams paint? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then continue reading.

Is Sherwin Williams Paint Sold At Home Depot?

No, Home Depot does not sell Sherwin Williams paint at any of its stores in the country. Home Depot offers a range of brands of paint, but you will not find even find the name, Sherwin Williams anywhere. There are other paint brands in Home Depot that suit your need to paint Exterior surfaces, Concrete, wood, and also interior walls.

Why Is Sherwin Williams Paint Not Sold At Home Depot?

You may not know this, but the Sherwin Williams paint brand is exclusive to Lowe’s. In February 2018, Sherwin Williams announced that their paint will only be sold at Lowe’s. Both companies have made a deal to make their paint available at all of Lowe’s retailer stores. This partnership made Lowe’s the sole Home improvement retailer in America to sell Sherwin paint.

This move was made by Lowe’s to keep pace with its rival Home Depot. The paint industry has been growing recently, and the market for paints among the American population is only increasing day by day. This booming demand for paints is what made Lowe’s pour huge investments into the paint industry. But Sherwin Williams paint is not the only product that Lowe’s bought the exclusive rights for. Sherwin’s other popular brands like Minwax, Thompson’s Water seals, and Cabot are sold mostly at Lowe’s home centers.

Where Else Can I Find Sherwin Williams Paint?

Other than Lowe’s you can find Sherwin’s paint at Sherwin William flagship stores. They offer many coating and painting products at their stores other than paint. But you may not have a Sherwin Williams store near you, considering that they aren’t a major retailer like Home Depot or Lowes. You can also find Sherwin paint at Lowes.com if you want the paints delivered to your house.

Walmart Marketplace is another place that sells Sherwin Williams merchandise at its online and physical stores. They offer a slightly lower price than the original selling price in the market.

What Paint Brands Does Home Depot Sell?

Although Home Depot does not sell Sherwin Williams paint, it has a range of other brands which are available at Home Depot stores. Their selection of paint brands is in parallel with the quality of Sherwin’s paints. Here are some paint brands that are featured at Home Depot.

Behr (Dynasty, Marquee, Ultra, Premium plus)

Rust-Oleum

Gidden (Diamond, Premium, Essentials)

Above listed are the paint brands that are sold at Home Depot. Behr branded paint is sold exclusively at Home Depot, the same way Sherwin Williams paint is exclusive to Lowe’s. Both these paint brands are highly sought after. So, you also have the option of buying Behr’s paint

What is the difference between Behr’s paint and Sherwin Williams paint?

There are some major differences between these paint brands. But each of these brands has its own pros and cons. Here are the differences between Behr’s paint and Sherwin’s paint

Pricing

The price of Behr’s paint ranges anywhere from $30 – $65, whereas Sherwin William sells paint for $30 to $90 per gallon.

Texture of paint

Behr paint is way thicker compared to Sherwin’s paint. Behr’s paint is good for the coverage of walls, but brushwork with Behr’s paint is not satisfactory at all. Whereas Sherwin’s paint is not as thick as Behr’s which allows you to paint corners way easier.

Usage

Sherwin’s paint is mostly used by contractors, Behr’s paint is the preferred paint for most households. Contractors and builders buy Sherwin’s paint in bulk and sell it to clients at discount prices. But that doesn’t mean that contractors don’t use Behr’s paint, many contractors also buy Behr’s. Normal households tend to buy Behr’s paint, as its premium version is cheaper than Sherwin Williams’s.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Sherwin Williams Paint?

There is no doubt whether Sherwin’s paint is of high quality or not. Sherwin’s paint is one of the most sought-after paint brands in America, which shows its worth. But there are both advantages and disadvantages to buy Sherwin’s paint.

Pros

Sherwin William’s paint is highly durable and long-lasting.

Sherwin’s paint doesn’t easily blister, peel or fade in color. Their paint is easily one of the toughest paint there is on the market.

There is a mold and mildew resistant coating element in the paint, this will surely keep your house’s appearance clean and hygienic.

Their paint has incredible Color retention and adhesion.

Cons

The price of Sherwin Williams paint is a bit higher when you compare it with other paint brands on the market.

Lowe’s is the only home improvement retailer that sells Sherwin Williams paint.

Sherwin’s paint is thinner in texture, so sometimes it may require you to give a 2nd coating.

After their paint dries, it has a sandpaper-like rough texture, unlike Behr’s smooth plastic feel.

What Other Products Does Sherwin Williams Sell?

Sherwin Williams has got a reputation for providing quality paints. But paints are not the only ones sold by them. They have a whole range of other products to offer. Here’s a list of what other products Sherwin Williams sells.

Coatings

Concrete & Masonry Products

Aerosols

Floor Coatings

Roller covers, Frames & Accessories

Ladders, Scaffolds & Climbing Equipment

Tape & Masking

Sandpaper & Abrasives

Painter’s Tools

Painter’s Wear

Spray Equipment

Wallpaper tools and Paste

Sherwin Williams is best known for its quality paints, but the other products it offers also have the same standards of quality. This quality consistency and satisfactory pricing is what made Lowe’s acquire the exclusive rights to sell Sherwin paints at its home centers and stores.

What Are Some Things To Consider Before Buying Paint?

There are some things that you’ll need to consider before buying paint for your house. You shouldn’t just walk into a store and get paint whose color you find appealing. There are factors that affect how your paint looks on your house. You’ll need to know these things before you go to your local Lowe’s or Home Depot.

Space where you’ll paint.

Paint that suits your existing decor.

The quality of light that affects the paint’s appearance.

Shifting your family to a different house.

Future renovations and projects that you undertake in the area where you paint.

Buying paint as per your budget so that it doesn’t interfere with other costs

Better to hire a professional when you don’t have any idea about painting.

All these above-mentioned factors affect how your house looks after you’ve got the painting done. So be sure to keep all these details in mind the next time you think of going paint shopping.

Conclusion

To recap, everything that’s mentioned in this article, Home Depot doesn’t sell Sherwin Williams ain’t in any of its big-box stores. Lowe’s is the only retailer that sells Sherwin Williams paint due to an exclusive partnership that they have. But there are many sought-after brands at Home Depot like Behr, Gidden, and Rust-Oleum. Sherwin’s paint costs anywhere between $30 – $90 per gallon.

Most contractors and builders prefer to purchase Sherwin’s paint as it is light in texture, which is best suited for industrial purposes. But their paint is so light in texture compared to other brands that you may need to apply the 2nd coating for the paint to stick. And despite its rough feel on the hand after it dries, it’s still a standard quality paint. So if you want to buy Sherwin Williams paint, then your only options are to buy it at Lowe’s or Sherwin Williams flagship stores.

