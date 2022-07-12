Due to the internet, people are able to share information with one another at light speed. However, this has largely benefitted us. However, some people are misusing the internet platform to spread misleading information due to various reasons. This is affecting the reliability of the information that is being uploaded on the internet. For example, false information regarding McDonald’s was making rounds on social media claiming that McDonald’s serves human meat. I was taken aback for a second. Due to incidents like this, various other questions start popping into our minds. Similarly, you have a question, Is McDonald’s meat real. Well, I don’t want to blame you because it is not your fault. Well, I have done my research and have the answer. Continue reading to know the truth.

Is the Meat Used by McDonald’s Real?

You will be happy to know that McDonald’s meat is not fake, but real. It uses 100% real meat for preparing various dishes from its menus such as sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and pork. Moreover, the burgers of McDonald’s are made using 100% ground beef. The beef is free from preservatives and artificial ingredients as well. McDonald’s preserves the flavor of the meat by flash freezing it. They do the flash freezing as soon as the meat arrives at the McDonald’s restaurant.

What Is the McDonald’s Meat Made Out of?

You need not have a doubt regarding the meat used at McDonald’s. It uses 100% real chicken, beef, fish, and pork. Among these, people are more doubtful about the authenticity of beef. Moreover, this has created a fear among people who eat beef-related dishes at McDonald’s. However, this is what I want to tell you, there is no need for you to fret over the authenticity of beef meat at McDonald’s. Furthermore, I will explain how McDonald’s gets its meat and how it prepares it for cooking in this article. Keep reading this article to know more.

Does McDonald’s Use Fresh Beef to Prepare Food Items?

Earlier, McDonald’s used to use frozen beef. However, it was four years ago in 2018. Later, it stopped the usage of frozen beef and replaced it with fresh beef. This bought a big change in the taste of the food items made using fresh beef meat. In addition to that, fresh beef is free from additives and preservatives. Hence, McDonald’s Beef is more organic as well.

Where Does McDonald’s Get Its Beef From?

McDonald’s doesn’t restrict itself to certain suppliers. It buys meat from suppliers who are located throughout America. In addition to the USA, McDonald’s also depends on countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it does follow a strict quality meat policy. In other words, the restaurant staff makes sure only fresh and healthy meat gets cooked. The bad and spoiled meat pieces are removed before they enter the kitchen of the McDonald’s restaurant.

Do the Staff Who Handle the Meat Follow Hygienic Practices?

It is very important for those in the kitchen to cook the food items without contamination. Maintaining Hygienic practices while cooking will prevent human contamination. Hence, the staff who are handling the meat are made to wear blue gloves before they touch the meat pieces. Additionally, the staff is also trained to handle the meat carefully without letting it fall down. Lastly, in order to keep the meat fresh, McDonald’s has installed refrigeration systems in its kitchens.

How Are the Beef Patties Made by McDonald’s?

After the filtered meats get into the kitchen, the meat pieces are thrown into the grinder. The meat machinery will shape the meat. Later, the beef pieces are seasoned. While seasoning ingredients such as salt and pepper are added to the beef. Neither additives nor preservatives are used while preparing the beef patties.

Is the McRib Prepared From Real Pork?

Absolutely! In fact, the meat for the McRib is taken from the pork shoulder. The meat is later prepared into McRib patties. Those patties will be used for preparing McDonald’s famous Sandwich. Still, you will be left with one question. How did McRib get the shape of a rib if it is taken from the shoulder? Well, here is the case, McDonald’s restaurant uses a press that is designed to imprint rib shapes on pork meat. The same method is followed by McDonald’s for bringing burger shape from the meat.

Is Mcdonald’s Nugget Made From 100% Chicken Meat?

Yep. McDonald’s prepares its nuggets using 100% all-white chicken meat. The nuggets are prepared using meat cut from various parts of a chicken, such as a tenderloin, breast, and rib. The companies that supply the chicken meat hail from the locations such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Most importantly, McDonald’s doesn’t add artificial flavors at any stage of preparation.

Does McDonald’s cook chickens that were treated with Antibiotics?

No. In the year of 2015, McDonald’s made clear to its customer that it will not use chickens treated with antibiotics by bringing a policy in place. Moreover, you can be sure that McDonald’s is free from antibiotics, which are required for human medicines. The chickens are USDA-inspected before they are cooked in the McDonald’s Kitchen.

Does McDonald’s Prepare McLean Deluxe by Adding Seaweed?

It doesn’t prepare this Burger anymore. It was long ago in the decade of 90s when the McDonald’s experimented with creating a healthy burger option. In order to reduce the fat content, McDonald’s added seaweed. This was advertised by McDonald’s claiming it to have less fat compared to Big Mac. However, this Burger didn’t become a success. People rejected it for lack of flavor. Additionally, there was nothing special about this meat, as they claimed. It disappeared from the Menu of McDonald’s very quickly.

What Is the Weight of McDonald’s Burger?

Most beef patties weigh 4 oz before cooking. After cooking, the size of the burger reduces a bit. However, the weight remains the same.

Do McDonald’s Food Items Contain Human Meat?

Again. This is another fake news that was debunked by McDonald’s soon after this news started spreading like wildfire. It clearly stated in one of the sections of the website called “Your Right to Know” that they only sell halal beef and chicken. Reconfirmed that none of its restaurants uses human meat. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made by McDonald’s to stop this misinformation, it continues to resurface again. In my opinion, this kind of false information will continue to enter the smartphone screens of millions of people for years to come.

Why Do So Many Rumors About McDonald’s Pop Up?

There can be many reasons for this. However, in my opinion, the prime suspect is the brain of Humans. Yup. Human brains are wired in such a way that it always gives preference to fear or facts. Hence, when people come across the above hearsay, they instantly believe in them. Even though people don’t believe it, they will be in the spell of fear for some time. Only a few people would question and fact-check these things.

There can be another factor as well, which is encouraging the spread of misinformation regarding McDonald’s. As we all know that McDonald’s company has so many competitors. Especially, in recent years many fast-food chains are growing rapidly Therefore, we cannot be wrong if we doubt the competitors doing all these. However, I don’t have any evidence to support what I said. This is just my conjecture that rose from my instinct.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by clarifying the doubt that the meat used by McDonald’s is real. The meat included beef, chicken, and pork. Later, I spoke about the freshness of the beef meat that McDonald cooked in its kitchen. While talking about it, I explained when McDonald’s switched from frozen meat to fresh meat. The answer to the next query spoke about the sources from where McDonald’s got its meat. After this, I answer the next couple of queries that questioned the hygienic practices of McDonald’s staff and how the beef patties are prepared at the McDonald’s kitchens.

Furthermore, I answered the queries which questioned the genuineness of the sources for McRib and nuggets. I discussed the usage of antibiotics in McDonald’s chicken, seaweeds in McLean Deluxe, and human meat in food items. Lastly, I listed a couple of important reasons why rumors regarding McDonald’s are popping up. I hope the information given in this article regarding McDonald’s meat was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s as a company is making all efforts to debunk and reduce false information that questions the quality of its food and services. Still, no one can be sure if such rumors don’t arise in the future. As a customer, we should not rely on these sources. At the same time, we cannot ignore them as well. Hence, the best we can do is to question McDonald’s regarding the speculation. You can access McDonald’s in different ways through different media. You contact McDonald’s on its website, social media pages, and official mail ID.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is Mcdonald’s Meat Real

1. Does McDonald’s follow any inspection process before the staff starts cooking the meat the restaurant received? McDonald’s receives meat from different resources. As a result, the staff at each McDonald’s restaurant check the meat before they make it ready to cook. 2. Which part of the meat is cut from the pork to prepare the McRib? Even though McRib resembles a rib shape, it is actually taken from the shoulder part of the pork. 3. Is McDonald’s present on any social media? Yes. McDonald’s has accounts and is active on many social media such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Other than social media, one can contact McDonald’s through its Website, mail addresses, and many more.