IKEA has created a huge hype among the people of Iowa. To be more specific, people living in the city of Des Moines. Des Moines, a metro, is witnessing rapid growth in the Midwest of America. So, what is the buzz all about? Well, IKEA is the reason for the fuss. The word is that IKEA is planning to start an IKEA store in the city of Des Moines. However, so far no notification has been issued officially by IKEA. Hence, people are having their doubts. Do you have that doubt as well? If you have the doubt, continue reading this article and get your doubt cleared.

Is IKEA Opening a Store in Des Moines in 2022?

To the disappointment of the people of IKEA, the speculation about the arrival of the Des Moines is not true. In other words, IKEA will not be opening in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, or any other cities inside Iowa. At least not in the near future. Currently, IKEA hasn’t planned anything inside Iowa. Though Des Moines is considered to be a fast-growing city, it doesn’t meet the criteria set by IKEA to open a store anywhere. Moreover, none of the cities present in Iowa has any probability of getting an IKEA store. I will elucidate further regarding the criteria set by IKEA. Continue reading to know that.

Is There Any IKEA Store Located Near Iowa?

There is not even a single IKEA store that is located in the state of Iowa. You have to cross the border and leave the state to go to an IKEA location. The nearby ones you could find outside Iowa are located in places such as Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas, and St. Louis. Among the aforementioned options, the closest one is located in the city of Kansas. You may have to travel a distance of 200-mile before reaching the desired location.

Does IKEA Deliver to Places Located Inside Iowa?

It can be a hard thing for the people of Iowa to realize that they won’t be getting an IKEA store any sooner. However, it will be satisfying if at least IKEA could deliver to Iowa. Does it? Well, you will be delighted to know that IKEA does deliver to places inside Iowa. The only drawback in buying things like this is that it will cost you a few bucks extra. The extra cost is due to the delivery. The delivery cost will be different based on factors such as the distance between Iowa and your address. The size of the package and the shipping method.

In the case of delivery, you also have other options. You can depend on independent delivery services. For example, Omaha Modern is an independent delivery service that has a long experience in delivering IKEA products. Especially, in the states where the IKEA store isn’t present. In addition to them, some independent retailers are also ready to deliver IKEA products.

Where Could IKEA Open the Store in Iowa?

As I mentioned earlier, if IKEA is planning to open a store in a city, it will look forward to certain aspects. Among them, the population is the first priority. IKEA prefers metropolitan cities that have a population of over 2 million. Unfortunately, none of the cities present in Iowa has a population that is equal to or greater than 2 million. IKEA considers the population factor as a prime criterion because this factor helps IKEA to decide if a place can generate enough revenue.

However, since Des Moines and Iowa City are growing rapidly, there are chances in the future. We can consider these two cities as potential locations where IKEA could set up its store. Only these two cities will be able to achieve the financial goals. By financial goal, I mean more revenue and profit. In addition to population, there is one other thing that IKEA may take it consideration. It is the wealth status of people living in the cities and the whole state. Without potential buyers, IKEA may not consider opening a store in a particular place. Between the two cities, IKEA Des Moines is more likely.

What Are the Alternatives to IKEA?

IKEA is one of the best places to purchase house appliances and many other items. So, many people trust IKEA while buying its products and getting its service. However, despite all the best things that IKEA offers, we should still consider checking out other options. In fact, you will be able to find an alternative that would be better than IKEA in certain aspects. Unfortunately, most of them operate online. Some of them include Etsy, Dwell, AllModern, and CB2.

Nevertheless, none of the online options that I have mentioned can be a perfect replacement for IKEA. The flat pack IKEA experience is something you can get only in IKEA. Still, I can assure you that you will buy modern furniture at a reasonable price. There are advantages and disadvantages in choosing IKEA’s alternatives. Hence, the choice is left to you. You are free to pick whichever option you wish for more. Lastly, I would like to tell you to weigh the pros and cons perfectly before you could buy anything from the option you pick.

Will I Get the Same Quality and Service From the Alternatives?

Most of the alternatives you have are available online. Hence, none of the alternatives will be able to give you the lively experience of shopping. When you buy from these alternatives, the product delivered may or may not reflect what you saw while adding the product to your cart. Moreover, certain online alternatives like CB2 may require you to pay a premium. However, you will get to check out a large variety.

It is critical for us to consider people who don’t prefer online shopping. A larger number of people wish to purchase their product by visiting the physical store. Experience is not the only reason why these people prefer offline shopping. They also take the trust factor into their account. Since they know the physical address of the store, they feel safe to contact them.

Final Thoughts

There are probabilities of IKEA opening a store in either Des Moines or Iowa City. However, it is not going to happen any sooner. While IKEA expects a city to have at least a population of 2 million, none of the populations of these two cities comes closer to it. The population of both the cities is less than 300,000. If the cities have to catch up with the count, there should be rapid industrialization. It should lure people from all over the USA and the world. This way the population will spike in a few years. However, based on the current trends, we don’t see that happening. Therefore, it is not advisable for the people of Iowa state to hope for an IKEA store any sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – IKEA Des Moines

1. What is the minimum population that IKEA expects a city to have for opening an IKEA store? IKEA will open a new store in a city or any place if the population is either 2 million or above. 2. Does IKEA sell its products online? Well, IKEA does sell its products online. However, there are certain products that one can buy only by visiting an IKEA store. 3. Can a customer get the product they bought from IKEA delivered by independent delivery services? Yes. The customer can ask either IKEA or independent delivery services to pick up and deliver the product.