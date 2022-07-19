Many people in the USA consider IKEA as the best place to buy home appliances, furniture, and many other goods. Everyone will feel excited if an IKEA store arrives in their neighborhood. Nevertheless, now the word on the internet is IKEA is opening a new store soon. It is also rumored that the store will be located in either Alabama or Birmingham. People of both Alabama and Birmingham are eager to have the new store. At the same time, they want to know where it is. Is IKEA Coming To Alabama Or Birmingham? Do you want to know where the new IKEA store will be located? If “yes” continue reading the article. After doing some research, I got to know the answer.

Where is the New IKEA Store Opening? Alabama? Birmingham?

I understand that people of both Alabama and Birmingham are awaiting the opening of IKEA. Unfortunately, I’ve got bad news for both of you. IKEA is not planning to open a store in either of the places. This may be disappointing to hear. However, IKEA is just following its policy. According to its policy, a new store should be opened in a city whose population is more than 2 million people. In the case of Alabama, its largest municipality “Birmingham” has a population that is ten times lesser than what IKEA expects. The population of Birmingham is less than 220K only. This low count makes it one of the least preferable locations for IKEA to open a new store. I will elucidate more about IKEA and its services. Read the article till the end for a better understanding of IKEA and its policy.

Why There Are No IKEA Stores Present in Alabama?

Alabama is not able to meet the demographic demands put forward by the IKEA Marketing team. Hence, you are not seeing any IKEA stores opening in Alabama. You may be wondering what the demographic demand put forward by the IKEA Marketing team is? Well, IKEA will open a store in a location that has a population higher than 2 million within a radius of 40 or 60 miles (96.56 km).

This is to make sure that IKEA is not losing any money. As a seller, a significant population is necessary to run the business with profit. Or else, you will experience severe loss and even the investment will go in vain.

Currently, Alabama doesn’t come into the league of locations that IKEA considers worthy of investment. However, if the population of Alabama increases, the chances of IKEA opening a store in this state will increase. Until then, we cannot see this happening.

Can You Find Other IKEA Stores Located Nearby in Alabama?

It is unfortunate that the people of Alabama don’t get to buy things from IKEA. However, can they at least find any other IKEA store nearby? Well, the closest IKEA store is located in a place that will require a three-hour car drive. Furthermore, you can find IKEA stores in nearby states such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. In one way, people residing in Alabama should consider themselves lucky because the residents of states such as Montana are in much bad luck.

As far as the Alabama residents are concerned, the nearest IKEA store one can find is located in Atlanta and Georgia. On average, you have to drive your car for three hours. In my opinion, even after considering the travel time, the trip to IKEA will be worth it. Hence, it is better to pay a visit to this IKEA store located in Georgia. In case you are going to IKEA stores present in Florida and Jacksonville, you should prepare yourself for a 6-hours long trip.

The latter two options can make you fatigued by the time you reach the destination. Hence, it is better to keep Georgia as your first option followed by IKEA stores present in other states

What Are the Potential Locations of IKEA?

If IKEA is planning to open a store inside Alabama, it would definitely choose a place where it can access most of the Alabama residents. Additionally, IKEA should be able to get a large tract of land that will be used for the construction of a huge IKEA warehouse store. Taking the above things into consideration, the best candidate for that place will be Birmingham. Therefore, IKEA is most likely to choose Birmingham, located in Alabama

Unfortunately, we can never guess when is that going to happen. If there are more industrial projects in the state, numerous people will flock to Alabama. As a result, the population will increase. Therefore, industrialization is one of the key factors that the people of Alabama should take things into account.

What Are Some Good Alternatives to IKEA?

Monopoly is really dangerous for the customers. It is always good if the seller has competitors. So, do we have any other alternatives for IKEA? There are a good number of alternatives that sells similar products and give a good shopping experience to the customers. I will name a few stores whose names are as follows, Hem, Tylko, Floyd, and Greycork. All these are flat-pack furniture stores. Among these, some offer a service that is better than IKEA.

Better don’t underestimate the IKEA alternatives present in your locality. IKEA, though a popular store, there are a lot of exaggerations. Hence, you may be paying more for the brand than the product or services offered by it. You can look at the Google reviews of the alternatives and make a quick visit to them. After this, you will be able to come to a better conclusion and choose wisely.

Can I Get the Same Quality Products and Services From the IKEA Alternatives?

Many people mistake that the IKEA alternatives aren’t good enough. However, people will not come to know about the kind of customer experiences these alternatives provide until they witness it for themselves. You are expecting that the products and services offered by the IKEA alternatives are on par with IKEA. However, the truth is, you can even get a better customer experience and quality products from alternatives. You just have to find the store that is more comfortable for you to shop.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by giving a clarification if one can expect an IKEA store in Alabama in the near future. Following this, I explained why Alabama doesn’t have IKEA stores. The reason was IKEA didn’t wish to set up a store in Alabama, and I explained what IKEA expects in order to set up a store in this state. Later, I spoke about the IKEA store that is nearest to the residents of Alabama. While answering the next question, I told where would IKEA set up the new stores. I mentioned a list of alternatives for IKEA. Most of the alternatives I have provided sell products whose quality is on par with IKEA products. Some products are even better than IKEA products. Lastly, I spoke about the quality of service the alternatives will provide to its customers.

I hope the information in this article regarding the opening of the IKEA store in Alabama was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Having an IKEA in the state of Alabama would have been good news for its residents. However, opening a new store in Alabama is a bad decision for IKEA. It would have incurred so much loss to IKEA, including a huge upfront investment. It is due to the smart decisions taken by the marketing team that IKEA is not opening the stores in the wrong places. Taking the population of Alabama into account, I don’t think IKEA will open a store in the near future. Hence, it is better for the residents of Alabama to either visit the IKEA stores located in other states or try IKEA alternatives in the same world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is IKEA Coming To Alabama Or Birmingham?

1. How likely is the state of Alabama will get an IKEA store? The population of Alabama is very less when compared to the standards set by IKEA. Hence, it is less likely an IKEA store will be set up in Alabama. If Alabama should become a suitable place for IKEA to open a store, its population should increase tenfold. 2. What are the nearest states that have IKEA Stores? The U.S. state of Georgia and Tennessee have the IKEA stores that are nearest to Alabama state. 3. Are the prices of products sold at IKEA higher when compared to the other stores? I have a cliché answer to this question. Since IKEA has a wide and large supply chain network, many of the products it sells will have competitive prices. However, certain products sold at IKEA will be available at a cheaper price in the stores present in your locality. 4. How to select the best alternative for IKEA? I have given you a list of alternatives for the residents of Alabama. Take a look at them and read the reviews of each. You can choose the alternative that has more positive reviews. 5. When will IKEA open its store in Birmingham? Well, it is too hard to make a guess on the time. Still, by assuming some basic factors, we can guesstimate the timing. It can be more than 5 years before IKEA opens a new store in Birmingham.