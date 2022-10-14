Burger King is well known around the world for the ham and cheeseburgers they serve, They are called the house of whoppers because their whopper menu was a huge hit and loved by many customers. They are an American fast-food restaurant chain with its headquarters in Miami. The classic menu options at Burger King are burgers, sandwiches, french fries, soda, milkshakes, and other desserts. They have stores all across the world in over 100 countries.

Who does not love ice cream? It is enjoyed by both adults and kids. It is widely available near us and is also a regular item on several occasions. Furthermore, it is also considered a favorite pastime in summer.

Have you ever wondered if Burger King serves ice cream at their stores? Both online and in-store? If you also want to know the answer read this article completely.

Is Ice Cream Available at Burger King in 2022?

You can find ice cream options at the Burger King outlets near you in 2022. They have many ice cream options available on their menu. Their menu includes ice cream cones (soft serve), milkshakes, and also sundaes. You can explore these ice cream options on the Burger King value menu. They are available at their store and online website or app. They also include creamy desserts all day long at their outlets in both dine-in and drive-thru.

In this article, I have further discussed a lot about this topic which will also include various sizes available in ice creams at Burger King, what they are made up of, the cost of the ice cream products, and much more. To get all that information kindly go through this article till the end.

What Are the Various Types of Ice Cream Available at Burger King?

The ice cream options at Burger King mainly contain soft serve. This is served either in a cup or in a cone. Additionally, you can also find sundaes and milkshakes too on their menu.

The milkshakes at Burger King are served in small, medium, or else in large cups. There are limited-time options to top the milkshakes such as Oreo cookies or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Finally, they would end the milkshake by topping them with whipped cream and serving them to their customers.

Along with all this, you can even find sundaes topped in hot caramel, chocolate, and strawberry sauce. To go with all of these they will add a generous layer of flavoring both on the top and bottom of the cup of milkshake.

What Are the Sizes Options Available at Burger King for Its Ice Cream Items?

I was initially talking about the soft serve at their outlet. It comes in a standard 3-inch cake cone as an ice cream dessert. But if you want them to serve you that in a cup then you have a chance to get a nearly 4 oz serving size.

Furthermore, the sundae at Burger King is the best you could get there. It is a sweet and classic treat that is served to you in a 141-gram serving size.

Finally, talking about the milkshakes there, they have 3 cup sizes at Burger King. They can be included in a value meal if you want. The sizes of milkshake cups are listed below:

Small cup measuring 12 oz Medium cup measuring 16 oz Large cup measuring 20 oz

Does Ice Cream at Burger King Have Real Milk in Them?

There is no straight answer to this question. So, I will try and explain it in simple words for you. The main items by which Burger King makes its ice creams and ice cream products are skim milk and milk fat. They are purely dairy products.

By this, we can say that the ice cream served at Burger King has dairy in it but does not have any milk like the store-purchased milk.

Is the Burger King Ice Cream Safe for a Lactose Intolerant Person?

As mentioned above ice creams at Burger King contains both skimmed milk and milk fat in them. These are the ingredients that have to be avoided or taken care of when a lactose intolerant person is trying to consume something.

Ice creams at Burger King also contain soy, wheat, gluten, and sulfates in them. They do not have some ingredients in them such as egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish.

So it is recommended for lactose intolerant people to watch what they are consuming in their daily routine and get information about the ingredients before having them. For someone with a heavy food allergy to any of the above food items or dairy products, it is highly suggested to avoid taking Burger King ice cream.

What is the Price of a Burger King Ice Cream Cone?

The standard size in which Burger King serves their ice cream is small and very affordable. The price of that small cone of ice cream is not beyond 70 cents at the Burger King outlet. You might also want to know about their value menu price. The price of a soft serve at Burger King served in a cup might cost you only $1 and contain nearly 171 calories.

These prices for ice cream are really a good treat for the customers who love deserts and ice creams and can enjoy them to the fullest.

What is the Price of a Burger King Ice Cream Sundae?

Along with the topping or not, the sundae at Burger King might cost you $1.59, which is very affordable. The toppings which you can get with the Burger King Ice Cream Sundae are strawberry drizzle, fudge, or caramel sundae. You can take the recommendation of the store worker to get information about the toppings.

What is the Price of a Burger King Milkshake?

At the Burger King outlet, you can get 3 cup sizes in which they serve milkshakes for their customers. They are small, medium, and large. The cost of milkshakes varies based on the size you order. For example, the milkshake in a small cup costs you $2.49 whereas the medium cup is priced at $2.49. Additionally, the milkshake in a large cup costs nearly $3.59.

These costs are standard and remain the same for all the classic flavors at Burger King such as Vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate.

Can You Get Ice Cream Cake or Pies at Burger King?

The Burger King ice cream menu does not have Ice Cream Cakes at their stores for their customers. However, there are high chances that you can get an ice cream pie in their stores at Burger King. But these are also not regular menu items with them. It is a limited option.

Also, there is a best-selling ice cream concoction at their stores, which many of their customers love. That is the Hershey Sundae pie. When it was introduced initially on their menu they kept it as a limited edition ice cream. But, it was received well and loved by the Burger King customers, so they included it in their regular menu.

What is the Price of a Burger King Hershey Sundae Pie?

Burger King Hershey Sundae Pie is very low at cost and is affordable for everyone who visits them. The price of Burger King Hershey Sundae Pie is $1.69.

It is made of Hershey’s chocolate chips, whipped cream, and chocolate ice cream. Additionally, a crunchy chocolate crust is given on top of this fluffy dessert.

How Long Does Burger King Have Limited Milkshakes on their Menu?

There are many different options on the Burger King menu which has various kinds of milkshakes and ice cream. They are designed and created in a way that is to be fun for the customers and also imaginative. They modify their classic menu options and reintroduce them to their menu. So, it is more likely that you can see new milkshake options now and then on the Burger King menu.

They also have a value meal menu which will be there for a few months. This also includes the brownie batter milkshake which is limited. They have a policy in which the fast food restaurant does not mark the promotions but has a “get them while supplies last” rule.

Other Alternative Options on Burger King Dessert Menu

Along with milkshakes and ice cream options, Burger King also has many other dessert options on their menu such as frappés, traditional pies, smoothies, and iced coffees. In addition to all these, their value menu n which they offer pies are also very popular among their customers.

Additionally, the Confectionery at Burger King is fun and tasty to have for the customers who enjoy their chocolate which has a rich texture and also is tasty.

The pies on the Burger King menu are also loved by the customers which include the following list:

Snickers pie Hershey’s Sundae Pie Reese’s Peanut butter Pie The Dutch Apple Pie

Finally, their dessert menu also includes cinnamon rolls and cookies which go well with their ice cream options.

Final Thoughts

Burger King has many ice cream options available on its menu. Their menu includes ice cream cones (soft serve), milkshakes, and also sundaes. The sundae at Burger King is the best you could get there. It is a sweet and classic treat that is served to you in a 141-gram serving size. There are limited-time options to top the milkshakes such as Oreo cookies or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Ice creams at Burger King contain both skimmed milk and milk fat in them. However, they even contain soy, wheat, gluten, and sulfates in them. They do not have some ingredients in them such as egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. The sundae at Burger King is served with or without toppings. The price for this varies on the ice cream or any other menu options you choose from. They even have pies on their dessert many along with many other options for its customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of Milkshakes at Burger King? The cost of milkshakes varies based on the size you order. For example, the milkshake in a small cup costs you $2.49 whereas the medium cup is priced at $2.49. Additionally, the milkshake in a large cup costs nearly $3.59. Does Burger King ice cream have milk in it? The main items by which Burger King makes its ice creams and ice cream products are skim milk and milk fat. What are the different dessert options on the Burger King menu? Burger King has many dessert options on its menu such as ice creams, sundaes, milkshakes, frappés, traditional pies, smoothies, and iced coffees. What are the milkshake cup sizes available at Burger King? Small cups measuring 12 oz, Medium cups measuring 16 oz, and Large cups measuring 20 oz are the milkshake cup sizes available at Burger King.