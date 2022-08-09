There are many retailer companies in the United States whose stores are open for business even on holidays and Sundays. When you think of a huge retail chain store company like Walmart, you will know that its stores are open year-round without a single break. In fact, holidays and weekends are when most businesses receive more customers. But there are in fact some companies or stores that are closed on specific days of the year. Hobby Lobby store is the place to go if you need to buy anything related to arts and crafts. Its stores sell a wide variety of such supplies that you can use to make crafts and other DIY decorative items, etc. But in case you went to one of its stores on a Sunday, you may have noticed that it is closed. Now, Why is this? Is Hobby Lobby Closed on Sundays?

There are more than 900 Hobby Lobby Stores across the whole country. Many arts and crafts enthusiasts visit its store on a regular basis to get the supplies they need for their projects. But almost all of those people visit the Hobby Lobby stores on weekdays. So, are Hobby Lobby stores closed on Sundays? If yes, then why is that? Read the article to find out.

Are Hobby Lobby Stores Closed on Sundays?

Yes, Hobby Lobby stores are indeed closed on Sundays. There are many people that visit its stores, but none of them do on Sundays, as there’s no point in going. I am sure you want it absurd that a business is closed every Sunday when it is the best day to get potential customers. Hobby Lobby officially classifies Sunday as a day of rest for all its employees and workers. You can’t run a business without workers and employees, right? That is why the arts and crafts supplier company’s stores are not up for business. So in case, you are planning to make a bit to a Hobby Lobby Store on a Sunday, then I suggest that you drop it. It is best if you visit its stores on a weekday.

Why Are Hobby Lobby Stores Closed on Sundays?

Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays, as the company classifies it as a day of rest. The other main reason why its stores are closed on that day is because of religious reasons. You see, the founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, is a deeply conservative and religious Christian. His religious beliefs are reflected in his company. As Sunday is church day, most Christians tend to do their religious prayers and activities on that day of the week. As a symbol of respect and faith in Christianity, Hobby Lobby owners deiced to make Sunday a day of rest. This rule is not only applied to the store’s employees and the company as a whole. This has garnered a lot of respect for the company from other conservative Christians. That is why Hobby Lobby is seen in a positive light by most Christians in America.

Can an Employee Be Called Into Work on a Sunday at Hobby Lobby?

No, Sundays are strictly a holiday or a day of rest and worship for all the employees of the company. So, no employee of Hobby Lobby needs to worry about getting called into work on that day. This rule is highly popular within the company’s employee circles. When they see a Sunday approaching, most people make plans with their families and friends, without any worry about having to work. There are many major companies and retailers in America, that are far more successful than Hobby Lobby, but none of them close their business on Sundays. It is not that those companies’ owners and management aren’t religious, it is just that they tend to separate their business from religion. But that is not the case for Hobby Lobby.

What Are the Timings of Hobby Lobby Stores?

As I said, although Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays, the business is open for the rest of the week. The timing of Hobby Lobby stores is from 8 AM to 9 PM every day. So, if you have to go to work or school during the day, you can visit its stores in the evening to get what you need. There is even Saturday, on which the stores are open, unlike Sundays. When you are thinking of going to your local Hobby Lobby store, it is better if you inquire online whether it is open or closed, as you can never know for sure. But it is almost certain that they will open, so clear your schedule and visit its stores between 8 in the morning and 9 at night.

What Time of the Day is Best to Visit a Hobby Lobby Store?

There is no fixed best time to visit the Hobby Lobby stores to buy your art and crafts supplies. But in case you are asking for specific time when it is most convenient to visit, then it is after lunch. It is best to visit the store after the lunchtime as it is when there won’t be many people in the store. You will have a more convenient shopping experience. Without many people in the store, you will bypass all the hassle of waiting in line at the counter. This best time to visit the store is not only for Hobby Lobby, but also for most other retail stores in America. As people tend to go for lunch during afternoon, there will be less number of people that do their shopping.

What Day of the Week is Best to Visit a Hobby Lobby Store?

The best day to visit a Hobby Lobby store is to do it when they restock the shelves. This way you will get new stock items and also the items which weren’t previously available. Hobby Lobby calls its restocking day as trucking day. The trucking day is usually on every Friday or Saturday of the week. This is when the truck brings around the new supplies or stock. There are plenty of people that got on these to get their hands on most sold items, in fear of them not being available soon. So if you are planning to visit the Hobby Lobby store, then I suggest that you do it on Saturday or Friday, depending on your local Hobby Lobby store’s restocking schedule.

What Religion Does Hobby Lobby Abide by?

The founders and owners are all conservative Christians, meaning that the company’s rules abide by the church and the Bible. When you are thinking of religious oriented companies, there are only a handful you can name. These strict followers of Christianity are the ones who decide how the company operates. That is why they are the ones that declared Sunday as a store holiday. They view it as a day for prayer and worship. The owner of and founder David Green in fact mentions and constantly references God in Hobby Lobby company memos. The official statement and commitment of Hobby Lobby to religion is this, “honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles.”

In fact, the company is so religious that it has been in many controversies. It has won a case at the Supreme Court about is decision to not give contraceptives to its employees, stating it goes against biblical principles. Federal prosecutors of the United States government had found Hobby Lobby guilty of smuggling more than 5,500 biblical artifacts like cuneiform tablets from Iraq. There are many other controversies involving Hobby Lobby.

Conclusion

To recap, everything that is in the article, Hobby Lobby stores are not open on all Sundays. The arts and crafts supplies retail company classifies Sunday as a day of rest, worship and prayer. The owner and founder of Hobby Lobby is a deeply conservative Christian. As Sunday is a day of Church, the top management has decided to make Sunday as a holiday for the whole company. That is why it is impossible to find a Hobby Lobby store that is open on Sundays. But although its stores are closed on Sundays, you can visit them any other day of the week. The timing of Hobby Lobby stores are from 8 AM to 9 PM every day. In case you are looking for the best day to visit its stores, then you can do it either on Friday or Saturday, as that is when the stores restock their shelves.

FAQs – Is Hobby Lobby Closed on Sundays?

Are Hobby Lobby Stores closed on Sundays? Yes, all Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays. The company classifies them as rest days to its employees. Why are Hobby Lobby stores closed on Sundays? As the founder and owner of the company is a deeply conservative Christian, he has decided to classify Sunday as a day of worship and prayer. When does the Company’s stores restock their shelves? The restocking day or the trucking day at Hobby Lobby is on either every Friday or Saturday.