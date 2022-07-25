There will always be a huge heap of waste products in the Walmart dumpster. Most people would have noticed it. However, before anyone does Dumpster diving, a slight doubt and fear would have stopped you. Is it acceptable for anyone to scavenge the dumpster? Is it illegal to do so? After digging in, I have gathered some information. I will be answering questions you have regarding the Walmart Dumpster in this article. Continue reading to know if one can really scavenge from the Walmart Dumpster.

Is It Illegal for a Person to Dumpster Dive at Walmart?

The garbage present in the dumpster that is yet to be collected is considered public. Still, the act of dumpster diving is frowned upon. Most of the time it will be considered illegal. Be it whatever, ignoring the few bucks a person gets by scavenging the dumpster, let us think about the risk involved in doing it. Before I talk about the legal issues one will face, I have to speak about the adverse health effects. When someone is dumpster diving, there are high chances of exposing himself to harmful chemicals and rot food items. This could cause allergy and infection. Now, speaking about the consequences of the breaking law, the person may get arrested and pay a fine. On top of all, there is a chance of the person getting banned forever from entering Walmart and its surroundings.

I will elucidate further about the Dumpster diving at Walmart and its consequences. Read this article till the end for a better understanding.

Why Do People Dumpster-dive at Walmart?

This is an important question. Well, there are various reasons that influence people to indulge in this act. One of the significant reasons is the dumpster may contain items like books, dishes, electronics, and even food (usually expired). Most of the products that are thrown away by Walmart are unfit for sale. They become unfit because those products may have sustained damage. The level of damage can be minimum to maximum. It is often for the product that has minimal to no damage people aim for.

After collecting the product, they would fix it and sell it for a better price. For many people, the amount they get selling them is their livelihood. Especially, the poor and houseless people. However, you may be wondering why people are collecting the food? You might consider that the food products discharged by Walmart are unfit for eating. Surprisingly, that is not the case. It has been reported that Walmart got rid of food items that were not expired. They got rid of them because the power was lost for a few hours.

However, the aforementioned things happen very rarely. People who collect food from dumpsters say that it is possible for them to find an ample amount of edible food from the Walmart dumpster. However, in my opinion, following such practice can cause adverse health effects. It is better to avoid collecting food items from Walmart Dumpsters.

Will a Person Be Able to Get Into a Dumpster at Walmart?

Walmart uses different types of dumpsters. Depending on the type, we can decide if one can get into a Dumpster or not. Primarily, Walmart uses two types of dumpsters. The first type is a dumpster with a compactor. The compactor helps to reduce the total space occupied by the dumpster yet allows the loading of more trash. The second type doesn’t have any compactor. Instead, they are large. The latter has enough space for a person to enter the dumpster. However, the dumpster should be open for a person to get inside the dumpster and scavenge. In some cases, the dumpster will be closed.

Why Shouldn’t Anyone Dumpster Dive at Walmart?

If Dumpster diving is an important part of someone’s livelihood, he has no other option other than this. The hunger and poverty must have pushed him to this situation. However, if a person has an option, he must refrain from indulging in the activity of scavenging dumpsters. The first reason is that it will be illegal to dumpster dive at certain Walmart locations. If anyone tries scavenging at those places, he may face legal consequences. The person may be charged for trespassing on private property. The second reason is the presence of hazardous substances in the Walmart Dumpsters. For example, the mercury that is present in electronic products expired food items, and many more. This can harm your health.

Trespassing Ordinances:

At first, people should know that dumpster diving and scavenging are considered as trespassing on private property. You may realize how seriously Walmart takes this into account by seeing signboards near dumpsters that say “No Dumping”. Additionally, you will also notice on-site security cameras. So, if the Walmart management decides to charge the person dumpster diving for trespassing and submit the video proof, he will be sued in civil counter under the Trespass laws. Just like a shoplifter, this person will also be banned from all Walmart locations for life.

Security Issue:

In addition to items that are unfit for sale, the dumpster will have items that hold the personal information of the staff or Walmart’s customers. For example, a Walmart customer or staff could have accidentally dropped his debit card inside a trash can. If a dumpster diver finds it, there are high chances of him misusing the card.

Some people can say that the Walmart administration is at fault for not shredding items that have security risks priorly. However, you have to remember that the dumpster is still the private property of Walmart. This is one of the main reasons why dumpster divers and shoplifters are considered and treated the same way by Walmart.

How to Find State Dumpster Diving Laws?

Well, you will get a better picture and will be able to take good decisions if you know the laws. So, what does the law say about the dumpsters? Well, according to a case handled by Supreme Court, the bend came to the conclusion that the trash that can be easily picked by the collectors will be considered public domain. Hence, a person will have no legal issue in accessing the trash until he doesn’t conflict with the city, state, or country ordinances. Therefore, it is better for you to check out the local laws and ordinances. You can visit this website to check the state laws. You will be able to find your desired laws under the section waste or garbage.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by clarifying if it is legal for anyone to dumpster dive at Walmart. Following this, I mentioned various reasons that may be influencing people to involve in the activity of dumpster diving. Later, I explained why a person refrain from dumpster diving. I mentioned two important reasons for this. While mentioning the reasons, I also explained why a dumpster diver will be treated the same as the shoplifter. While answering the next question, I explained where can one find and read the state dumpster driving laws. Along with it, I also explained a case handled by the supreme court regarding the trash and brief about the judgment given by the supreme court. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the legality of dumpster diving was useful to you. Thank you for saving.

Final Thoughts

The laws give a clear message to people who are thing about collecting valuable items from the Walmart dumpster, Additionally, people have realized that the dumpster is the private property of Walmart. Hence, you need permission from the owner in order to access the dumpster. Obviously, Walmart is not ready to give permission to anyone other than the Walmart associates who are handling the trash. Walmart explicitly said it to the public by placing a board that bore the message that said people to not touch the dumpster and litter. Beyond all this, the hazardous material present in the dumpsters and the bad health effects it has on people are reasons enough for anyone to stop Walmart Dumpster Diving.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Dumpster Diving

1. Are the food items present in the Walmart dumpster edible? It is really risky to eat the food items present in the Walmart dumpsters. Still, a few people depend on the food items discharged by Walmart. Sometimes, these people eat those food items. These are the food items that were tossed off by Walmart due to a power outage. These food items can be edible. Yet, this doesn’t happen often. 2. Are Walmart Customers at risk if someone is dumpster diving at Walmart? Definitely. The trash present in the dumpster belongs to customers, Walmart staff, and Walmart. Sometimes, you may accidentally lose your ID or credit card. As a result, you may lose money, or the one the information present on the ID card can be used for fraudulent activities. 3. Does Walmart have cameras around its dumpster? Yes. If the footage captured by the camera shows a person dumpster diving, Walmart can use it as evidence and charge the person under the trespassing law. 4. Does all the states in the USA have similar laws in the case of dumpsters?

No. The law and the ordinances vary from one state to another. Hence, it is better to check the laws of the states a person is currently living. Also, the law can change from time to time. Knowing the latest law update, regarding the trash is a good choice. 5. Does All Walmart ban people from dumpster diving? No. Based on the states, Walmart may or may not ban people from dumpster diving.