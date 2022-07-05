Dollar General is an organization that has a wide network of Discount stores that stretches throughout the USA. The number of Dollar General stores present in the USA is estimated to be more than 18000. Recently, there were speculations that China owns the Dollar General. Later, questions like “Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart” arose. People started arguing if Dollar General belongs to Walmart or china. With so many rumors on the internet, you may find it hard to come to a conclusion. Well, leave that to me. I have done some research and found valuable information about Dollar general. Continue reading the article to know more.

Who Is the Owner of Dollar General?

The Dollar general store was never owned by Walmart at any point in time. Neither do any large company from Chins own it. To be honest, the Dollar General Organization is owned by Kohlberg Gravis Roberts, Citigroup Private Equity, GS Capital Partners, and other private equity investors. Since Dollar General is a public-traded company, it is also owned by public stock investors. I will explain more about the ownership of the Dollar General in this article. Keep reading this article for a better understanding.

How Many Owners Does Dollar General Have?

Initially, Dollar General was a family-owned company. It was founded in 1939 and back then the owners were Cal Turner and James Luther Turner. The company grew exponentially and in the year 2007, it was purchased by a private equity firm. The investors included Citigroup Private Equity, GS Capital Partners, and Kohlberg Kravis Robert. In addition to these investors, the public shareholders also own Dollar General. Anyone who buys the company’s stock on the NYSE will be one of the owners of the company.

Does Dollar General Own Any Stores or Companies?

As for now, Dollar General is not an owner of any popular company. Still, we cannot say that Dollar General is restricted to selling products in its discount stores. The Dollar General has opened several stores that are being operated with sub-brand names. They are Sweet Smiles Candy and Clover Valley Water Bottles. In the year 2016, Dollar General purchased around 41 Walmart Express stores, planning to turn those into Dollar General Stores.

Is the Brand PopShelf Owned by Dollar General?

Of course. In recent years, Dollar General is seen trying to diversify its sale by creating new brands like PopShelf. Dollar General opened the PopShelf stores aiming at wealthy customers. The PopShelf stores sell high-quality goods at affordable prices.

Who Is the Founder of Dollar General?

The founder of the Dollar General is James Luther. When America was under severe economic depression, he started acquiring bankrupt stores. His son, Cal Turner, helped his father in managing the business. In the year 1939, the father and son together opened the “J.L Turner and son Wholesale”. The initial investment was about $5000. Soon, they switched to retailing and began gaining huge profits. The birth of “Dollar General” finally took place in the year 1955 in Springfield. This is where he introduced the novel concept of selling items that don’t cost more than 1 dollar. It was a pre-version of current discount or variety stores.

Later, in the year 1964, James Luther died. After four years of his death, the company went public and become Dollar General Corporation. The growth of the company attracted a lot of investors. For more than 50 years, it has grown and thrived. Currently, it owns thousands of stores in all 46 states. Even though the company went public, later investors and management inherited the value of hard work and good customer service.

What Are the Stores Owned by Walmart?

Walmart is the biggest retailer in the whole world. It occupies the first position in the Fortune 500 companies. All in all, Walmart is a behemoth. It will be a big surprise for me if Walmart didn’t own any company. Walmart owns companies located in the USA and overseas as well. For example, Walmart owns a company named ASDA located in the United Kingdom. Similarly, it owns Seiyu located in Japan.

These two companies owned by Walmart are popular chains that have a wide presence in their respective countries. I can add two other companies to the list. They are “Bonobos” and “Moosejaw”. The Bonobos company is popular for selling apparel, while Moosejaw sells outdoor recreational gear. Walmart purchased both companies in the year 2017.

Who Owns Walmart?

Initially, this question sounded stupid. However, living in a capitalistic world, it is wrong to assume that a company will always be owned by the same set of people. So, recheck the owners of Walmart. Walmart was initially a family-owned business. The owners were the Walton family. However, now it is a publicly-traded company. Still, the family owns more than 50% share of the company’s total share. Hence, we can come to a conclusion that the current owner of the Walmart is Walton Family. The Walton Enterprises LLC firm and Walton Family Holdings Trust together manage the shares of the family.

Who Is the Founder of Walmart?

The legacy of Walmart in the capitalistic market is a widely recognized fact. However, where did it all begin? Who is the founding father of this company? Well, to know that, we have to travel back to the era of the 60s. In the year, 1962, Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, opened the first Walmart store in Arkansas.

Sam Walton laid a foundation that would hold the company for years to come. He came up with a strategy of selling the product at the lowest price. This attracted thousands of people. The company became a behemoth by consuming tons of dollars from investors after it went public. Soon it reached the peak that other retailers could only imagine. Even now, Walmart is the biggest retail chain in the USA. Walmart will be a name that will stay in the history of the capitalistic United States for decades to come.

Final Thoughts

When I was doing my research regarding the ownership of the company “Dollar General”, the funniest part was how people built theories around china being the owner of Dollar General. Well, people are more attracted to unverified theories which I must call “Conjecture” than actual fact. I am happy, at least people like you search for the truth. Truth is something common between us. We don’t want to speculate and create more confusion. Lastly, Even though Walmart didn’t own Dollar General, it is still the biggest retail chain in the market. The heirs of the founding father Walton still control Walmart. At last, both Walmart and Dollar General are owned by Americans. Hence, I advise everyone to stop weaving

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart

1. When was the first Dollar General store built? James Luther and his son together opened the first Dollar General store in the year 1955. They opened this store in Springfield. 2. When did Walmart company go public? Walmart company became a publicly-traded company in the year 1970. The price of the first stock was around $16.50. Currently, the Walton family owns over 50% of Walmart’s total share. 3. Does Walmart own any company outside the USA? Walmart owns several companies outside the USA. I can name two companies that are located in the U.K. and Japan. In the year 2017, it purchased two companies named ASDA and Seiyu. The ASDA company is located in the United Kingdom, while the Seiyo company is located in Japan. 4. What are some sub-brands owned by Dollar General? Sweet Smiles Candy, PopShelf, Clover Valley Water Bottles, and a few others. 5. When was the first Walmart store opened? The first Walmart was opened in the year 1962. The store was located in Arkansas.