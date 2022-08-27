All people want to get quality goods at affordable rates, that is no secret. That is the reason why many major retailers like Walmart, Target, etc. have become so successful. But if people want to get items at even lower rates, and for that, they will go to dollar stores. These dollar stores sell products at such low rates that it saves a lot of money for the lower economic class in the United States. There are many dollar store retailers in this country, Dollar General is one such retailer which is famous for offering products and low cost. With the growing inflation and gas prices, people are looking to save money wherever they can. This has resulted in increasing sales at its stores. This made many people think about opening a Dollar General franchise, not knowing if they can. So, Can you open a Dollar General Franchise?

Opening a franchise is an opportunity to get in on a company’s success. People who opened franchises for popular stores and food chains like McDonald’s and Domino’s have earned a lot of money. With the increasing popularity of dollar stores, many assume companies like Dollar General, Family Dollar, etc. will become even more successful. A lot of people see this as an opportunity and think about opening a Dollar Store franchise. But the question is if they can open it. So, read the article to find out.

Does Dollar General Offer Franchising Opportunities?

If you are someone looking to open a Dollar General franchise, then you are bound to be disappointed because as of 2022, the company does not offer franchising opportunities. When you think of opening a franchise of some retailer, you need to first know that company’s franchising rules. But unfortunately, Dollar General does not allow people to franchise its stores. However, there is a chance for you to get what you want as the dollar chain store company is not against and in fact open to the idea of operating some franchise stores for a few select individuals. But such a privilege is only applied or reserved for people who are already managing a Dollar General store. If you want to know more about the franchising opportunities of this company, then continue reading the article.

Can People Outside the Dollar General Company Apply to Open a Franchise?

No, people who are not part of the Dollar General company cannot apply for opening up a franchise in America. If you are already a franchise manager or an established employee at the company, then you may get a chance to apply for a franchise. This requires you to not only be an employee of the company, but also need to have considerable influence up the corporate ladder. Otherwise, franchising opportunities are given to people who are close to the decision-makers in the company. If you have a lot of experience in managing Dollar General stores, then you have a good chance of getting and operating your own franchise store.

How Much Does Opening a Dollar General Franchise Cost?

The company does not publicly disclose the cost of opening a Dollar General franchise. As people who are not a part of the company cannot open a franchise, there is no need for the retailer to disclose such details. But based on the cost of opening a franchise of the major retailers and food chains, the cost of opening a Dollar General franchise maybe somewhere between $15,000 to $150,000. As of 2022, there are more than 18,2oo Dollar General stores across the continental United States. Most of these stores are owned and operated by the company itself. So, even though Dollar General does not allow franchising, it may be open to it under the right conditions. Unless you have considerable experience in operating a dollar store and managing a franchise, then there’s almost a zero percent chance of you getting to open a franchise.

Does Dollar General Allow Franchises to Be Opened Online?

As of 2022, the company does not give any online franchise establishment opportunities. All the online sales rights and franchises totally belong to Dollar General. But although it doesn’t do online franchising, the company does offer an affiliate program. If you own a website or blog of some kind, then as part of the affiliate program, you can show advertisements for Dollar General and its products. This will allow you to earn a referral fee of 5% on all products sold at Dollar General stores.

The only way you can earn money from the dollar chain store retailer online is through this affiliate program. Many established website owners earn a lot of money this way. Keep in mind that this affiliate program is a part of the overall strategy by Dollar General to increase its sales, so by being a part of it, you have the chance to be rewarded considerably.

How to Be a Part of the Dollar General Affiliate Program?

Being an affiliate of Dollar General requires you to have an established website or blog of some kind. To be able to put the Company’s product links and advertisements, you need to submit an online application to the company. In the application, you need to submit your website’s name, the content it has, and also information regarding the web traffic it receives. Based on that, Dollar General will decide if they want you to be a part of their affiliate program or not. There are many people who are trying to earn money by being an affiliate. If you want your application to be successful, your website needs to have the right content and a good amount of web traffic.

In case, the company finds you eligible for the program and approves your application. Then you will receive all the things which you need for becoming an affiliate, such as banners, logos, product links, etc. If people who visit your website click on the product links and buy them, then you will receive a 5% commission or referral fee once the purchase is complete.

What Are the Average Earnings of a Franchise Manager at Dollar General?

Franchise managers are typically the people who oversee the planning and operations of a company’s franchising department. These people earn at least $130,000 annually by working as franchise managers. It can be way more than that if you are managing the franchise department of a bug company like Dollar General, or another major retailer. But the problem here is that Dollar General doesn’t do franchising. That means franchise managers at this company are not as significant as at other companies and food chains. Keep all these things in mind if you are looking to become a franchise manager for Dollar General.

Who is the Owner of Dollar General Company as a Whole?

The Dollar General company was founded by James L. Turner and his son, Carl Turner. They established a retail store in 1939, and then went on to expand by establishing multiple branches. By the mid-1950s, there were more than 35 stores in Tennessee and Kentucky. Later on, these stores became dollar stores and continued to expand. In the year, 1968, the company went public as the Dollar General corporation. The company rapidly grew in size and the number of stores it has. By the start of the 21st century, there were thousands of Dollar General stores across the country. Seeing the success and potential of the company, an investment group bought the company for $6.9 billion in 2007. This investment group consists of major financial institutions and banks such as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, Citigroup Private Equity, and a few other co-investors.

Conclusion

If you are looking to open a Dollar General franchise, then do not get your hopes high. The company does not allow franchising. They don’t offer franchising opportunities to people who are looking to establish a Dollar General store. But although it doesn’t franchise to normal people, the rules are a bit different for its workers. Dollar General is open to the idea of allowing one of its employees to open a franchise. But this opportunity is only given to recognized employees working for the dollar store retailers. They also don’t offer online franchise establishment opportunities, although they do have a sizable affiliate program. So if you are a website owner, then submit your application to the company, and earn money on advertisements and product affiliate sales. This is the only practical way you can earn money from Dollar General.

