Costco is one of the biggest wholesale cooperation in the world. They are also one of the biggest when it comes to being only membership retailers. They sell a wide range of products from toys to home appliances, etc. Costco has also known for selling gas. The company is spread across the world and as of 2020 is the fifth-largest retailer in the world. They are also the largest retailer of meat, organic food, and wine in the world. But here we are mostly going to be focusing on their gas. We will be answering questions related to Costco gas such as the pros and cons of the gas, how much it costs, if it is good for your automobile, etc.

About Costco

Before we begin talking about their gas, let us talk a bit about what Costco is. As we have mentioned before, Costco is a big box store company. If you do not know what a big box store means, it is a retail store that occupies a huge piece of land and offers its customers a wide variety of products. Costco was founded in the year 1976. Its first-ever store was opened in California. The company was founded by Sol Price, Robert Price, James Sinegal, and Jeffrey Brotman. Costco opened its first warehouse in Seattle in the year 1983.

By the year 2021, Costco had more than 820 warehouses throughout the world. They own 558 warehouses in the United States of America. They own 103 warehouses in Canada, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, 4 in Spain, 2 in France, 1 in China, and 1 in Iceland. Furthermore, they have billions of dollars worth of revenue and have more than 288,000 employees.

Is Costco Gas Good?

As we have mentioned before, Costco sells its brand of gas. The name of the gas is Kirkland Signature Gas. This brand of gas is considered to be a top-tier standard and has excellent quality. Not only is their gas very good in quality, but they also sell their gas at a much lesser rate than the other brands.

Advantages of Costco Gas

There are various reasons why you should opt for Costco Gas and fill up your automobile in one of their gas stations. A few reasons are that they offer very high-quality gas in their stations. Not only do they give high-quality gas, but you also get the gas at a very low price. The gas from Costco is almost 2 dollars cheaper when you compare it with their competitors.

Another advantage with Costco gas is that their gas stations are designed in such a way that you will not be required to stay in for long. Costco also hires safety attendants at their gas station so that everything at the gas station is running smoothly. Costco also offers various deals when you fill up at their gas stations. They give offers such as cash backs when you pay using credit cards. The Costco gas stations also give other services such as a tire change, installation, etc.

Disadvantages of Costco Gas

Though there are various benefits of using Costco gas, they also come with their disadvantages. Firstly, since the gas is high quality and is very cheap, the Costco gas station is usually bombarded with vehicles. Even though the gas station is designed to make sure that you can get in quickly and leave quickly, you still have to wait in line for a long time. The biggest disadvantage is that you will need a membership to get gas from them. The membership should cost you about $60 per year. Another big disadvantage with Costco is that they do not accept cash, they only take Visa and other credit cards. Costco gas stations are not nearby for everyone, so it might not be ideal to drive till there, as you would burn a lot of the fuel just by coming back.

How Much Does Costco Gas Cost?

Costco gas is a bit lesser than their competitors’ prices. As we have mentioned before, they take almost 2 dollars lesser on a gallon than other companies. The price of a gallon of gas in a Costco gas station costs almost $2.29. This is seriously impressive, as many other companies charge almost $4 to $6 per gallon. The prices may variate depending on where the gas station is located. A few places might even charge $3. But this is still cheaper by a dollar than their competitors.

Why Is Costco Gas So Cheap?

Though Costco offers such as high-quality top-tier gas, they have somehow managed to keep their prices very low and when we say low it is not just a few cents, but the difference is by $2 to $4. Another thing is that only the Costco Club members can buy their gas, so not everyone will be buying it. So the question is, how have they managed to keep it this low? The answer lies in the question itself. As Costco only allows members to buy the Kirkland Signature Gas, they will be paying between $60 to $120 every year, which is depending on what type of membership they are going for. If you do not know, the membership costs alone sum to more than 75% of Costco’s profits. This alone lets the company keep the prices low. It is said that if you want to make the Costco membership worth the money you spent on it, you will have to fill up your automobile 35 times or more per year.

Costco Gas Vs Other Major Gas Outlet

When it comes to the quality of gas, Costco has the same quality of gas as the other major gas outlets such as Shell, Texaco, Chevron, Exxon, and, Mobil. The only major difference between Costco and these other companies is that Costco adds certain additives to their gas. They add these additives on-site to save money, while the other companies use refinery racks for their additives. Another difference between Costco and other gas outlets is the price. The price of Costco gas is way cheaper than the other brands out there. With all this, Costco has also managed to meet the United States of America additive requirement, just as their competitor did.

What is Top Tier Gasoline?

Throughout this article, you would have come across this word several times. When we say top-tier gasoline, we are not only trying to say that the gas is one of the highest quality of gases, but we are also saying that it meets the high standards of gasoline. When we say it meets the high standard of gasoline, we mean to say is that the gasoline has certain detergent additives that help the engine run smoothly and also boost the performance of the engine. Top-tier gas usually costs more than regular gas, but it is totally worth the extra money that is being spent. Costco not only sells top-tier gas, but it sells it for a very low price. Think about it, you are getting a gallon of top-tier gas for $2.29 at the Costco gas station. The same type of gas would cost more than $5 from other gas outlets.

What Does Top Tier Gas Contain?

Top Tier gas usually contains detergent additives. These detergent additives as we have mentioned in the above section are helpful in keeping the engine clean and making sure that the engine runs smoothly. These same detergents also make sure that the performance of the engine is also boosted. The top-tier gas contains two to three times the amount of detergent, which is required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Is Costco Gas Bad for Your Car?

If someone is telling you that Costco gas is bad for your car, do not listen to them and just start to walk away. Yes, this is a lie, Costco gas is not bad for your car. It is actually the opposite, Costco gas is very good for your car. As we have mentioned several times by now that Costco gas is a top-tier gas. You should have understood what top ties gas is by now. So, whoever told you that it is bad for your car definitely does not have any knowledge about top-tier gas whatsoever.

Which Gas Outlet Is the Most Popular in the United States of America?

A few of the most popular gas outlets in the United States of America are Shell, Texaco, Chevron, Exxon, Mobil. Each of these gas outlets has billions of dollars in revenue. The largest outlet amongst this is Exxon. They are one of the largest gas outlets in the world. In the year 2020, Exxon had estimated revenue of $215.3 billion. Exxon and Mobil merged in the year 1999. The company currently produces more than 3.9 million barrels of oil every day. With all this, the company makes a lot of profits every year.

Conclusion

Costco gas is a top-tier gas and has certain detergents in it that are very good for your car. Though they sell such high-quality gas, Costco charges very less when compared to their competitors. They charge $2 to $4 lesser than their competitors. The reasons for this are stated in the above section. We have also compared Costco to other major gas outlets. Other sections explain what top-tier gas is and whether it is bad for your car or not. The last section talks about a few other most popular gas outlets in the United States of America other than Costco.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is Costco’s brand of gas? Costco owns and sells Kirkland Signatures Gas. This gas is considered to be top-tier and passes the government additive requirement in the United States of America. 2. Who is the supplier of gas to Costco? The supplier of gas to Costco is Mobil. Mobil is one of the biggest gas outlets in the world. Exxon and Mobil became a conglomerate in 1999 and is currently one of the biggest gas outlets in the world. 3. Where does Costco buy its gas from? Costco buys its guys from the main refineries and distributors who are in their area.