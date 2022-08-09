Amazon is a world famous e-commerce company. Additionally, it also handles cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It has a major influence on the market both technically and financially. Among the world’s tech giants, Amazon is one of the companies. They are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. These companies combined are called as Big Five. Amazon is founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994.

Synchrony Bank has introduced a care credit card for health and wellness purposes. It can also be used for other purposes related to medical and health expenses. It is eligible to use by the people in the United States. This card can be used for many medical services which also include cosmetic surgery, vision services, dental care, and several others which may not be covered by other insurances.

So, this may raise a question in your head, Does Amazon accept Care Credit? To know answers to this read this article which will also include related information.

Is Amazon Accepting Care Credit Card in 2022?

Unfortunately, Amazon does not accept Care credit cards as of 2022. However, there are other cards and services provided by Amazon company from its customers. Among them is the EBT card services. This can be used for products such as groceries and household items. Also, this can be used with several other retailers in the industry. One such retailer which accepts care credit is Walmart stores. It is used the same as any other credit card at retail stores.

To get further information about this Care Credit Card and the reasons why it is not accepted by Amazon kindly read this article to the end.

What is the Reason Behind Amazon Not Accepting the Care Credit Card?

Amazon has several payment methods in it which also includes credit cards and debit cards. However, it does not accept Care Credit Card in its payment methods on its site. This is because the care credit card is a health related card unlike any other credit card used for shopping on e-commerce websites.

Also, almost all the products from Amazon do not have the right to accept the care credit card with them. Care credit can be used for buying health care medication, wellness, over the counter medication, baby formula, hygiene products, etc. However, Amazon may accept it as a payment method for a selective range which may include only some of their products eligible under the health and wellness category.

Alternative Payment Methods Which Can Be Used on Amazon

Care credit card is not accepted as a payment on the Amazon website. However, there are several other payment methods that are accepted by Amazon. One such payment method which is similar to the care credit card is the SNAP EBT card. It can be used to purchase groceries on Amazon. Additionally, you can also purchase products from the Amazon Fresh section and Whole Foods stores in the eligible states.

SNAP EBT is a benefit provided for the people from the United States for life essentials. But, you cannot use this card for medical supplies, this is an exclusive card for food and related products. Whereas, you can use this care credit card for medical supplies/ products as it is an exclusive medical and wellness card.

You can buy health care medication, wellness, over the counter medication, baby formula, hygiene products, etc. using the care credit card in eligible stores. So, various retailers accept this care credit card to purchase medical equipment, medication, baby products, etc. There are many retailers, stores, and websites that accept the Care credit card.

I am also going to discuss more the care credit card in the following article which also includes the retailers which accept them as a payment method.

What are the Retailers Which accept the Care Credit Card?

Unlike Amazon, there are several other retailers which accept the care credit card in their stores. Additionally, there are also several websites that accept them. Some of them are

Rite Aid (prescription and over-the-counter drugs) Walgreens (medication and beauty products) Duane Reade Sam’s Club (over-the-counter drugs along with cosmetics and related products) Walmart (medical supplies and drugs in their stores) Smile Direct Club (Dental services) ByteMe (Dental services) VSP vision care program Bowflex (18 months promotion for products) Pets Best (pet supplies and medical insurance for your pets)

But it should be kept in mind that the above retailers and stores also accept the care credit card. However, it may differ from store to store based on the location of their outlet. Also, the acceptance of a care credit card is the decision of the store supervisor. And it is affected by the state’s existing rules.

So, if you have any doubt regarding the acceptance of the care credit card at any of the above stores, you may just contact the store manager to know more about it.

Products That Can Be Bought by a Care Credit Card

Several retail stores and websites accept the care credit card for customer’s purchases from them. It is an exclusive credit card through which you can buy medical supplies and related products from retailers in the United States. Some such products are

Baby furniture

Baby wipes

Diapers

Training pants

Pediatric Nutrition and formula

Hair care products

Custom hearing aids

Hearing center services

Allergy medication

Blood pressure monitors

Digestive aids

First aid products

Pain relievers

Products for former smokers

Snoring and sleeping aids

Thermometers

Bar soap and body wash

Cotton swabs

Deodorant

Female hygiene products

Incontinence aids

Co-pays

Supplies for diabetics

Contact lenses and cases

Eye drops

Nursing accessories

Baby hygiene products

Car seats

Safety devices

Shaving and skin care products

Hearing aid batteries

Sound amplifiers for hearing aids

Asthma medication

Cold and flu medication

Family planning products

Hot and cold therapy

Probiotics

Additionally, there are several other products available under the acre credit card. All the people who have a care credit card with them can utilize it and purchase the above mentioned items at the eligible stores.

Whereas, they cannot use this card for purchasing alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, apparel, household things, daily groceries, etc.

Healthcare Services That Are Eligible Under Care Credit Card

Along with medical supplies, a care credit card is also applicable for many medical services. Some of the below services are only eligible for care credit cards and not any other medical insurance.

Chiropractic

Vision, Hearing, and Dentistry

Fitness equipment

In Hospitals and surgical centers

Supplies and equipment for only medical use

Primary care, doctors, and clinics

Spas and treatment centers

Weight loss surgery

Vet care

Cosmetic

Dermatology

Labs and diagnostics

Sleep labs and medicine

Alternative Payment Methods at Amazon

Unlike care credit cards there are several other payment methods that you can use to pay while shopping at Amazon. I am listing down the other payment methods on amazon.com below for you

Amazon Store Card MasterCard/ Euro Card Amex card JCB card (Japan Credit Bureau) STAR prepaid credit of Visa, MasterCard, or American Express or gift cards Visa (including the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card) Amazon Secured Card Discover Network Diner’s Club (for the United States deliveries only) NYCE credit card of China UnionPay Amazon Gift card

Additionally, you can also add the money directly into the Amazon wallet and use it to pay the bill on their official website.

Above are the payments methods available on the official Amazon website amazon.com for its customers while shopping with them.

Final Thoughts

The care credit card is a credit card used for medical purposes. It can be used by the cardholders in any stores which accept them. It may differ from state to state depending on the existing rules. However, Amazon does not accept the care credit card on their official website. But, there may be some of the products eligible for purchase with the care credit card.

Additionally, Amazon accepts SNAP EBT cards with purchases from their official website. Also, the care credit card can be used in retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, etc. Finally, you can buy health care medication, wellness, over the counter medication, baby formula, hygiene products, etc. using the care credit card in eligible stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a care credit card, and what is it used for? A Care Credit card is just like any credit card which is used for purchasing prescribed medicines, over the counter drugs, and other medical services. Care credit card is eligible for many retailers to purchase from them. Does Amazon accept the care credit card for their online purchases? Amazon does not accept Care credit cards as it is only applicable for medical purchases. Does Amazon accept SNAP EBT cards on their official website? Yes, Amazon accepts SNAP EBT cards. It can be used to purchase groceries on Amazon. Additionally, you can also purchase products from the Amazon Fresh section and Whole Foods stores in the eligible states. Can I use the care credit card for medical services? Yes, there are many medical services eligible under the care credit card such as dentistry, dermatology, vision, lab, etc.