Aldi stores have become popular among people for their fresh produce and low prices of the products. By managing the quality and price of the products, Aldi has impressed the people of America and has opened its stores throughout America. Despite the reputation it has among the people, we cannot be sure if all the products that are sold by it will be good. Naturally, as meat consumers, doubt would have been raised in our minds. This suspicion in turn would be the reason for the query Is Aldi Meat good? Well, it is a good thing you are checking the review of the Aldi meat before you buy. The information presented in this article will help you decide if you have to purchase meat from Aldi stores.

What is the Quality of Meat Products Sold at Aldi Stores?

Aldi is the best destination if you want to buy meat products for a cheap price. What about the quality? Many people who have bought meat from Aldi have commented that the quality of Aldi meat is not constant among different types of meat products. For example, people have ranked Aldi store’s Black Angus Beef as the top-notch meat one can buy at Aldi stores. At the same time, people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the chicken and turkey products. Still, Aldi is generally accepted by people as it sells a number of meats whose quality is good and is sold at a reasonable price. I am sure this brief answer is not sufficient for you to decide on buying meat from Aldi. Hence, I will be extending the answer through a series of questions and answers related to meat products at Aldi stores.

What is the Reason for the Cheap Rate of Aldi Meat?

People definitely love buying meat and other products for a cheap price at Aldi stores. However, at the same time, the cheap price rises suspicion among the people. Why is it cheap when compared to other retail stores? Well, if you had been a customer of Aldi for a long time, by now you would have realized that most of the products that Aldi sells are cheap. You have to understand that the quality of the product and its price are not synonyms in the case of Aldi stores.

Aldi uses strategic sourcing in order to reduce the cost of production. As a result, Aldi sources from farms that are present in the store’s locality. The farms supplying Aldi take part in Aldi’s quality drive and ensure it sends the best to Aldi. With low distance, a good sum of money is saved that should have been otherwise spent on transportation and cold storage. Additionally, the meat will arrive fresh at the Aldi stores due to the short distance.

This frugality in operation is an heirloom of Aldi. The founders of Aldi are the reason for this rich heritage. They initially took several measures to increase the efficiency of the company’s supply chain. Later, the amount that was saved using the efficient operation was reinvested in customers. This is how Aldi began selling products for a cheap price. The family member of the founder, the current stakeholder of Aldi, have continued the rich heritage. Now, both Aldi and its customers are able to enjoy the fruit of the Aldi founder’s effort.

What Meat is Considered Best in the Aldi Store?

For a long time, the Black Angus Beef and USDA choice have remained in the top position. At the same time, food critics have given a good opinion about the taste and texture of these meat products. Do you know why Aldi meat good the tag USDA? Well, before that you should know the full form of the USDA which is the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is a federal department that has lately given this designation to Aldi food for denoting the high-quality standard of those meats.

The Aldi wears the designation like a batch and sells different varieties of meat. Now, coming to the celebrated Aldi meat, Black Angus Beef, it is known to be juicy in nature. At the same time, they are well-marbled meat. The Aldi beef got the name “Black Angus Beef” after a certification. In order to get that certification, the cow meat should meet certain requirements related to genetics and the hide from the cow should be at least 51 percent black.

Another best thing about Aldi beef is they are sold for a price of $4.49 per pound. The price is nearly half of what other retail chains charge for similar quality meat. For example, Giant Eagle sells the same Black Angus beef for a price of %7.99. In addition to Black Angus, there is one other meat item from Aldi that people love a lot. It is beef serviced from the meat of cows that has been raised organically. By organic, I mean the cows are grass-fed. The price of this organic beef is a bit higher when compared to Angus Beef. However, not higher than the beef that Giant Eagle sells. For a pound of this beef, you have to pay around $5.49.

Which is the Worst Aldi Meat?

If we rank the different types of meat products ranked, we will definitely find a few at the bottom of the list. We can consider those as the worst meat item one can buy from Aldi stores. Moreover, it is not possible for retail and grocery stores to sell high-quality products all the time as they claim. If we take Aldi for example, the chicken breast and thighs that are sold under the Kirkwood label fall under the category of world Aldi meat.

Many people have complained about the difficulty they experience in getting the meat ready for cooking. One has to spend a lot of time trimming the meat after unpacking. This will be irksome when you want to prepare dinner quickly. Meat preparation in general requires a lot of time. However, the Aldi chicken breast and thighs are a real pain in the neck. Neck? What neck? Well, you know the word! I just don’t want people to report my article:)

Another meat that people dislike is Aldi ground turkey. It is incredibly hard to remove the bone shards from the meat. However, this is the case with low-priced ground meat only. If you are comfortable paying more, you can get meat from Aldi that has a better texture, which I would like to call “mealy”.

Where Does Aldi Get Its Meat?

You will be surprised to know the places from where Aldi sources its meat. It sources different types of meat from various places. For example, the local farms supply the meat needed for beef. If you are buying steaks or ground beef from Aldi, they must have been sourced from the farms that are present in your locality. This is beneficial to two parties. One is Aldi, while the other is the people who have small-scale farms. Small and mid-sized farms are considered eco-friendly. Hence, as a whole, this is benefiting everyone in the country as it preserves the environment.

Now, talking about the Aldi Chicken products, you would have noticed the similarity with Tyson Chicken. Well, this shows that both are getting the meat from the same source. They are indeed from the same source, though Tyson claims otherwise. According to the stakeholders of Tyson company, they are raising and processing the checking according to the standards of the Tyson brand. However, Tyson has not been explicit about this, though.

Nevertheless, the price of Aldi chicken is much cheaper compared to Tyson Chicken. Hence, if you are looking to choose one between Aldi chicken and Tyson chicken, it is wise to choose Aldi chicken. No! I am not telling you to pick Aldi for its price, but because of the quality. The quality, taste, and texture of Aldi chicken are the same as that of Tyson chicken. People who have tasted both the chickens have the same opinions as well.

Is Aldi a Good Place to Buy Meat?

Well, I have listed which meat products are best in Aldi. If you want to buy a meat product from that list, Aldi is definitely the best place. However, I have also mentioned the worst meat products that are present in Aldi stores. In the case of these meats, it is better to look for alternative retail or grocery store. On a whole, Aldi is one of the best places for a person to buy different types of meat products for a cheap price. At the same time, if he wants a quality meat product.

Final Thoughts

I have always loved Aldi for not compromising the quality of the product for the cost. Most giant retailers that have stores present across the country don’t have this culture. It should become a culture in the retail industry, instead of this character getting restricted to Aldi. The USDA should take measures to increase the quality of meat and other food products that are sold in retail stores in America. Issuing certification certain have yielded results, however, I consider them invaluable as the majority of the food-related industries are not partaking in it. Hence, the USDA should come up with a plan that would force all the stakeholders of the food industry to place quality as their top priority.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is Aldi Meat Good?

1. Are Aldi meat products expensive? Aldi sells good quality meat products. However, the prices are reasonable and affordable. 2. Why does Aldi source meat from local farms? There are two reasons for this. The first and the primary reason is low transportation cost. The second reason is to maintain the freshness of the meat. 3. Does Aldi sell all of its products for a cheap price? Selling merchandise for a cheap price is a priority for Aldi. Hence, the cost of most products that Aldi sells is reasonable and affordable.