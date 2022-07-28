The seed sowed in Germany has grown and spread its branches worldwide. Especially, on the European and North American continents, Aldi has become a big competitor. Over the years, Aldi has built a loyal customer base by serving the customer with dedication. Aldi is continuing its effort to expand its business empire further. Now, people on the internet are tittle-tattling that San Francisco may be getting one in the future. This has created excitement in the people of San Francisco. Is it just a rumor? Or the people of San Francisco are really getting an Aldi store? Is Aldi Coming to San Fransisco? If it is true, the people of San Francisco will be able to enjoy the fabulous discounts offered by Aldi. Well, continue reading this article to know the answer.

Will Aldi Open a Store in San Francisco?

Unfortunately, the hearsay turns out to be untrue. I am sorry to say that currently, Aldi doesn’t have any plan to open a store in San Francisco. Aldi is sticking to its plan and strategically opening stores in the right places first. It was part of Aldi’s plan to expand its business empire along the Gulf Coast. Sticking to the plan, Aldi will be focussing on Florida and Alabama instead. Nevertheless, why isn’t Aldi opening a store in San Francisco? What are the expectations of Aldi from a state or city to open its store? Read the article till the end to know answers to queries like these.

Why Isn’t Aldi Considering San Francisco or Northern California to Open a Store?

Back in 2017 Aldi announced its plan to expand. According to the plan, Aldi is focussing primarily on states such as California, Arizona, and Florida. Aldi gave special attention to South California, while it hardly took North California into consideration. Since then, Northern California has kept its hope of Aldi opening a store alive. Unfortunately, to the disappointment of the people of northern California, Aldi hasn’t opened any store.

Why is Aldi not taken Northern California into account? Well, there could be various reasons behind this. Before any retail chain decides to open a store at a location, they consider several factors. For example, population density plays a key role. Followed by the population, the count of potential customers is discussed by the marketing team of Aldi. Additionally, the marketing barriers, government policies, and various other hurdles are analyzed before taking a decision. Any of the above factors could be the reason for Aldi not opening its store in Northern California and other places as well.

Currently, Aldi has announced its plan that extends till the end of the year 2022. Northern California isn’t included in the plan. In order to know if Aldi has any idea of opening a store in San Francisco and Northern California, we have to wait until Aldi announces its expansion plan for the years after 2022. Until then, having hopes is a waste of time.

What Are the Potential Locations in San Francisco or Northern California for Aldi Could Open Its Store?

Without a doubt, Aldi would go to San Francisco for opening its first store in Northern California. However, one potential barrier that Aldi would face is finding an unbroken piece of land. There will be a lot of challenges before they acquire real estate.

After San Francisco, if Aldi will be choosing a city, it would be Sacramento. I am particular about Sacramento because it is located nearby Nevada’s Capital city, which is Carson City. People of Carson City can reach Sacramento in a two hours drive. Another important thing is that Nevada state doesn’t have any Aldi stores. Hence, there are high chances of people of Nevada flocking to Sacramento to buy things from Aldi.

Additionally, there is no Aldi store in another neighboring state of California. The state I am talking about currently is Oregon. I would not like to limit the options to these two cities. We can add Modesto, Redding, and San Jose to the list as well. We can only make guesses.

Where is the Nearest Aldi Store Located for the People of San Francisco and Northern California?

Well, the people of San Francisco don’t have to travel a lot of distance to find an Aldi Store. They will be able to locate it by traveling just 160 miles (ca. 257 km). Within California, the nearest Aldi from San Francisco is located in Fresno, California. You can travel and return after purchasing from this Aldi within a day. Hence, it is an ideal option.

What Are Aldi Alternatives One Can Find Inside San Francisco?

There are many alternatives for people leaving in Bay Area. Instead of Aldi, they can pay visits to stores such as Safeway, Raley’s, and Lucky Supermarkets. None of the three options can be considered an equal match to Aldi. However, Safeway may come closer to replacing Aldi. Still, the competitive price offered by Aldi cannot be expected in these stores.

Aldi is known for its expertise in frugality in supply chain management. As a result, it saves a significant amount that would have been spent on transporting the goods. Frugality is a character that was imbibed onto the organization by the founders (Brothers). After the retirement of the founders, the following management carried forward the legacy. Still, now Aldi has preserved the practice. This makes Aldi a company that has unique functioning.

Lastly, you have Costco and WinCo foods in Northern California. You will get a shopping experience that is similar to Warehouse shopping. If you are going to make a purchase along with your Family, these could be better options for you.

How Long Can It Take for Aldi to Open a Store in Northern California or San Francisco?

In the year 2017, when Aldi released its expansion plan, there were less than 2000 Aldi stores in the USA. After four years, in 2021, the number of Aldi stores increased to 2300. In four years, Aldi has opened more than 300 stores. However, not even one was opened in Northern California or San Francisco. This is because Aldi never considered Northern California or San Francisco as potential locations. It may take more time for Aldi to open a store in San Francisco. Until then, the people of San Francisco should depend on the alternatives I have provided in this article or other local grocery stores found nearby.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, there is very less hope for the people of Southern California or San Francisco in this case. Especially, you cannot expect Aldi to open a store any time sooner. You may have to wait for a few years. If you really want to purchase from the Aldi store, it is better to buy things from the nearest Aldi Store. I am sure you can make it within a day, i.e., finish the shopping and return to your home in a day. You can expect Aldi to open a store in San Francisco sooner if the population of San Francisco is increasing rapidly. Another signaling factor is the economic prosperity of the people. These two factors are significant for Aldi to consider a location suitable for opening its store.

