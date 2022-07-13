Walmart is one of the number one retailers in the United States. It ensures its customers of top-quality merchandise. It offers various services along with daily household needs and also electric appliances. Walmart was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton with the motto of “Save people’s money, so they can live better”. This line has also been its advertising line since then.

Apple has introduced AirPods in 2016, and they became a huge success. It is now considered the most famous accessory from Apple company. Apple has launched 3 types of AirPods until today. Like all other Apple accessories and products, its AirPods are also quite costly. So, everyone cannot afford these.

So, when people observed Walmart selling AirPods at cheaper prices they are confused just like you. A doubt raised in their minds, Are the AirPods at Walmart even real? This has become a huge question among many people. I will talk about this and clarify your doubts in this article.

Also, we have Costco’s Return Policy for AirPods? Here on our website.

Does Walmart Sell Real AirPods in 2022?

Yes, Walmart started selling real Apple AirPods with them. So, the AirPods Walmart is selling are not fake and are 100% genuine as of 2022. It sells them in both its stores and official website also. However, they have some limitations and conditions for providing them at less price. And also they have their own version of AirPods which are also available in their stores and online for a cheap price. These are not from Apple company and have no particular brand attached to them. Although, they are identical to the AirPods customers have reported facing some issues with them like connection issues, Battery, and audio issues.

Continue reading this article to know how good are these fake AirPods by Walmart.

Are Walmart’s No-brand AirPods Good?

The fake AirPods which have no brand and are sold at Walmart stores and their official website are very cheap compared to any other Bluetooth earbuds. They cost nearly $30 at Walmart. Most of the reviewers and YouTubers claim that they are what they cost.

There are many review videos of these AirPods on the internet which show their quality in all aspects. Also, they compare them to the original Apple AirPods to give the viewers a clear view of their quality. The variation can be clearly seen when both are compared.

These fake AirPods have less battery life, poor audio quality, and connectivity issues with the device. Many people who bought these AirPods also complained on the internet that they are not of good quality material as they get damaged easily, are not waterproof and do not fit properly.

Cost Comparison Between Walmart’s Fake AirPods and Original Apple AirPods

The original Apple products are costly and are of high-end quality. Customers are suggested to check the AirPods bought at Walmart for their genuineness. There are different types of AirPods released by Apple to this date. They are first-generation AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro. Their cost varies based on their model and specifications.

The cost of the original Apple AirPods varies from $119 to $549 based on the model. Even the refurbished Apple AirPods cost $80 to $90. However, the AirPods sold by Walmart are available at their stores and online website for just $15 to $30. The original AirPods may be offered some discount at the stores, but their original cost is in the range of above.

Do you want to know about Walmart Cancellation Pending, I am attaching it here.

Compare Charging and Battery Life Between Walmart’s Fake AirPods and Original Apple AirPods

Many customers complained and reviewed the AirPods on the Walmart official website walmart.com that they are not of good quality. Additionally, their charging cable does not fit the AirPods case properly. The AirPods do not charge at their fullest and do not even have a long Battery life. The AirPods battery drains after using them continuously for half an hour.

However, this is different in the case of Apple AirPods. AirPods have multiple charging options. The case can also be charged for future use. If you charge the AirPods to the fullest and also the case then you have 24 hours of listening time or 18 hours of talking time. On a single charge, they can give you a listening time of four and half hours, or a talking time of three and half hours. Additionally, if you just charge the case for 5 minutes, you can use the AirPods for talking or listening for 1 hour.

Do the Fake AirPods Sound as Good as the Original Apple AirPods?

Apple AirPods are very expensive but are also popular. They have a pretty good sound and audio quality. They are best for both listening to music and attending calls. Apple AirPods have good quality audio and have a feature called noise cancellation which is best while listening to music.

However, the fake AirPods at Walmart do not deliver this quality audio from their earbuds. They have sharp and loud noise which can cause irritation feeling in some. They are not suitable for taking calls on their earbuds. But it is good to listen to music on them. They do not have noise cancellation with them.

Do Walmart Fake AirPods Work Properly?

Technically speaking they work alright. Their basic job is to play music, and it does that properly, so they are considered working.

But if the reviews of customers are looked at on the Walmart website, they have something else to tell. The Walmart AirPods are of cheap quality and do not even provide good audio quality. Their material quality is so bad that they get damaged and break very easily. Additionally, they have no battery life at all compared to other Bluetooth earbuds. Their battery life is hardly 30 minutes after fully charging. The sound and audio are also bad. They have connection issues when trying to connect to the working device.

However, the original Apple AirPods ensure the best in their industry even though they are costly. So, if you want long-lasting and best quality AirPods then Walmart no brand AirPods are not for you. Apple AirPods can be connected to iOS and Mac devices along with others also easily without any issues with the connection.

Everything You Need to Know About Walmart Pay is just a click away.

How to Differentiate Real and Fake AirPods?

The following are the points to keep in mind when you go to purchase an Apple AirPods and are confused between the fake and real AirPods.

Check the Serial Number: Apple has a unique serial number for every product it manufactures. You can check this number on the Apple website and know if it is authenticated. This can be found on the charging case or the settings. Price: As I have mentioned above, the price is an obvious factor that can prove if it is a real or fake AirPods. Apple does not provide big discounts, even if it does, it is noticed by the stores and customers. Package: Check the package for small changes and mistakes. Apple AirPods case is simple and minimalistic. Check for any spelling mistakes, the logo of the company, font, and color. Also, take a clear look at the case for any misguides. Wrong Information: Fake AirPods may mislead you by giving unwanted or wrong information. Also, check for the information on the box with an original one. Physical look Accessories: Check the box for all the items and accessories included in it. Also, check the case and box with an original one. Software differences: Fake AirPods have different features and interfaces compared to the original ones. Magnet Test: The original Apple AirPods have small magnetic parts in the earbuds. So, if they both are nearby each other, they repel. But the fake ones do not have this quality.

What Have I Discussed in This Article?

Initially, I mentioned in this article that Walmart sells original apple products along with a dupe of these original ones which have no particular brand. Although, they are identical to the AirPods customers have reported facing some issues with them like connection issues, Battery, and audio issues. The cost of the original Apple AirPods varies from $119 to $549 based on the model. Even the refurbished Apple AirPods cost $80 to $90. However, the AirPods sold by Walmart are available at their stores and online website for just $15 to $30.

Want to get information about Walmart plus? It’s right here.

Final Thoughts

Walmart sells original Apple AirPods at their stores and official website. They also have dupe AirPods for the originals which have no particular brand. The fake AirPods cost around $15 to $30. But the originals would nowhere cost like that. There are so many differences between fake AirPods and Apple AirPods including the quality, price, serial number, etc. Walmart sells all the AirPods on their website and also in stores. Walmart AirPods does not have good reviews on its sites.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Walmart have real Apple AirPods in their stores? Yes, Walmart sells original apple products. Additionally, they also have fake AirPods which are knockoffs of the original ones. Do Walmart’s fake AirPods good? No, there are no good reviews on Walmart no brand AirPods. Both real and fake AirPods are identical, but customers have reported facing some issues with them like connection issues, Battery, and audio issues. Do the fake AirPods sound as good as the original AirPods? Fake AirPods do not have notice cancellation like real AirPods. They are not good for taking calls like the original AirPods. How much do the real AirPods and the fake AirPods cost at Walmart? The fake AirPods at Walmart cost from $15 to $30. But the original apple product’s price may be from $119 to $549. Even the refurbished Apple AirPods cost $80 to $90.