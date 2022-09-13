Costco is an exclusive membership-only big box retailer in the United States. It is an American multinational corporation. As of the year 2020, Costco is listed as the third largest retailer in the world. It also has a place in the Fortune 500 list on number 10 as the largest retailer based on its total revenue. Costco also has a home brand Kirkland Signature, and it is only available at the Costco stores. It has nearly 834 warehouses all around the world. It is founded in 1983 by James Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman.

One of the best premium and most loved by the users is the iPad which can be used both for work and other recreational purposes. They can be used for multiple purposes by their users. To add to it even the Costco warehouses offer them at discounted prices for the customers who shop from them. The iPad here at Costco is sold at a Premium cost.

What if you change your mind after purchasing an iPad with Costco, Do they accept the returns of iPad at their warehouses? This article will have all such information.

iPad Return Policy at Costco In 2022

Costco accepts the returns of iPad at their warehouses that are bought at their stores and also on their official website online. The returns have to be processed within 90 days of purchase from the date of purchase in 2022. But the customers can only return the iPad to the Costco warehouse. The returns should be accompanied by the original receipt of the purchase. Also, the customers have to bring in their membership cards for the returns to be possible. This will help get them a full refund. Additionally, all the used and opened iPad have to be returned with the original Apple package along with all the original accessories.

To know more about the details related to the iPad returns at Costco such as its process, limitations with the iPad returns, and the time taken for the whole return process. Then keep reading this article till the end.

When Does Costco Accept Returns of an iPad?

All the other products related to Costco warehouses have a lifetime satisfaction guarantee. However, the iPad is classified as electronics in the Costco warehouse and has to be returned within 90 days from the initial date of purchase.

Also, Costco accepts returns of iPad at any time during working hours (open hours) at the Costco warehouse. Besides, all the Costco warehouses do not have the same working hours and will vary depending on the state you reside in. The average working hours of a Costco warehouse start between 9:30 AM to 10 AM. And they will be closed somewhere around 8:30 PM on weekdays (Monday to Friday). This time might be less on weekends and the Costco stores are likely to be closed by 6 PM on weekends.

Customers can easily locate the nearest Costco warehouse by utilizing the store locator facility provided on their official website.

What is the Process to Return an iPad to Costco?

You can return the iPad purchased from a Costco warehouse anywhere in any Costco warehouse available near you. All the Costco warehouses in the United States accept the returns of iPad. All you have to do is visit the nearest Costco warehouse. Walk up to their customer service desk which is available at their stores for helping the customers and explain to them about the returns of the iPad. They would simply verify the original purchase receipt and verify if it is within the 90-day return period. You can either provide a store receipt or an online payment invoice to the Costco associate.

Once the associate takes the receipt they will scan it and offer the options for you which include a full refund, exchange, or replacement of the iPad whichever option is applicable.

Also, keep in mind if you are eligible for the refund at Costco then you have to provide the Costco associate with the card. This card has to be the same which is used while purchasing the iPad initially. Furthermore, Costco does not promise a refund if you do not carry the card which you used while paying initially. But if you don’t have that card with you then Costco will provide the refund as store credit which can be used in the future while shopping.

Does Costco Ask for a Receipt to Return an iPad at Their Stores?

Costco always suggests returns with the original receipt. However, if you have misplaced the receipt or lost it somewhere? Then not to worry Costco does accept returns without a receipt. But the customer has to carry their Costco membership card with them.

By using your membership card, Costco can see the history of purchases made on that card. This will help them find the purchase history and the related transactions. They will search your membership account by entering the 12-digit code seen on the back of your Costco membership card. Once the Costco store associates find our account and the iPad purchase history it is simple for them to initiate a refund or exchange. The refunds are made as cash or processed to your card.

Additionally, Costco even recorded these returns made with the original purchase receipt on your account. This is done to eliminate the risk of misusing the return policy at Costco. This will reduce the excessive returns of expensive items at Costco.

What is the Time Taken for a Refund to Arrive From Costco?

It is simple and easy to return an expensive item like an iPad in Costco stores. Also, the refunds are also fast. The refunds which are processed to the cards such as debit and credit would take up to 48 hours to reflect on the bank account. However, the cash refunds made at the Costco stores are instant.

But if you return the iPad via mail then the refund might take up to 1-2 weeks for the refund to show up on the account. Also, the refunds are only processed when the package will reach the Costco warehouse. They will also inspect the p[package for any damages or missing accessories.

Does Costco Accept the Return of an Opened iPad at Their Store?

Yes, Costco does accept the iPad purchased from them if the seals are opened by the customers. However, the customers have to return the iPad with the original box of the product along with all the accessories provided with the iPad initially. The accessories f the Apple box along with the iPad will include charger cables, plug adapter, Apple stickers, an instruction booklet, and headphones.

The Costco associates/ cashier would be checking the whole original box of the iPad before processing the refund, exchange, or replacement.

Does Costco Accept the Return of a Used iPad at Their Store?

Sometimes the customers might be disappointed with the iPad purchased from the Costco warehouse. If so then you are free to return that iPad to Costco anytime you want within the eligible return period. Generally, this return period is 90 days in any Costco warehouse for almost all the products purchased from them.

Also, if you receive any defective piece, and you notice it after opening the package then you may return it. And get a full refund, replacement, or exchange for a similar product.

However, you have to return the iPad in a brand new condition for Costco to accept them as returns.

What is the Process of Returning an iPad That Was a Gift at Costco?

iPads can be received by the customers as gifts even the non-members of Costco. But all the gift recipients must and should provide the membership details from which the iPad is purchased. The details have to be of the gift giver who purchased from Costco. Or else the original receipt is enough for a refund.

Once the returns are processed the cash will be credited to the Costco cash card. This is the card used for the retail items on the Costco stores, their official website, and also fuel stations owned and run at Costco.

All the non-members can get full access to this shop card which can be used at all the Costco locations and merchandise available at their stores.

What Are the Limitations On iPad Returns At Costco?

Costco has laid a few restrictions and limitations for its customers who want to return iPad at their stores. Take, for instance, all the Apple products and accessories are not eligible for the self-service return process which is purchased online. So, the iPad purchased at Costco on their official website and app should also be returned to the Costco stores physically. Also, customers can get a return policy even if Costco denies it for an iPad.

Final Thoughts

Costco does accept the returns of iPad purchased at their stores and online. They even accept the returns of opened or used iPad at Costco. However, the returns should be requested within 90 days from the initial day of purchase. Also, customers have to bring in the iPad along with the original packing and all the accessories provided with them while purchasing.

Additionally, Costco verifies the purchase by asking for the original purchase receipt from customers. Even an online invoice is accepted. Or else you can just provide them with your 12-digit membership card number. You cannot self-return the Apple products.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the return period for the iPad at the Costco warehouse? Costco accepts the return of iPad at their stores within 90 days from the initial date of purchase. Can I return the iPad purchased from Costco without a receipt? Yes, Costco accepts returns of iPad purchased from them even without a receipt. Customers can just carry their membership card in order for verification. What is the time taken for a refund to arrive from Costco? The refunds which are processed to the cards such as debit and credit would take up to 48 hours to reflect on the bank account. However, the cash refunds made at the Costco stores are instant. Does Costco accept the return of an opened or used iPad at their store? Yes, You can return opened or used iPad at Costco, but they should be with the original package along with all the original accessories.