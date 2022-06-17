Most people will be familiar with supermarket retailers like Walmart, Target, and Aldi. Very few would have heard about a supermarket retailer called Market Basket. This budding retail chain has installed over 80 supermarkets in regions such as New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. However, this retail chain has a history that dates back at least a century ago. The journey of Market Basket began in the year 1917 and from there it has traveled a long way to become what it is now. This retail chain has now agreed to collaborate and co-work with the famous delivery company Instacart, forming an alliance which can be called Instacart Market Basket. We will take more about Instacart and Market Basket. Continue reading to know more.

What Is Instacart Market Basket?

The Instacart Market Basket allows you to utilize Instacart to buy a wide range of products that are available at the Market Basket. Already, Instacart has joined hands with so many retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Costco, and many more. Now, the addition of Market Basket has made Instacart one of the most sought-after app

s for ordering groceries and food items. How to order products from Market Basket using Instacart? What are the products you can order using Instacart Market Basket? If you people have questions like this, keep reading the article till the end. Once you finish reading the article, you will get a clear picture regarding the Instacart Market Basket.

What Is Instacart?

Instacart is a company that offers grocery delivery services. Its services are popular in the USA and Canada. Instacart collaborates with different grocery stores and retailers to deliver their products to the customer. Customers will be using the Instacart app to choose the grocery store and the products of their choice. In this article, we will talk about ordering products from Market Basket using the Instacart app in detail.

What Is the History of Market Basket?

The founders of Market Basket, Athanasios, and Efrosini Demoulas, laid the foundation for the history of Market Basket. Having come from a farming community, Athanasios started farming as soon as he and his spouse immigrated to the USA. Later, they settle in Lowell, Massachusetts. In the year 1917, the couple started their first food store in “The Acre”. The Acropolis (Acre) represented the ethnically-diverse region of Lowell. After acknowledging the diversity of the area, the store began catering to the Greek, French, and Irish immigrant community. Initially, they started selling lamb, pork, and Sausages.

In later years, the store was named DeMoulas Super Market. The couple sells their business to Telemachus and George, who later plays an important part in the expansion of the store. The first store with the name “Market Basket” was opened in the year 1975 located in Salem. In its initial stages, the store popularly sold pork, Sausage, and pork. However, now, it sells a wide variety of grocery items.

What Products Does Market Basket Sell Through Instacart?

Market Basket is known for the sale of a diverse range of products belonging to different brands. The products sold range from beverages such as Coca-Cola to frozen meat. Let us talk about the products sold in different departments at Market Basket.

Let us start with Deli Department. You will find lunch meat from well-known brands such as Hillshire and Oscar Meyer. In case you are planning for a family dinner, it will incomplete without cheese, which you can buy at Market Basket. The deli also sells ready-to-eat items such as prepared soups and salad.

Now, speaking about Market Basket’s Frozen department, plenty of items are frozen and kept ready for sale. More importantly, the frozen department keeps stock of many essentials. Wanna prepare your breakfast? Well, the large cooler of Market Basket has preserved Eggo Frozen Waffles. Need something for lunch, Market Basket has got DiGiorno Pizza and Stouffer’s macaroni for you. In addition to that, it has necessary food products such as Athens Phyllo dough. The coolers of Market Basket also contain seafood, vegetarian products, fresh produce, and meat. Opening the coolers of Market Basket is like opening Pandora’s box, which gives a variety of food products instead of problems.

Talking about the fresh produce department in the Market basket, you have plenty of options. The fresh produce includes vegetables, fruits, herbs, and many more. You can find almost all the ingredients you require for making a good meal.

Lastly, we can talk about the products that are available for sale in Market Basket’s Seafood department. You have chicken breasts, fish fillets, ground beef, and many more.

How to Order Products From Market Basket Using Instacart?

The first step you should follow is to download the Instacart app. After downloading the app, you can sign up and create an account on Instacart. Now, choose Market Baskets in your grocer. After selecting, you can start adding items to your cart. The items will be categorized in order to ease our search for the product. Once you finish adding all the products you want, recheck if you have missed any items.

Now it is time for you to book your slot for delivery. Usually, the delivery window is one hour. For example, you can get your product between in a time between 4 pm to 5 pm. The day of delivery can be the same day you ordered the product, or any day later that weekend. After finalizing the delivery slot, if you wish, you can ask the delivery guy to leave your order at your doorstep. Once Instacart receives your order, an Instacart shopper will begin adding the materials to the list.

Throughout the delivery process, you will be getting updates regarding the progress in delivery. The update will be sent to you via messages or on your app. There is also a chat feature that enables you to chat with the shopper. If you have ordered something.

Why Should One Prefer Market Basket?

One of the unique and impressive things about purchasing at Market Basket is the freshness of Agricultural products. The Market Basket makes it possible by using the well-knitted network it has built with the farmers of New England. The co-operation between Market Basket and the farmers gives us farm-to-table fresh products.

Another prominent feature that plays up the preference for Market Basket is the meat variety. The meat department of Market Basket has all cuts of lamb, beef, pork, and other meats. Similar to fresh produce, beef meat is sold fresh. In order to keep the beef meat fresh, the store grinds it several times a day. If you are frying some red meat in your background, the Market Basket is ready to deliver you around 60 types of hot dogs and sausages. It includes chorizo, linguica, locanico, and Kielbasa. Moreover, the marinated steaks and meats will enhance the taste of the barbecues that you fry in your backyard.

In addition to all these, the different kinds of cheese that are collected from around the world by Market Basket are something you should never miss.

Final Thoughts

Market Basket is a fledgling among the giant grocery and retail stores that already exist. Many people would prefer to go to well-established and trustworthy grocery stores that are popular. However, as a customer, we should never restrict ourselves to them. Our needs are better service, quality, and availability of the products. Even though the Market Basket store is not widespread, the service and quality of products are top-notch. Hence, anyone who has a Market Basket store in your neighborhood can give it a try. Don’t miss trying out the meat and cheese products from the Instacart Market Basket.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Instacart Market Basket

1. Is the beef meat sold at Market Basket fresh? Yes. The Market Basket grinds the Beef meat many times in one day, in order to keep it fresh. 2. What are some popular products sold by the Market Basket? Meat, cheese, and fresh produce are some popularly sold products at the Market Basket Stores. 3. What are some different food departments that exist within the Market Basket Store? The Market Basket has different food departments such as deli, frozen, produce, seafood, and many more. 4. Who are the founders of Market Basket? The founders of Market Basket are Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas. They are a couple who immigrated to the United States in the year 1908. 5. How many Market Basket Stores are present in North America? Currently, there are more than 75 Market Basket stores located across North America. These stores are densely found in the regions such as New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.