Instacart Background Check Process Explained – All That You Need to Know

Working as a shopper at Instacart is great for making money, and you have more flexibility. Due to the latter, a lot of people apply for this position. However, only a small fraction of people who applied and wished to work for Instacart get through. The reason for this is the hiring system of Instacart, which is quite strict for people to easily pass. Along with testing your skills and ability, Instacart makes sure you are. Nevertheless, Instacart tries to gather any information that says about your past history. Continue reading this article if you want to know how Instacart background checks its candidates.

What is an Instacart Background Check in 2022?

Instacart conducts a comprehensive background check on all its candidates and interviewees. While doing this, Instacart will go through your criminal and driving history. Your records should reflect that you are a good citizen. Instacart will take around 10 days from completing your Background check. The checking process may extend beyond the aforementioned period, or Instacart would finish the process as early as a day or two. There is a lot to learn about the Instacart Background checking process. What are the criteria that Instacart considers while checking your background? What should you do if Instacart takes more than 10 days for background checking? You can find answers to these questions in this article.

What Kind of Response Can You Expect From an Instacart Background Check?

Instacart will not respond to all applicants. It will send a conditional offer to the candidates who meet the initial criteria. This is a call that Instacart gives to the candidates it wishes to onboard. After this, they will get their Instacart Card via the Shopper app. After activating the card, the candidates have to enter their personal information. The candidate will be entering his personal information on a background check site. Instacart uses this data to check a candidate’s criminal and driving history. To be honest, it is not Instacart, but two third-party companies that will be doing it. They are Sterling and Checkr. Inc.

The latter is a start-up company based in San Francisco that runs background checks for Netflix and Papa John’s as well. While the former is a company based in New York City and Dell is one of its Major clients. What kind of personal data will you be entering? Usually, the essential information only. For example, the candidate’s name, birthdate, address, and finally social security number. Additionally, Instacart mandates possessing a Valid driver’s license. All this information will be utilized by the background checking company to collect various other information about the candidate.

You will receive a notification from Sterling’s while it taking a look at your public records. In some cases, the background checking process will be done real quick. However, on average, a candidate should wait at least 30 days before he gets the result from Instacart.

What Will Instacart Look Into During Background Checking?

Instacart’s background check can be classified into four major components. If a person gets through all these four, he shall become eligible for a shopper at Instacart. Parking tickets, driving under influence of alcohol, accidents and other types of traffic violations done by you will be available in public driving databases. While checking your driving history, all these things will be looked upon. You don’t have to fret if you have a DUI. Instacart will reject only if a candidate has too many DUIs.

The next thing Instacart will go after is criminal records. Instacart doesn’t reject a condition if he has a criminal record. However, if Instcart discovers the candidate to have violent crimes or a long history of crime, it is more likely to reject that person. According to a popularly held belief, most background companies perform an SSN trace and get a candidate’s information from criminal databases, if any.

What is the Timeframe of the Instacart Background Check Period?

There is no specific duration or time limit by which Instacart will finish the background-checking process. Hence, you have to patiently wait until you get a notification from Instacart. If you are lucky, Instacart will reveal the result within a day or two. It can take longer in some cases. There are cases where people have waited for more than a month and haven’t received word from Instacart. Only an unlucky few go through this. However, on average, the background check process will be finished in 10 days.

If you haven’t received any notification from Instacart or the background-checking company. You should immediately contact either of them. You don’t have their contact info? Well, in that case, continue reading this article to find them.

No company wants to hire a person, irrespective of his skill set, who lacks moral conduct. The background check reflects your moral company and your traits. This is the reason Instacart considered the background of a candidate seriously. For example, if Instacart finds out that a candidate has been convicted of a violent or sexual crime, it will have second thoughts about hiring the candidate. If the accusation occurred recently, the chances of rejection increase.

In case the crime or felony was committed a decade or more ago, and you have brought good changes in your life and thoughts after this, there is still a chance. If you get an opportunity, find someone to explain your current situation. Similarly, if you have a clean driving record, you just increased the company’s trust in you. I hope you know how important your driving history is for Instacart, considering the role you will be supposedly taking if you get selected.

Instacart knows how people will be when they are young. Hence, it will not take DUI seriously if it had happened long back when you were in your late teens or early twenties. However, if the last three years contain excessive DUIs, Instacart will have a hard to trust you. It will doubt if you can staff off the road when you are drunk.

Why is It Taking So Long for Instacart to Finish My Background Check?

With time, your fear of rejection will increase. You may start messing with your brain, making wild assumptions. But, stop there! First, Instacart has already stated that it may take a maximum of 10 days before completing the background check. Until then, you can chill and relax. However, if you haven’t heard anything from Instacart after that, you should probably contact Instacart or sterling. If you are contacting Checkr, you should visit this webpage, where you will get the contact information.

Or you could easily reach out to Instacart using the shopping app. There could be various unexpected reasons for the delay. Unexpected office closures, backlog, and various other things could be causing the delay.

Does Instagram Drug Test?

According to the website, “FelonyFriendlyJobs.org”, Instacart will not drug test its candidates or interviewees. Neither will it drug test its employees. However, candidates are advised to not take this as an advantage. Especially, when you are applying for the position of a “Driver”, you are risking your life. Additionally, you are putting the lives of the public at risk as well. Therefore, I request you not to deliver under the influence for the safety of everyone.

Why is My Instacart Background Check Suspended?

Did you just log into your Checkr account and realized that your Instacart background check is suspended? Well, if you are witnessing it, you haven’t given all the required information. It could be something that you inform them about personally. However, there is also a chance that you might have forgotten to send documentation. Hence, respond quickly by sending all the required information.

Can I Have a DUI and Still Be Eligible to Work at Instacart?

Having DUI will be a threat to your job only if it was a recent case. However, it will not be a problem if you have only a few DUI that happened long ago. There are so many cases where Instacart has recruited candidates who have DUI on their record. This fear comes from a wrong assumption that Instacart automatically declines applications that have a DUI history. However, that is not true. It just rejects people who are still having a difficult time coming out from the habit of hitting the road, after being drunk. Hence, Instacart focuses on the recent activities of the candidates.

Final Thoughts

Instacart is a company where its employees regularly contact customers. In fact, customer interaction is the core job of employees. In such cases, Instacart cannot proceed with an application that knows the behavioral characteristics of the applicant. The best way to know them is by checking his/her background. Hence, Instacart takes time and goes through the candidates’ driving, criminal, and other records on which it can get its hands. Of course, it gets consent from the candidates and will mostly go through records of the candidates that are available on the public platform. Hence, stop worrying when Instacart is doing your background check and focus on providing accurate personal data to the background-checking company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Instacart Background Check

1. Who does the background checking work for Instacart Candidates? Two background-checking companies are helping Instacart for filtering applicants who are not fit for working at Instacart. Those two companies are Sterling and Checkr. Any one of these two companies will be performing your background check. 2. Will having DUI affect my possibility of getting recruited to Instacart? It depends on how many DUI and how recently you were charged with DUI. Numerous DUI will negatively impact your recruitment. Moreover, if you have recent DUIs, your chances of recruitment become thin. Nevertheless, you still have a chance despite all these. 3. Why does Instacart consider Drug tests necessary? It is due to the nature of the job. You will not be able to complete your work if you have under the influence of drugs.