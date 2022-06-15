Walmart is well known for its discounts and sales on daily use merchandise and domestic goods. It is loved by its customers for its services, which are at their best. We can find almost everything in a Walmart store, right from diapers to electronics, from fishing supplies to gaming consoles. Walmart ensures that customers are provided with everything and that they are satisfied with its service.

Capers are just like olives are can be found raw or pickled or just salted. These are used in cooking and also sometimes in cosmetics.

Do you have any idea where can we find Capers in the Walmart store? Come, let’s together get to know the details about what aisle should we check to get Capers.

What are Capers?

Capers are taken from a tricky bush called Capparis Spinoza. They can be found in the Mediterranean wilds and also in some parts of Asia. They look like olives. It is the flower bud part that is edible. We can find green unripened buds of Capers in the retail stores. Once plucked, they are dried and preserved to stay for a long time.

These are also called Flinders roses. They are used in Mediterranean cuisine, baked fish, some kind of sauces, and chicken recipes. Their taste like brine, lemony and savory. They are also used as a garnish after being fried crispy in butter.

Where Can You Find Capers at Walmart?

Generally, the capers come under groceries and can be found in the pantry section at the Walmart store. They can be spotted in aisles along with all the other condiments, such as olives, vinegar, sauces, etc. It can also be found in the section where pasta sauces and pasta are available.

How Do You Use the Walmart+ App to Locate Capers?

Walmart also provides its services through its mobile application named Walmart+ which is available on android and iOS. It saves a lot of customers time while shopping. It is easily available and can be downloaded on both android and iOS devices.

We can locate the nearest Walmart store in the app by entering the zip code. Customers can directly search for capers in the search bar, which is available at the top of the page. This app helps customers find the capers in the store and identifies if they are out of stock.

Where Are Capers Located in Various Grocery Stores?

Capers can be found in retail stores at different locations like the follows

Condiment aisles such as olive oil, ketchup, pickles, etc. In Italian items in the international section Near the Pasta section, where you can find other kinds of pasta and sauces. Almost all retail stores like Target and Joe’s

Other Retailers Where You Can Buy Capers

Capers can be found almost in every major retail store. It is one of the condiments widely used in culinary skills. Following are some of such retailers where you can find the Capers.

Walmart Whole Foods Safeway Giant Trader Joe’s Target King Soopers Stop and Shop

Above are only some places which are well known where capers can be found. This does not mean they are not found anywhere else. Capers are easily available in small retail stores and local grocery stores also. They have to be stored in low temperatures in dark places and have a long shelf life.

Where Can You Find Capers Online? Can You Order Them?

Sometimes they are unavailable in any of the stores. If they are not available at any retail stores or local grocery stores, then you can even find them online and order them on your doorsteps. Some websites through which you can order them are as follows

Amazon Walmart Instacart supermarketitaly italiaregina eBay Target

It is highly recommended that Italian capers are premium in quality and very tasty.

Cost of Capers at Above Websites and Some Retail Stores

Amazon- Sanniti Spanish Nonpareil Capers in Vinegar and Salt Brine 33.5 oz costs $19.99 Walmart-Goya Capers 2.25 oz costs $6.02 Instacart- Krinos Capers 1 lb costs $4.99 supermarketitaly- Sanniti Capers Non-Pareille in Sea Salt, 28.2 oz costs is $10.99 italiaregina- Italian Capers (Salted) 100 grams costs €4.90 eBay- 32 Oz Imported Nonpareil Capers in Vinegar and Salt costs $46.99 Target-Capote Capers (3.5 oz) costs $1.99

Alternatives for Capers

Most of the time, Capers are found in any of the above-mentioned retailers or websites. However, if you want to find out some other alternate options for these Capers then here you go

Green Olives have a similar taste and texture to Capers.

Pickles match the salty and briny taste of Capers.

Lemon can be one of the alternatives, with its natural zesty taste similar to that of Capers.

Nasturtium buds

Tagetes buds or marigold

Buds of Cassia

Are Capers Good For Health?

Capers are not the main meal and are taken in very less portions. So, they do not provide us with any significant nutrients. But they have low calories and are high in fiber. They are salty in taste as they are pickled so has high sodium content. They also have some nutrients such as Vitamins namely A, K & E, Riboflavin, copper, magnesium, and iron.

Canned and pickled Capers have the following

84% of water

5% of carbohydrates

2% of protein

1% of fat

Recipes in Which Capers Are Used

I have mentioned below some popular recipes in which capers are used

Chicken Piccata Pork Chop Piccata with Spaghetti Pan-fried catfish piccata Linguine with Tuna Puttanesca Bucatini With Olive-Caper Sauce Cauliflower Steaks with Caper Butter

Capers Varieties

Capers are grown and plucked in various stages according to the need. It has different names according to their sizes and has different flavors. The following are names referring to them based on their sizes

Nonpareils are the smallest variety present based on size, with just a Quarter-inch wide or 7 mm in diameter. They are delicate in texture and have a deep flavor. These are on the higher side of the price.

Surfines are 7 mm to 8 mm

Capucines are 8 mm to 9 mm

Capotes are 9 mm to 11 mm

Fines are 11 mm to 13 mm

Grusas are above 14 mm in diameter and are rare

What Are the Best Varieties of Capers That You Can Locate at Grocery Stores Like Walmart?

There are different kinds of capers found in Walmart stores and even other retailers. It is based on your personal taste and how you like the capers. There are available salted, picked, and brined capers found in these stores.

Goya Spanish capers are one of the best-selling capers in Walmart and are loved by many customers. Some other capers which are highly rated on the Walmart website and are best-selling in the store are

Mezzetta Imported Nonpareil Capers, 4 fl oz which costs around $2.52 Crosse & Blackwell 100% Nonpareil Capers, 3.5 Ounce, costs $3.16 Great Value Nonpareil Capers, 3.5 fl oz, costs $1.84

Conclusion

Capers are buds of wild bushes found in the Mediterranean area and some parts of Asia. These are available in different varieties based on their size and the way they are preserved. They are found in Walmart stores in their condiments section where olives, sauces, and kinds of pasta are available. They are savory, lemony, and briny in taste. Not only that, they are used in different recipes as garnishes and also in some cosmetics. Olives, pickles, and lemon juice can be used as alternatives for these capers in dishes. And also I have already mentioned the nutritional properties, recipes, and other related information in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I find and purchase Capers at Walmart? Walmart sells Capers, and they are available in the aisle where other condiments are kept. They can be found along with Olives, Ketchup, kinds of pasta, and sauces. How do I use the Walmart+ app to locate Capers? You just have to search for Capers in the navigation bar on top of the page in the Walmart+ app. What are the varieties of Capers which I can buy at any grocery store? Capers are preserved and sold in various kinds such as dried, salted, brined, and pickled. What are the alternatives to capers that I can use in my recipes? The alternatives to Capers are olives, lemon, pickles, marigold buds, Nasturtium buds and buds of Cassia, etc.