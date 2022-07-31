One of the most common health problems that is plaguing this country is not COVID but obesity. Nearly half the population n America is now obese. The cheap fast food that is accessible at almost all places in this country is responsible for it. There are many fast food restaurant chains in this country. Of all the fast companies in the world, McDonald’s is by far the largest. It has tens of thousands of locations all across the world. Many people crave the fat and sodium-filled food that the company serves at its many outlets. When people order food from one of its outlets, they tend to order french fries as a side to make their meal more filling. Food scientists have long confirmed the harms of fried foods like french fries, potato chips, etc. especially if cooked in bad oil.

It is necessary to avoid foods that are fried o cooked in harmful oils, as they only build up the bad cholesterol in our body. So, In what oils does McDonald’s make french fries? What kinds of oils does the fast food company use for other dishes on its menu? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

What Oil Does McDonald’s Use to Make French Fries?

I don’t know about everyone, but I believe the man who invented french fries is a genius. No matter what fast food outlet you go to, you always see french fries on the menu. McDonald’s offers some of the best french fries. There are many people who order french fries as a side to their hamburgers, including me. McDonald’s outlets make those little golden sticks of delight by frying them in a mixture of corn, canola, and soybean oil. These oils are mixed together with vegetable oil, which gives the right flavor for those tasty french fries. The oil they cook those little potato pieces also gives out a slight beef flavor.

If you are worried about the oil that McDonald’s uses to cook food, then you can rest easy for the most part. There is a written clause between the store and the company regarding the quality standards that the outlets need to meet. So, the outlets are obligated to serve you the right quality of oil that the company sends.

What Type of Oil Does McDonald’s Use to Make Its Chicken Nuggets?

We all love chicken nuggets, they are the perfect combination of chicken and crispiness, which makes them one of the best snacks. The chicken nuggets that McDonald’s serves are some of the best ones you can get. They fry those little pieces of chicken covered with flour and breadcrumbs in vegetable oil. This is a healthy oil when you compare it with other kinds of oil. The vegetable oil also doesn’t cause almost any acidity or some other issues that come with eating food cooked in other types of oil. So, the only thing you need to worry about when shoving those nuggets in your mouth is your ever-increasing waistline.

Does McDonald’s Use Peanut Oil to Make Its Food?

About 1% of the American population which is approximately 3 million people have a nut allergy. In case those people who have those nut allergies eat food cooked in peanut oil, then they may get into a lot of trouble. That is why Mcdonald’s doesn’t use peanut oil to fry or cook any of its dishes. Not only McDonald’s but many other fast food outlets in America avoid using peanut oils. People who have a peanut allergy can breathe a sigh of relief if they have doubts about whether McDonald’s uses peanut oil or not.

What Oils Does McDonald’s Use for Its Burgers?

Now, undoubtedly, McDonald’s is famous for its burgers. Tens of million people around the world visit its outlets every year to get a taste of those tasty burger dishes. Now the fast food chain company does not use oil to make burgers, you can see it in their list of ingredients. If you are wondering about patties, then you can rest easy, as they are grilled with salt and pepper in America. But it is common sense that the cooks to sprinkle some oil onto those patties to make them even more flavorful. They most probably use canola or vegetable oil for that. McDonald’s has a lot of fans for its burgers. In fact, you will see that almost no one in this country hasn’t tasted its burden at least once.

Does Mcdonald’s Fry Its Fillet-o-fish in the Same Oil as It Fries Chicken?

Fillet-o-fish is another famous dish that McDonald’s serves. There are plenty of people that order this dish in addition to burgers. If you are wondering whether the employees at the McDonald’s outlets fry it in the same oil as they fry chicken, then you can relax. They fry the fish in a separate vat. Fish has a distinct flavor in itself. It will change the flavor if fish is cooked in the same oil as chicken. There are set rules and guidelines on how to cook. To retain the meat’s own distinct flavor and taste, they need to be cooked separately. But keep in mind that sometimes that you may get the chicken flavor in your fillet-o-fish in case the oils get mixed. If that happens, then just return the fish back and ask for a new one.

Does Mcdonald’s Use Soybean Oil?

Yes, McDonald’s does use soybean oil in its dishes. As I have mentioned before, soybean oil is one of the main oils that the fast-food company uses in its oil blend. Soybean oil is a healthier choice when it comes to cooking oils. It also has a unique taste, which makes the dishes even more flavorful. The McDonald’s employees use this oil to fry french fries, veg nuggets, etc. Not only is this oil more healthy, but it is also light on the stomach. Many nutritionists have recommended using soybean oil as it is rich in healthy fats.

Is the Oil Used at McDonald’s Reused?

We all know that oil can be reused, even after you use it to fry something before. Oils are not meant to be thrown away just after a single use or more. That is also the case for McDonald’s, as the oil it uses is reused to fry items more times. To recycle the oil, the fast-food company’s outlets summit the old oil to the company’s truck. They will then take it to a processing center to recycle the oil. This is nothing out of common as most fast food chains do that. Once the oil becomes unusable, McDonald’s sells or gives it to the disposal companies to use environmentally friendly ways to dispose of the oil. So, you can appreciate the job the company is doing to recycle the used oil responsibly.

How is the Oil Cleaned at McDonald’s Outlets?

McDonald’s outlets use a method or a system on how to clean their oil after using it. When you fry or deep-fry something, there will always be particles that are bound to be in the oil. To use that oil again, it is important that you filter all those particles. Otherwise, they burn when you fry the nest batch and ruin the flavor of the fresh batch. So, the used oil at McDonald’s goes through a filtration process. As I have mentioned before, different vats are used to fry different dishes. You don’t have to worry about McDonald’s mixing those oils.

Conclusion

For me, eating at McDonald’s is a guilty pleasure that I enjoy from time to time. But just like many others, I too am apprehensive about what type of oils are used to make the food there. After some research, I found out that the largest fast-food company uses a variety of oils to cook or fry the food. The outlets of McDonald’s uses a mix of canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, and vegetable oil to make the french fries. Everybody loves french fries, and the taste it brings to the palate. When frying its chicken nugget, the fast-food company outlets use vegetable oil. You don’t have to worry about the quality of those oils, as the largest fast food company, it only makes sense that quality ingredients are used to make the food art its many outlets.

FAQs – In What Oils Does Mcdonald’s Make French Fries?

What oil does McDonald’s use to make french fries? McDonald’s uses a mix of Canola oil, Soybean oil, corn oil, and vegetable oil to deep-fry the french fries. Does McDonald’s use the same oil to cook both chicken and fillet-o-fish? No, there are two separate oil vats to cook both chicken and fillet-o-fish. As using oil that fried one dish for the other dish changes the flavor, McDonald’s outlets avoid doing that. Who supplies oil to McDonald’s outlet? McDonald’s gets its oils used to vary for many locations across the country. But now the primary supplier for trans fat-free cooking oil for McDonald’s is Cargill corporation.