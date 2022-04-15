Love to watch basketball game? Then Iman Shumpert is probably a known face to you. This internationally recognized basketball player from America has played for several National Basketball Association (NBA) teams. He began his career with New York Knicks and went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the championship. Shumpert also played for the Houston Rockets, the Sacramento Kings and is now with the Brooklyn Nets. He is known for his brilliant showmanship and vigilance. The fans often want to keep themselves updated about how much does he make and what is Iman Shumpert worth? So coming straight to the point, Iman Shumpert net worth as of 2022 is reportedly $30 million.

Now, what’s interesting is that this NBA player is not only a star in the court but off the court as well. Aside from being one of the best shooting guard, Shumpert is a rapper who goes by the pseudonym “2wo 1ne” in the rap world. A couple of songs that he released, “Knicks Anthem”(2012) and “Dear Kendrick”(2013) portray his impressive hip-hop skills.

Last year, in 2021, Shumpert made to the headlines and grabbed everyone’s attention by winning the ABC aired reality show “Dancing with the Stars”. Yet another talent, that makes him standout in the crowd as a sportsman while proving his passion and dedication for anything that he picks up. That said, let’s move on to the next sections. In this article you will learn about how much does Iman Shumpert make, how old is Iman Shumpert, his family and childhood days, and other interesting facts about this player.

Iman Shumpert Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Iman Shumpert is definitely a tactful basketball player but besides that, he also has a very smart business acumen. While he has made quite a fortune from the NBA league, the NBA player has also invested his time, energy and business skills in multiple different fields, rather than limiting to just one.

What Is Iman Shumpert Worth

Shumpert’s 12 years of NBA career has helped him accumulate a massive amount of fortune. But honestly, if not for those injuries that he suffered during the game, he sure would have earned much more than what is Iman Shumpert worth today. According to most of the sources, Iman Shumpert net worth is $30 million at present. Taking the money matters seriously, he has invested in different ventures like endorsements, reality shows, real estates, and music that has helped him grow his bank bigger.

How Much Does Iman Shumpert Make

There has been rumors about Iman Shumpert retiring from the basketball post his win in the ABC’s dance reality show. The player has however made it clear in an interview that he hasn’t broken up his relationship with neither the league nor the game. He is just waiting for the opportunity and hoping that it would come soon. That said, let’s dig a bit more deeper into how much does Iman Shumpert make or has made.

The NBA shooting guard reportedly makes close to $9 million on an annual basis though this is a speculative amount and varies depending on the contracts he signs. One of the most lucrative deals of his career was the one he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. It was a 4 year long contract with an offer of $40 million including bonuses and incentives which made a significant raise in Iman Shumpert net worth.

Cleveland Cavaliers gave him the best offer so far, but, there is no denying that Shumpert has proved him worthy of millions right from the time he joined NBA. When he was first picked by the New York Knicks in 2011 NBA Draft, he signed a deal with the team that offered him four-year contract with a paycheck of $7.5 million. It did sound pretty attractive considering he was a rookie in the league, but unfortunately due to an injury during his first season game, he had to miss the where he left the first season. Following a more serious injury, he was later traded to Cleveland Cavaliers where he signed the contract mentioned earlier.

How much Shumpert made playing with other teams is unknown, but Iman Shumpert net worth in the present day speaks volumes about the income he has had.

Other Ventures Contributing To Iman Shumpert Net Worth

In addition to what he has made from his basketball career, the NBA player has been able to pile some solid cash from his endorsement deals as well. He has collaborated with some of the top brands like Nike and Adidas which sure pay him big considering his popularity in the sports industry and also depending on the contract agreement they sign.

Iman Shumpert has released quite a few singles as a rapper. There isn’t much information about the monetary benefit he gets from these but it sure has got him something to add to his net worth.

The shooting guard is also smart enough to invest his money into real estate which has helped him accrue a sizeable wealth to secure himself and his family. He owns a a massive property in Studio City, Los Angeles, one in Atlanta and he purchased a house for his parents that is reportedly located in Oak Park, Illinois.

So now you know how much does Iman Shumpert make and what are the sources from where the NBA players income comes from. Let’s move on to take a look at his early life, how old is Iman Shumpert and how he began his career and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Iman Asante Shumpert Celebrated Name Iman Shumpert Date of Birth June 26, 1990 Age 31 years Place of Birth Oak Park, Illinois, United States Parents Odis Shumpert (father)

L’Tanya Shumpert (mother) Spouse Teyana Taylor (m. 2016) Children Two Daughters (Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Shumpert) Profession Professional Basketball Player Net Worth $30 million

Iman Shumpert was born Iman Asante Shumpert on 26th of June 1990 in Berwyn, a suburban city located in the Cook County, Illinois. Many of his fans wonder how old is Iman Shumpert. Well, as of 2022 June, he will be 32 years old.

Shumpert is the son of Odis Shumpert (father) who was an Insurance agent by profession and L’Tanya Shumpert (mother) who used to teach art and design in Columbia College, Chicago. Iman attended Oak Park high school and later moved to River Forest High School from where completed his graduation. He was passionate about sports, especially basketball from his childhood days. So while in high school he got a chance to play as a first-team, all-state player.

After completing his high school, in 2008 Shumpert enrolled himself at Georgia Tech to further his studies. He excelled in the game there as a freshman. In fact, Iman successfully placed himself as the fourth best scorer during the season of 2008-2009. While he proved himself to be one of the best players there, he suffered an injury in his knee. This led him to miss most of the games in the next season. He, however, rebounded in the next season of 2010-2011 helping his team regain its confidence, assist them in regaining high scores. Iman made a history in Georgia Tech by scoring the highest number of steals per game proclaiming himself for 2011 NBA draft.

Career

Iman Shumpert began his career in basketball from his Georgia Tech days. But in February 2012, New York Knicks selected him as the 17th overall pick in NBA draft 2011. Soon after he joined the the team and started playing, Iman injured his knees several times during the game so he had to miss the rest of the season. After recovering completely he got back to practices in 2013 sadly enough to suffer another injury on the shoulder the very next year. This kept him away from the game for more than 3 weeks.

When he got back, Knicks traded Shumpert to Cleveland Cavaliers where he actually got a chance to prove himself. He started stronger than before with his new team signing a 4-year long deal with them. Iman Shumpert’s excellent strategy and basketball skills helped the team move to the finals in NBA 2015. Cavaliers gave him a contract extension with an offer of $40 million later. In 2017, he was again able to move the team to the finals but lost the game against Golden State Warriors. Towards the end of that season however, he suffered a knee injury again that needed surgery and he was forced to take a break for almost 8 weeks.

The NBA player returned in January 2018 and in February 2018 he played for the Sacramento Kings and for the subsequent years he was a part of the Houston Rockets, and the Brooklyn Nets and played as a free agent.

Entertainment And Endorsement Career

aside from his 12 year long basketball career, Iman has earned a good name as a rapper, entertainer, actor, dancer and producer as well. He has released a few songs that include “Knicks Anthem”, “Dear Kendrick” and more. He also has a music video titled “Chiraq” to his credit. The song has recieved a lot of fame on social media platforms. Some of the other musical works of Iman include Joyride, Builds Em, Handel Bars, Séance among others.

In addition to that, Shumpert has worked on several projects like Joyride, Inner Peace, “Twenties” among others. As far as acting goes, the NBA player has been a part of “The Chi”- a television drama series, “21 & Over”- a 2013 comedy film. He has also appeared in “Morning Express” with Robin Meade. Iman participated in Dancing with the Stars’ 30th Season in partnership with the professional dancer Daniella Karachi. They defeated many professional dancers to win the show. He also created a record there by becoming the very first NBA player to won the dance reality show.

The American shooting guard has been a part of several endorsement including sports giants like Nike and Adidas that has helped him with a steady income.

Assets

The player has made some really strategic moves in the real estate department that has helped with overall Iman Shumpert net worth. In 2015, Iman purchased a massive property in Atlanta leaving his fans believe that he would probably spend his off-season days there. The luxurious mansion covers a 7,000 sq. ft. area and includes 6 bedrooms, a wood-worked backyard with a huge deck. Some of the other contemporary features include a library in the loft, spiral designed stairs, a jetted tub and more.

Iman bought another house in 2018 for his parents. This house, located in Oak Park, costed him $880,000 and sits on 4,400 sq. ft. area. It is a five bedroom home with various amenities. The NBC player is the owner of another home in Studio City, a neighborhood in LA, California.

Various reports say that he bought this $3 million mansion in 2018 and put it out in the market for $3.7 million. This ones again a beautiful property with various modernized designs and plenty of space with 5,700 sq. feet space. It has facilities like Italian tiles in the floors, smart home features, a royally designed dining area, a custom made dog house, outdoor swimming pool to name a few.

Personal Life

Shumpert and his lady love, Teyana Taylor got married in 2016 after dating for almost two years. Teyana is an popular actress and a professional dancer. The couple had a daughter named Tayla Shumpert who was born on 16th December 2015 a year before they got married. they are now parents of two daughters.

Summing Up

Iman Shumpert is a multi-talented individual who has developed a passion for basketball from a very early age. He has worked with dedication to reach high levels of success. His love for the game has helped him climb up the ladder despite several injuries he has suffered during his NBC tenure. In addition to being a successful player in the league, he has also been a great entertainer in various fields like acting and singing. Between his diverse professional roles, Iman Shumpert net worth stands at $30 million today. He is an inspiration not only for the community of color but for every youngsters to aspire to become something big in life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Iman Shumpert worth? Iman Shumpert’s net worth is $30 million at present. The NBC player has earned it from the various contracts he has signed with the teams he played for, the endorsement deals and from his career in the entertainment industry. How old is Iman Shumpert? Iman was born on 26th of June 1990 in Berwyn, IL. He will be 31 years old in June of 2022. Has Iman retired from NBA? After his ABC reality dance show win, most people assumed he would have retired from the league but he is a free agent now. He hasn’t retired but hasn’t seen playing for any teams after Brooklyn Nets. Who is Iman Shumpert married to? Iman is married to Teyana Taylor, the American dancer and actress.