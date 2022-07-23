Since 2008, IKEA is the largest furniture retailer in the world. It is a Swedish company with its headquarters located in Delft, Netherlands. It provides services in furniture and home accessories. The name IKEA is formed by the initials and other information related to him. I and K in the brand name indicate the founder name Ingvar Kamprad, E is from his family farm Elmtaryd and A is from his native village Agunnaryd.

The brand has a rich cultural value. By the acronym of the brand name, it is clearly understood that the founder and team think a lot to name something related to IKEA. So, they name every item in their store with unique and new names. Generally, they are tough to spell and most of their customers pronounce them wrong.

Here in this article, I am listing the furniture names available in IKEA, which are pronounced wrong by many of us. I am also going to explain their meaning and how to pronounce them.

So, this is going to get interesting now, read till the end.

IKEA Furniture Names

The names of furniture in IKEA are kept by their founder Ingvar Kamprad, They are decided by him as he has difficulty in reading because of his dyslexia. This way he found it easy to remember those words other than proper and normal names.

He named them based on the category of the furniture by giving them a unique key. Some of them are places, names, and professions.

I am listing some of the categories below for you.

Beds – Norwegian place Wardrobes – Norwegian place Hall furniture – Norwegian place Rugs – Danish place Sofas – Swedish place Armchairs and Dining chairs – Swedish places Bookcase – Professions

Why Are IKEA Names Tough to Pronounce?

Most of the names of the furniture at IKEA are from local towns and local girl/ boy names which are tough to understand and spell. This is the idea of the founder who has difficulty in reading and remembering names.

Additionally, the name IKEA itself is spelled in different ways in different parts of the world. Almost all of us spell it as “AYE-KEE-YAH”. Whereas, the founder himself spells it like “EEE-KEH-YAH”. So, it is a bit complicated when it comes to names in IKEA.

Some of the Tough to Pronounce IKEA Names

By now you should have understood that most of the furniture names at IKEA are difficult and complicated to recognize and spell. I am listing out several names of furniture below for further understanding.

1. FJÄDERMOLN

This complicated-looking name is a simple type of cirrus cloud. It is the light blue cushion and its name takes after the reflection of the cloud shape. The Ä is a commonly used vowel that is used in names that are Swedish. It is spelled as “Au” in English words.

2. BJÖRKSNÄS

This is the name of furniture made of wood. They have a series of pieces of bedroom furniture under them. The name is taken from a Swedish village. Bjork from the word means natural wood from trees. It has Swedish vowels in the name such as Ö and Ä. The Ö from the name is spelled either as “u” or “i” in several languages.

3. EKET

EKET is categorized as cabinets with a simple design. These have very easy features which go well with any shade of the wall in a room. EKET is a word indicating an uncountable noun. The singular form of the word is Eke. The Swedish meaning of this word is “Oak”.

4. FRÖJERED

FRÖJERED is a kitchen line and has major kitchen options in it. It is made out of natural bamboo to design ecologically balanced furniture and this gives your kitchen a modern and lively appearance to it. The name is taken from a small village in the southern region of Sweden.

5. BEKVÄM

The Ä in this name is spelled as “e” in many languages. The pronunciation of this name is quite simple compared to other IKEA names. This is a step stool made of wood. The meaning of the name “BEKVÄM” is to “provide comfort and ease”.

6. SVÄRTA

SVÄRTA is the bedroom line that has a Loft bed frame with a desktop. This is a Swedish word and has the meaning “darkening of an object”. It is perfect to refer to a silver-colored bed frame with a dark reflection.

7. BESTÅ

BESTÅ has a line of furniture which has pre-designed combinations, storage units, and other accessories like fittings and panels. These have a smooth and glossy finish which gives a modern outlook to your room. The meaning directly refers to tolerance and stability which gives an effective result. This helps customers look at it positively.

8. NISSEDAL

NISSEDAL is a framed mirror that can be placed either horizontally or vertically. Customers can find white and black colored mirrors in it. It is a place name in Telemark, Norway which is also a nickname of a local river in Telemark. This is near the place Gautefall Alpine Center.

9. FJÄLLBO

It is a very tough-looking name and is a series of furniture with industrial design. Furthermore, it’s a shelf unit that has a rustic approach. The meaning of the name FJÄLLBO is “good nature and fun” The word originates from Norse and is meant a sneeze.

10. VITTSJÖ

Based on the Sweden history, it is the place where the Swedish king, Gustavus Adolphus nearly died in the 1612 Battle of Vittsjö. This is a lass cabinet and the name indicates its strength, and also represents the Swedish culture and history. VITTSJÖ is a place in Hässleholm Municipality.

11. YPPERLIG

You might be wondering what kind of tongue twister is this “YPPERLIG”. Most of us find it difficult to even pronounce it now. This is spelled as “YEE-PER-LIG”. Simple? Might take time.

This is a combination of IKEA and HAY (Danish corporation). They produce a line of furniture which include modern-looking sofas, lamps, desks, and lights. These have an appealing look when decorated in homes.

12. LACK

LACK looks simple and very familiar, but it is not. It is not the English word lack which means an absence of something. But it is a Swedish word and pronounced as “LARK-KE”. The sound “KE” in the pronunciation is stressed slowly. It means rose in the Swedish language. It has many furniture units in it like wall shelves, coffee tables, side tables, etc.

13. RÖDASK

RÖDASK are the blankets/ rugs found in IKEA. The rugs are orange-colored. They are warm and perfect for winter. They are made of different fabrics such as cotton-chenille and woven cotton. The meaning of RÖDASK is red-ash and the name perfectly represents the IKEA rugs.

14. VIKTIGT

IKEA and Ingegerd Råman partnered to manufacture handmade glassware and also naturally woven furniture. Ingegerd Råman is a glass and ceramic designer from Sweden. It means high-class people with significant importance. G from the word VIKTIGT is silent and is pronounced as “VIK-TIT”.

15. EKOLSUND

It is a recliner of gunnared light brown-pink color. The name is taken from Ekolsund Castle, Uppsala County, Sweden.

16. GODMORGON

The word GODMORGON is a Swedish word used for Good Morning. This has a stylish and comfortable bathroom series. The name refers to a calm and peaceful morning.

17. POANG

It is pronounced as “POE-ANG”. ANG in the word refers to anger. These are the wooden armchairs in the IKEA.

18. VÄRMER

The name may sound quite familiar and is spelled almost like warmer. If you also felt it then you are right. It is the winter line that gives you warmth. This has furniture units and cozy decorations.

19. BÄRBAR

BÄRBAR includes trays that have angled corners for easy and safe grip. The meaning of its name is carryable and clearly refers to the trays and their functionality.

20. MALM

MALM means an ore or suburb in the Swedish language. It has 3 syllables in it and is spelled as “MA-LEE-MER”. It is a bedroom furniture line that includes dressers, bed frames, desks, chests of drawers, etc.

Final Thoughts on Names in IKEA

IKEA is a furniture company that is found in the Swedish land by Ingvar Kamprad. His name itself is complicated for us to spell. He has dyslexia and has difficulty remembering and reading names. So, he just thought to name his furniture line with simple and easy words for him to remember.

Most of the names in IKEA refer to places in Sweden, names of boys and girls, and other things which represent the Swedish heritage and culture. The names can be tricky and difficult to spell for people who know different dialects. Some names of furniture units in IKEA are FJÄDERMOLN, YPPERLIG, EKET, STENLILLE, BESTÅ, FNISS, ANRIK, BRIMNES, SVÄRTA, BJÖRKSNÄS, etc. These are just some of their furniture units. They mean different things in Sweden as I have mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the meaning of the name IKEA? IKEA: I and K in the brand name indicate the founder name Ingvar Kamprad, E is from his family farm Elmtaryd and A is from his native village Agunnaryd. What is EKET? The word “Eket” is an uncountable noun and the singular word for it is “eke”. It means Oak in Swedish. It is a furniture line with minimal aspects. How to spell “LACK” from IKEA? LACK is spelled as “Lark-ke”, with a soft pressure on “ke”. It has many furniture pieces in the line. What is the meaning of HEMNES? HEMNES is a town in northern Norway. It is pronounced as hem-es and N in it is silent.