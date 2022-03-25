Find Out IKEA Locations Near You

Meatballs. What comes to your mind when I say that dish’s name? If I’m not wrong then you are probably thinking about those amazing meatballs from an Ikea store. Well, who wouldn’t? That’s how amazing meatballs are, but that’s not the only thing now, is it? Ikea is well-known for its easy to assemble, and budget-friendly products.

Ikea stores sell some great furniture, kitchen appliance, and all kind of home accessories and decor. The designs are a class apart and are quite affordable for many. This has allowed the company to scale to a global level with stores all around the world. Every store you visit in any part of the world, you will find people enchanted by their products. That’s because their products have a clean and neutral Scandanavian style that goes well with any decor.

That, combined with inexpensive items make Ikea a go-to store for many people in the US, and any other country. Now, the company has 52 stores alone in the US. This says a lot about the market and how much people love their products considering it has only 20 stores in Sweden– it was founded here. To be honest, Sweden has a population of 10.43 million whereas USA’s population is 332.4 million.

In this article, we are going to talk a bit more about this multinational conglomerate. Before that, we shall also see where and how we can find an Ikea store. So go ahead and take a look at the info given below.

Ikea Locations and How To Find Them

The very first Ikea store was opened in Almhult in Sweden in 1958. It was then they started selling furniture in a physical store. A few years after becoming a successful company, Ikea expanded in the US in 1985 near Philadelphia. Now, the conglomerate has 52 stores in the US spread over 52 cities and 27 states. In California alone, they have 8 Ikea stores.

After California, there are 5 stores each n Florida and Texas. A few places where you will find their stores are Tempe, Carson, San Diego, Tampa, Atlanta. Las Vegas, Queens, Memphis, Oak Creek, Pittsburgh, etc. As you know these are just a few of them and there are many more. Since it is difficult to list all of them here, we have a better option for you.

How about we help find a store on your own, with a few simple steps? Sounds good? Then the following instructions will help you find one.

Finding Ikea Stores

Ikea has made it easier for its customers to find their store locations from anywhere.

Go to Ikea location finder using this Ikea Stores link. As soon as you click the link, you will taken to a page that show the map of US with Ikea stores marked on it. Above the map, you can notice a few filter options. Right under the “Find an IKEA Locaiton Near You”, there’s a drop down menu for locations. Click on that drop-down meny and scroll down to find your location. After you select the appropraite locaiton, the map will then highlight the store location. Not just that, but you can also see the store address, timings and contact info on the same page. If you want to shop online then click “Visit Store page” to go to their website. Enter your delivery address by adding the zip code to shop for IKEA products.

This way, you can find any Ikea store, not just in the US but in any country. Let the browser detect your location to find the stores near you. You can also enter terms like “Ikea near me” or “Ikea locations near me” on Google.

IKEA Across the Globe

It is an established fact that Ikea is a multinational group of companies with stores spanning 60 countries. It has a total of 454 stores when you count all those 60 countries. In FY21, the company had generated EUR 41.9 billion in retail sales. This means $46,220,518,500.00 in American currency. Now, that’s a pretty hefty income.

The EUR 41.9 billion is higher than their FY20 income which was around 5.8% higher in 2021. I don’t think this should surprise anyone considering the popularity of their brand. Since the United States has 52 Ikea stores, you might think that this is the country with the highest number of Ikea stores. That’s not true though.

Germany has a whopping 55 Ikea stores, which is 3 more than the US. After the US, China, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Sweden, and Canada have the highest number of stores with 38,36,30,23,22,20, and 14 stores respectively. Apart from the one mentioned here, many other countries are about have new stores launched in multiple locations. Some of them are going to be small-format stores while others are going to be the usual large ones.

These new small-format stores are to be opened in urban locations is to expand their business portfolio. The company is experimenting with a few cities and might add things like “kitchen planning studio” and even an option to rent furniture.

Features of Ikea

There are many companies out there that start out by delivering huge promises, and a few meet them. Ikea is one such retail giant that delivers on the promises and offers world-class products. They are also the largest furniture company in the world. According to Statista, 14.2% of sales come from Germany, followed by the US(13.4%), France(7.7%), the UK(6%), and China(5.1).

We all know that the company’s aim is to provide excellent and well-designed products at affordable prices. Other than that, the company has 8 key values that they always stand by.

Togetherness

The company culture celebrates togetherness. Be it an employee or a customer.

People and the Planet

When you are producing furniture and other home decor products, you should also consider the impact it has. Both, on the planet and the people. A positive impact on the people and the planet is something they strive for.

Simiplicity

When you are into selling products and services, the first to do is make your customers understand your services. Also, your products should be simple enough for people to use. Their designs speak for themselves when we talk about simplicity.

Cost Consciouness

We already know how affordable their products are. Their competitive prices are one of the main reasons for their successful business.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, their other key values include Renew and improvement, Lead by Example, Different with meaning, and Give and take responsibility. These are the features of Ikea that they promise to offer their customers regardless of any kind of gender, religion, orientation, and racial differences.

Products You Can Buy At IKEA

IKEA sells a wide range of products in their stores around the world. Listing them all here is an impossible task. Hence we are going to list out all the product categories from their stores.

Furniture Bed & Mattress Storage and Organization Working from Home Baby & Kids Home Textiles Kitchen & Appliances Home Decor Rugs Bathroom Lighting Kitchen & Tableware Plants & Planters Laundry & Cleaning Home Improvement Outdoor Smart Home Winter Holidays Summer shop Home electronis IKEA food & restaurants Pet Accessories

Under these categories, there are a plethora of products and items that would make your home a better place to live.

Pros and Cons of Shopping at IKEA

There is a lot more to talk about all the products at Ikea but that’s not really helpful. At least not as helpful as understanding the pros and cons of Ikea. Because at the end of the day, every customer only cares about the value that they can get from shopping at any store. So, here are a few pros and cons of shopping at an Ikea store.

Pros

The well known factor that pulls in audience is their pricing. The major contribution to their success is their pricing.

Ikea’s has a huge gallery of products fro all sorts of home and office requirements. So there’s something for everyone.

Style and Design. Their democratic design model is somethings that fits any pace and environment. Simple designs that appeal to everyone.

Easy to assemble. This is one of the main reason they are able to cut down their costs. Every product come in parts with an instructional manual to assemble.

This also mean that they are easily customizable and upgradable. Modifications to their furniture are also possible.

Kid friendly items, and are space saving.

Many outlets in the US, hence easily accessible.

The online shopping option is also a plus.

Visiting Ikea stores is also a great time to spend with family, since they also have a place where kids can have fun.

Cons

Some of their products are not very durable.

Many of their products aren’t repariable. So once there’s a damage, they end up in your dumpster.

While the assembly options is a neat feature to save money and easy transportation, not everyone’s happy. The assembly instructions are sometimes not very clear.

Wrapping Up

Many people usually search “Ikea near me” or “Ikea locations near me”, which works for finding their stores. If you need a more simplified approach and detailed steps then this article is just for you. Along with that, you will learn a lot more about the retail giant and what it has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are Ikea locations in the US? Ikea is spread across 52 cities and 27 states in the US. Is there are an Ikea Brooklyn store? Yes, there is an Ikea Brooklyn store in NY. Where can I find Ikea locations in Massachusetts? There are no Ikea locations in Massachusetts, but you can find IKEA Stoughton, which is just off Route 24. Does Ikea sell electronics? Yes, Ikea sells home electronic products like smart lighting, speakers, air purifiers, etc.