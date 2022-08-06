Ikea is a Swedish-found Dutch-based company. It provides services by selling furniture with a simple design and also ready-to-assemble furniture. They include kitchen appliances, Home appliances, and other accessories and services. Ikea is the largest furniture retailer in the world. Ingvar Kamprad is the founder of Ikea. The furniture at Ikea is modern but has simple designs which make it special.

Have you ever noticed the Ikea bag while shopping at their stores? It is common to see blue color bags at Ikea. These are the Frakta Bags and are well known all over the world.

People are curious to know about these Frakta bags. Read this article to get all the details about the blue bags at Ikea. Also, get additional information related to it.

Ikea Frakta Bag in 2022

The blue bags available at Ikea are used to carry heavy luggage at the stores such as the items at the store, domestic goods, groceries, laundry, etc. It is available in several sizes such as 10 gallon, 19 gallon, and 20 gallon bags. The cost of these bags is between 79 cents and $4.49. The Ikea Frakta Bags are made up of recycled polypropylene. This material is very durable and can carry heavy weights on the shoulder.

This article will have all the information including the cost details of the bags, their uses, and the quality parameters of the Frakta Bag. So, keep reading till the end of this article.

What is the Cost of the Ikea Frakta Bag?

The cost of the blue bags available at Ikea depends on the size of the bag you take. This may depend on the products you have bought from Ikea. The cost of a 10 gallon blue bag at Ikea is nearly 79 cents per bag. It is the smallest bag available at the Ikea store.

The standard size Ikea bag is charged 99 cents from the customers. However, the biggest Frakta Bag at Ikea is charged $4.49 per bag. And it is 20 gallons. It is the costliest Frakta bag at Ikea.

Additionally, the cooler bag at Ikea cost $2.49 per bag.

Uses of the Ikea Blue Bag (Frakta Bag)

The blue bag at Ikea is made of recycled polypropylene and is a unique product that bears heavy loads. These are named Frakta Bags by Ikea. Also, I am listing out the uses of Frakta bags below:

10 gallon Frakta bags are used and labeled as shopping bags. Additionally, 19 gallon blue bags are also shopping bags only. 20 gallon Frakta bags are widely known as storage bags for carts. However, the cooler bags at Ikea are used as storage bags to transport goods at a cool temperature and even frozen items. These are used regularly to carry domestic goods, laundry, groceries, and shopped items at Ikea. Customers also carry papers, recycling items, and personal items in these bags. Many other purposes like pet bags, planting, trash can covers, etc.

What Is The Ikea Frakta Blue Bag Made of?

The main material used in making the Ikea Frakta blue bag is polypropylene. It is a synthetic material which recycled. Not only that, 60% of the total materials used to make this bag are recycled materials. This is to maintain sustainability which is ensured by the Ikea stores all around the world. Also, these bags are environmental friendly. The damage percent is less as it is very durable and will last long even after being used for lifting heavy weights.

Are the Frakta Bags Eco Friendly?

As mentioned above these are made from recycled materials and are sustainable. They are mostly plastic used in this bag and the renewable resources are very less used. This makes it eco-friendly as it is already recycled. Also, it can be used for a long time.

Process of Cleaning the Frakta Bags

These bags look simple and are also super handy. They are very easy to clean as they are recycled plastic. Users can just wipe it with a wet cloth to clean it. Then they can wipe it or clean it with disinfectant. However, this bag should not be washed in the washing machine like other cloth bags. If it is washed then it may wear out. This will reduce its lifespan, and also it may just tear off.

The blue bag bought at Ikea will have the label stating to avoid the following method to clean it:

Tumble dryers Dry cleaning Bleaching Ironing

How Strong Are the Ikea Blue Bags?

Take, for example, the 20 gallon blue bag at Ikea that can withhold 66 lbs is very durable. So, it means it can carry nearly 30 kg weight in it.

They are made of recycled plastic material which is woven tightly so that it would hold on to heavy weights. They can withhold heavy weights and stay intact for longer durations.

Are IKEA Frakta Bags Waterproof?

We all know plastic is leakproof and these are made of plastic. So, it is clear that these bags are also waterproof. This is because the weave is very tight. They are also leak-proof. These bags can also be lined with Ikea Frakta tarpaulin to make them durable against water and dirt. However, keep an eye on the bag for tear-outs, as these will weaken the bag and do not waterproof the things inside.

What Are Colors Available in Ikea Frakta Bags?

Ikea has its logo in the standard blue color and Frakta bags are also designed to represent their stores. So, all the Ikea Frakta Bags are designed to be in their standard blue color with their name on them. However, the cooler bags at Ikea are not limited to blue color. They have snowflakes on the main blue body to differentiate them from the Frakta bags in the store. Very recently, Ikea launched a multi-colored Frakta bag in their stores which represented the LGBTQ community. This was introduced on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

Are Frakta Bags Provided for Free at Ikea Stores?

They are available at all the Ikea stores around the world for sale. The Frakta bags cost the customers starting from 99 cents. However, customers can get them for free for some purchases they made. But this is only valid for the purchases made in their stores and not on their online official website. Also, this helps in reducing the plastic bags which are for single use.

How to Reuse These Ikea Frakta Bags?

The main motto of these Frakta bags is to reduce single use plastic. They are made of recycled plastic and are very strong. Additionally, they are waterproof, leakproof, and eco-friendly. Further, they can be used in many ways even if they are slightly damaged due to wear out.

Following are the alternative uses in which you can continue reusing the blue bag at your home:

The blue bag makes a good laundry basket. Storage bag for many supplies at home like groceries, newspapers, toys, etc. Pet carrying bag. Can be donated. Can carry as a workout bag. You can make many DIYs with it such as an apron, small bags and many more are available on the internet. It is a good beach bag/ picnic basket as it is waterproof. Can be used to hold plants.

How to Store Ikea Blue Bags?

It is easy to store the Ikea Frakta bags in your home. They are easily foldable. So fold the bag neatly and store them in a dry place. They can be kept in any compact place for future uses. But they may wear out if the weather conditions are not good along with the surroundings where it is stored.

How To Use The Ikea Blue Bag At Ikea Stores?

Although Ikea’s idea to provide the blue bags are to use them for sustainability and promote recycled bags, they encourage their customers to carry their own bag while shopping at Ikea. These bags can be purchased from station points located in the Ikea stores and even at the checkout lanes.

Are Ikea Blue Bags of Best Quality?

There are many positive reviews on the Ikea official website of the Ikea Frakta blue bag. They have ensured 100% customer satisfaction with the quality of the bag. They claim to be durable and provide the best quality product.

Final Thoughts on Ikea Blue Bag

The signature Ikea bag is blue colored with its name on it. It is made of recycled material which is 60% of the bag. Ikea provides different sizes in the blue bag such as 10 gallon, 19 gallon, and 20 gallon size bags. Additionally, they also have cooler bags. The cost of the blue bags at Ikea starts from 99 cents. They are highly durable, waterproof, and leakproof.

These are made from recycled materials. They can be reused in many ways. I have listed them in the above article. They are available for free with certain purchases. They can be cleaned with a wet cloth and can be stored in dry places.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I get the Ikea blue bag in different colors? No, it is available only in a standard blue color. But it has introduced a multi color bag on International day for LGBTQ. Are the Ikea blue bags environmentally friendly? They are made of recycled polypropylene and are durable. It is eco-friendly. How to clean Ikea blue bags? Just wipe it with a wet cloth or disinfectant spray. Store them in a clean and dry place. What are the qualities of the Ikea blue bag? The Ikea blue bag is durable, waterproof, and leakproof. They can lift heavy weights.