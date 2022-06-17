Does the name Idrissa Akuna Elba sound familiar to you? Of course, it does, because it is the name of the English actor who is famous across the world as “Idris Elba”. The actor is most famous for playing the role of Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (too bad his character was killed in Avengers: Infinity War). Apart from his role in MCU, Elba is also known for appearing in movies like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pacific Rim, and Beasts of No Nation. Not only this, but he is also famous for acting in movies like The Suicide Squad, Star Trek Beyond, Hobbs & Shaw, and many more. If you think that Idris is only famous for appearing in movies then you are mistaken. Elba has also given his voice to our favorite characters in animated movies like Zootopia, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Most of you might not know this, but apart from being an actor, Elba is also a talented singer, rapper, DJ, writer, and producer. So if you are looking to know What is Idris Elba net worth? How old is Idris Elba? What are some of Idris Elba’s top movies? and How much does Idris Elba make? then read this article till the end.

What Is Idris Elba Worth?

The English actor, Idris Elba net worth is expected to be more than $40 million as of today. He obtained a great deal of his wealth through his acting roles in movies and television. Idris garnered fame for playing the character of Stringer Bell in an American drama series known as “The Wire”. His fame further increased after he was cast as the lead in an English crime thriller series called “Luther”. Due to his many works, The Time Magazine included Idris Elba in the list of “Most Influential People” in 2016. Below are the details of how much does Idris Elba make?

Name Idris Elba Net Worth $40 Million Birth 6 September 1972, London Nationality English Age 49 years Height 6Ft 2In Weight 97 Kg Partner Sabrina Dhowre Profession Singer, Rapper, Producer, Writer, Actor Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Idris Elba Make?

According to reports, Idris Elba draws more than $10 million every year through his works as an actor, singer, rapper, producer, writer, and voice artist. In addition to this, Idris Elba also works as a DJ under the name of “DJ Big Driis”. As per our estimation, Idris easily manages to draw more than $1 million each month. His weekly earnings are calculated to be around $250k. Below are the earning details of Idris Elba.

Idris Elba Earnings

Though there isn’t much information available on how much Idris Elba makes per movie, we do know that he makes no less than millions. For instance, he received an enormous check of $8 million for playing the role of “Brixton” in Hobbs & Shaw, which was released in 2019. According to our reports, Idris Elba makes more than a million for serving as the executive producer of Luther. Idris also served as the executive producer of a movie named “No Good Deed”, in which he also appeared as “Colin Evans”. The movie was released in 2014 and collected more than $52 million at the box office. Given that he is one of the biggest Hollywood actors, it is safe to assume that Elba makes at least a million per movie. Let’s take a look at some top-grossing movies of Idris Elba.

Top Idris Elba Movies

Idris Elba is most known for playing the role of “Heimdall” in the MCU. Idris’s last appearance in MCU was in the third installment of The Avengers i.e, Avengers: Infinity War”. This movie is by far the highest-grossing movie of Elba’s career. The movie was released in 2018 against a whopping $316 million budget. The movie ended up collecting a colossal $2.04 billion at the box office. Similarly, the prequel of this movie i.e, Avengers: Age of Ultron, collected more than $1.3 billion across the world against a $365 million budget. In 2016, Finding Dory was released, in which Elba voiced the character of a sea lion named “Fluke”.

The movie managed to collect more than $1 billion worldwide against a hefty budget of $200 million. Elba also voiced Chief Bogo in another critically acclaimed animated movie “Zootopia”. In 2016, Idris terrorized the jungle by voicing “Shere Khan” in the live-action adaption of “The Jungle Book”. Another MCU movie, where Idris Elba played the role of Heimdall, is Thor: Ragnarök. The movie was released in 2017 with a $180 million budget and collected more than $854 million at the box office. Idris played the antagonist in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, where he was seen playing the character of Brixton Lore. The movie was made with a $200 million budget, and it grossed over $760 million across the globe.

Some Other Notable Movies of Idris Elba

Boy these MCU movies are some another level, aren’t they? Well, the next movie on this list is Thor: The Dark World, where again Elba plays the role of Heimdall. Unlike, the other Thor movies, this movie isn’t much liked by the audience. Despite this, the movie made more than $644 million at the box office. Elba’s first appearance in the MCU as Heimdall was in the movie “Thor”. The movie was released in theaters in 2011 with a budget of $150 million and the film managed to collect $449 million. Idris Elba was seen playing the role of Captain Janek, in the science fiction movie Prometheus, which collected over $402 million worldwide. Given below is the information on Idris Elba’s car collection.

Idris Elba Real Estate and Cars Collection

The English actor has some amazing rides in his possession. For instance, he is the owner of a Toyota Avalon car and Jaguar XE, which cost him around $40k each. Elba also purchased a luxurious Bentley Continental GT car for a whopping $277k. He is also the keeper of a Ford car worth $25k, and he also has a super dragster, which is worth at least $45k.

Coming to his residence, Idris Elba owns some properties in Atlanta and London. According to sources, he is the owner of a huge mansion in East London, and it is said to be worth more than $2.5 million.

Early Life

Winston Elba and Eve Elba are the parents of Idrissa Akuna Elba. The pair welcomed their son on the 6th of September 1972 in Hackney, London. While being in school, Elba started showing interest in acting, and later in 1986, Idris Elba and some of his friends opened a DJ company. After this, Elba joined Barking & Dagenham College but soon dropped out of it to join the National Youth Music Theater. Idris started working at Ford Dagenham as a tire fitter to earn some money. Later on, he adopted the stage name “Big Driis” and started working as a DJ at bars, and also at the same time, he kept his eyes open for TV auditions as well.

Career

After struggling for years, Elba finally got his first role in the TV program “Crimewatch” and later in 1995, he appeared in a drama series called “Bramwell”. Idris went on to appear as a guest in TV series like The Bill, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Family Affairs, Ultraviolet, Dangerfield, etc. Then later in 2001, the English actor got featured as a guest in an episode of the popular drama series “Law & Order”, which in turn opened doors for him to star in the HBO series “The Wire”.

He played the character of Stringer Bell in the series, which ran from 2002 to 2004. Later on, Idris Elba featured in the famous TV show “The Office”, where he played the role of Charles Miner (rival of Steve Carrel’s character). Then in 2010, Idris Elba started appearing as the titular character in the British TV series “Luther”, which has a total of 5 seasons until now.

Apart from this, Idris Elba has also appeared in many Hollywood movies like Thor trilogy, RocknRolla, Obsessed, Takers, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He also appeared in Beasts of No Nation, Star Trek Beyond, The Dark Tower, Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, etc.

Personal Life

Idris Elba’s first marriage was to a woman named Hanne Mogaard. Elba and Hanne tied nuptials in the year 1999 and went on to stay together till 2003. During their marriage, the pair became parents to a daughter named Isan Elba, who was born in 2022.

After his separation from Hanne, Elba started seeing Sonya Hamlin. The pair exchanged marriage vows in 2006 but ended their marriage just after 4 months. After a few years, Idris began a romantic relationship with Naiyana Garth in 2013. Then in the following year, Naiyana gave birth to Elba’s son who was named Winston Elba.

Elba and Naiyana parted ways in 2016, and the English actor started seeing Sabrina Dhowre the following year. Sabrina and Idris exchanged engagement rings in February 2018 and later walked down the aisle in April 2019.

Final Thoughts on Idris Elba

Though Idris Elba is one of the biggest stars of the Hollywood industry today, his journey to the top has not been easy. He struggles for years and took odd jobs to support himself and his acting career. He also started working as a DJ to improve his financial condition, but at the same time, he did not lose sight of his goals. Elba continued to work hard and eventually started appearing in many TV shows and movies. As of today, his movies have grossed more than $10 billion at the box office and the actor is set to appear in the movie adaption of his TV series Luther.

Frequently Asked Questions About Idris Elba

1. What is Idris Elba worth? A. The English actor, Idris Elba net worth is at least $40 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Idris Elba? A. The Luther fame, Idris Elba is 49 years old. 3. Who is Idris Elba’s wife? A. Idris Elba tied the knot in 2019 with Sabrina Dhowre, who is a model. 4. How tall is Idris Elba? A. Actor Idris Elba stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall.