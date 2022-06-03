Ian Alexander Sr. Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Awards, Biography, Assets

How are you familiar with Ian Alexander? Well, most people know him for being Regina King’s former husband. Regina, who is the very popular Oscar and Emmy Award-winning American actress and director, known for several masterpieces in Hollywood. In fact, he attracted more attention after his divorce with the actress. Now, even though he mainly rose to fame after being in relationship with his celebrity wife, it is worth mentioning that Ian has a prominent acting career of his own. The Canadian actor has predominantly worked in television than Hollywood. It’s been quite a few years since the couple split, but, fans of both the actors are still curious to know more about him including Ian Alexander Sr. net worth.

So what is Ian Alexander Sr. worth really? Well, the actor love to keep it low-key and therefore there isn’t a whole of information around his family, earnings, etc. Some sources, however, have found out through their research that Ian Alexander Sr. net worth is likely around $3 million. Clearly, his career as an actor is responsible for what he has today. In addition to that he is also involved in record production and distribution.

In this posting we have tried to assimilate as much details as possible about Ian including how much does Ian Alexander Sr. make, his personal life, and other facts. So, if you are interested to know more about him, just keep reading.

Ian Alexander Sr. Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Ian Alexander Sr. Make

Ian is an accomplished actor and has worked his way from ground up to achieve both fame and fortune. He hasn’t disclosed much about his earnings anywhere so it is difficult to give out the financial details of the actor. However, as per a few sources online, Alexander’s net worth is close to $3 million as of writing this article. But everyone knows that the salaries or the wealth never remain constant throughout. Depending on the situations they either increase or decrease. In case of the Canadian actor, however, looks like it has been an upward moving curve so far.

That said, most of Ian’s fortune is credited to his years of acting career. And if the net worth figure is true, then, well, it isn’t the highest actor gets paid in the industry, but it isn’t very low either. Some actors are very picky about their roles and if Ian is one of them, then it shows in his wealth. The Canadian actor reportedly gets a paycheck between $35 to $75 thousand per episode of a television sitcom. For his roles in movies, he makes roughly between $50 to 100 thousand.

Aside from his acting projects, the actor has worked as a record producer and has been involved in the distribution for many record companies. This is yet another source of income for him that has made significant contribution to Ian Alexander Sr. net worth. It is also said that, he served as the vice-president at Warner Bros. There is not doubt that a position like this can get a hefty check boosting his bank balance.

Since there isn’t more details in this segment let’s move on.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Ian Alexander Sr. Popular Name Ian Alexander Date of Birth 8 April, 1956 Age 66 years Place of Birth Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada Parents Unknown Spouse Regina King (m. 1997 to 2007) Children One. Ian Alexander Jr. (passed away) Profession Actor, business manager, Net Worth $3 million

How old is Ian Alexander Sr. The actor was born on the 8th of April, 1956, in Kamloops, a city in British Columbia, Canada. He is 66 years old as of 2022. As mentioned earlier, there is hardly any information about the actor’s childhood days, family and his educational background. The only thing that people know about is that he is well-read. as for his body dimensions, Ian is 175 centimeters (5’9″ feet) tall and has a of weight of around 143 pounds (65 kg).

Career

Ian, like any other actor, at some point decided that he will be an actor. Following that passion he started to appear in various shows in television. Eventually he build a very successful career for himself. One of his initial television projects was the compilation television series called “Masters of Horror” aired on Showtime in 2005. He then went on to be a part of “The Chris Isaak Show”, a sitcom that revolved around the life of the popular rock artist Chris Isaak. He also appeared in the Animal Planet series “Animal Miracles”. The show focuses on how animals protect the human beings and more.

Ian has a few movie credits that are known publicly as well. For example, he appeared as a cameo in Disney’s 2000 release “The Ultimate Christmas Present”.

In addition to his acting career, Ian has been a part of a few other ventures as well. He took up a managerial role with Qwest Records taking care of the distributing for various companies. The actor joined the Warner Bros., a renowned and one of the largest entertainment studios in America. The company runs many television networks and video games under its name as well. He eventually rose to the position of Vice President in the company.

Tha Canadian actor has attended several award shows and walked the red carpet with his former wife Regina King although he didn’t win any awards as yet.

Personal Life

Ian and Regina’s Marriage

As mentioned earlier, Ian Alexander garnered much of his fame by being in relationship with the award winning actress Regina King. But how did it all begin? The duo reportedly met in the early 90s and started as friends before getting into a romantic kinship. After dating for a few months they tied the knot on 23rd April, 1997. According to a couple of sources, their marriage took place in Jamaica. The couple also welcomed their son Alexander Jr. in 1996, little over a year before their wedding.

When Regina and Ian got into relationship, the actress had already started enjoying fame in television with her role in 227. She became a part of this series in 1985 and continued with it until 1990. From 1991, she started acting in films. By 1995, with films and shows like “The Boondocks”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Friday” she became a star of both television and Hollywood. it was around this time the Regina and Ian crossed each other’s path.

After marriage, the couple reportedly got their first house in Los Angeles and settled there. They had a pleasant life together, a successful marriage and cared for each other in every way. Regina even said in an interview that Ian Alexander was always by her side when her father was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Their Separation

In 2007, it came as a surprise when Regina filed for a legal separation from Ian after 10 years of what people thought was a successful and happy marriage. According to some reports, Regina accused Ian of reckless behavior, physical assault and drug abuse. She further accused him of having an extra marital affair. Even though they were struggling with their marriage, they were trying to compromise and move on for the sake of their son. Growing up in a disturbed family herself, the actress knew how it was like to grow in that kind of environment.

After divorce, the couple decided to maintain a cordial relationship with each other so they can bring up their child with love and care. They both agreed to protect their son from getting severely affected by their personal problems.

Ian Alexander Jr.

As for Ian and Regina’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., he graduated from college and wanted to become an actor following his mother’s footsteps. He had began his career as a musician and DJ and has been a part of quite a few shows. Unfortunately, to everyone’s shock, he committed suicide on 21st January, 2022, at the age of 26.

Summing Up

Ian Alexander Sr. is a self made individual who has become successful through his hard work and talent. Even though he came into limelight for being associated with his ex-wife Regina King, Ian has made a significant career for himself that has led to $3 million net worth. The actor likes to keep certain details about his life, career and earnings private which is why we couldn’t retrieve a whole lot of detail about him. Hope you found the rest of the information about Ian interesting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Ian Alexander Sr. worth? Ian Alexander Sr. net worth is $3 million which he has earned from his acting career and other profession. Who is Ian’s wife? Ian is single right now. His ex-wife was Regina King, the popular Oscar-winning actress. How old is Ian Alexander Sr.? Ian Alexander Sr. was born on 8th of April, 1956, in Kamloops, Canada. As of 2022, he is 66 years old. What happened to Ian’s son? Ian and Regina’s son, Ian Alexander Jr. died of suicide in January 2022.