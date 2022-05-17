Howie Mandel Net Worth: Age, Biography, Assets, Earnings, Career

Today, let us talk about one of the judges of America’s Got Talent i.e, Howie Mandel. He is a Canadian television personality and comedian. Apart from this, he is also a producer, director, and game show presenter. He is also known for his role in the drama television program St. Elsewhere as “Dr. Wayne Fiscus” and in a comedy movie called Walk Like a Man. Howie has also presented another famous reality series called “Deal or No Deal” and he has been serving as the judge of America’s Got Talent since 2010.

What Is Howie Mandel Worth?

America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel net worth is estimated to be at least $60 million as of 2022. He has amassed the majority of his fortune through his television career. He also makes money by acting and doing voice-over work as well. I forgot to tell you that he is also an entrepreneur and author as well, so he makes decent money through them too. So, let us have a look at how much does Howie Mandel make?

Name Howie Mandel Net Worth $60 Million Birth 29th November 1955, Willowdale, Canada Nationality Canadian Age 66 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 69 Kg Partner Terry Mandel Profession Standup, Television Personality, Producer, Actor, Comedian, TV Presenter Career 1978-Present

How Much Does Howie Mandel Make?

According to reports, it is estimated that Howie Mandel earns at least $10 million every year. His income is generated through presenting and judging many popular shows like “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent”. He also earns money by making appearances in movies and television shows either as a guest or supporting actor. It is estimated that Howie Mandel takes home around $500k to $900k every month, and his weekly earnings are reported as around $126k to $250k. Now, have a look at Howie Mandel’s salary from Deal or No Deal and America’s Got Talent below.

Howie Mandel “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent” Salary

If you are wondering how Howie Mandel achieved his massive net worth? If yes, then the answer is simple. He amassed his massive net worth (at least most of it) by judging shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Deal or No Deal”. He has been part of these two shows more than any other show. According to reports, it is said that Howie Mandel receives a sum of $70k for appearing in each episode of America’s Got Talent. He has been with the show since 2010 (which is around 12 years now).

It is estimated that Howie Mandel takes home an average of $1.3 million to $2.5 million for each season. Howie Mandel has been part of America’s Got Talent for 12 seasons and his total earnings from the show are more than $100 million. Similarly, Howie Mandel has earned an estimated sum of a colossal $204 million by presenting the popular reality program Deal or No Deal.

According to reports, Howie Mandel’s stipend for presenting an episode of Deal or No Deal is $75k, and if we add the figures he earns around $2.9 million per season. The interesting thing here is that Howie Mandel is still part of these two programs, and it is expected that the stipend from these shows will increase his fortune many times more.

Howie Mandel Social Media Earnings

In case you are wondering, Howie Mandel, is also a YouTuber. He joined the YouTube platform back in 2013 and has uploaded 190 videos since. He has more than 37.1k subscribers and more than 7 million overall views. The channel attracts an average of 4.3k subscribers every month and it generates revenue up to $70.6k every year. It is reported that Howie Mandel earns between $368 to $5.9k every month (depending on views).

Unlike his YouTube channel, Howie Mandel enjoys a massive following of more than 1 million followers on his Instagram page. He has uploaded over 3k posts and attracts an average of 100 followers every day. According to reports, Howie Mandel can earn up to $40 for each promotional story. Howie Mandel can demand up to $80 for posting a promotional photo on his page. He can also charge around $200 for uploading a sponsored video on his Instagram account.

Howie Mandel Podcast

In addition to this, Howie Mandel also makes decent money from his podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff”. He serves as the co-presenter of the podcast with Jackelyn Shultz, who also happens to be his daughter. The father and daughter duo does a lot of crazy stuff on the podcast including prank calls, saying strange things, discussing culture, interviewing people, and many more. Not only this, but you will also see Jackelyn and Howie interacting with their listeners as well.

Howie Mandel’s podcast is also available on audible and he also posts some clips from his podcast on his YouTube channel as well. However, Howie Mandel’s earnings from his podcast are not disclosed. It is estimated that a podcast can generate around $18 if only just 1k listeners listen to your podcast for 30 seconds. On the other hand, for 60 seconds, your podcast can generate revenue of $25. You can make an average of $500 to $900 through affiliate sales for each episode if it crosses 10,000 downloads.

All the above figures are generated through an average podcast. In the case of Howie Mandel, it is safe to assume that he earns many times more than that.

Early Life

Howie Mandel is the son of Al Mandel and Evy Mandel. Al and Evy Mandel became parents to Howie Mandel on the 29th of November 1955 in Willowdale, North York, Canada. Howie’s father used to work as a lighting manufacturer and he also had a job as a real estate agent as well. Howie Mandel was sent to William Lyon Mackenzie College only to get expelled for mimicking a school representative to add extra rooms to the school by hiring a building contractor.

Later on, Howie Mandel took up a job as a salesman. Then in 1978, he started to perform stand-up acts at a Canadian comedy club called “Yuk Yuk’s”. Later on, Howie Mandel became a regular performer at an American comedy club called “The Comedy Store” after he impressed the organizers with his standup comedy on his trip to Los Angeles. Howie Mandel then caught the eye of an American game show Make Me Laugh’s producer, who hired him to perform comedy at the show from 1979 to 1980.

After this, Howie Mandel signed his first movie called “Gas”, where he played the role of “Matt Lloyd”. The movie was released in July 1981. However, Howie Mandel enjoyed fame across America after appearing in a drama series called “St. Elsewhere”, where Howie Mandel played the character of Dr. Wayne Fiscus. Thus the journey of Howie Mandel began.

Career

Before starting his comedy show called “Howie” in 1992, he appeared in many movies and television shows as a guest and supporting character. He appeared in movies and TV shows like Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour (1984), Gremlins (1984), Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990), The Iceman Hummeth (1985), and Walk Like a Man (1987). Howie has also appeared in Good Grief (1990) and Bobby’s World (where he served as a voice actor, creator, and executive producer) which aired from 1990 to 1998.

Then in 1992, Howie Mandel started his comedy show “Howie”, and later went on to star in more shows named after him like Howie Mandel’s Sunny Skies, Howie Do It, and The Howie Mandel Show. Howie then went on to play the lead character in “The Amazing Live Sea Monkeys”, which aired from September 1992 to November 1992. Later on, Howie Mandel appeared in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” as Mister Mxyzptlk.

Then in 2002, Howie Mandel appeared as Sand Man in “Hansel and Gretal”. In 2005, Howie Mandel became the presenter of the popular game show called “Deal or No Deal”, which aired its first episode in December. Not only this, but Howie Mandel also started presenting the Canadian version of the same show in 2007. Later on, in 2010, Howie Mandel joined the panel of judges on America’s Got Talent’s season 5 (and has been part of the show ever since).

Similarly, Howie Mandel too became the judge in the Canadian version of the same program. Currently, Howie Mandel is presenting a Netflix game show called “Bullsh*t the Game Show with Mandel” which premiered in April 2022 consisting of 10 episodes.

Personal Life

Howie Mandel has a wife named Terry Mandel. Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel walked down the aisle in the year 1980. Later in 1984, Howie and Terry welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jackelyn Shultz. Later in 1989, the couple became parents for the second time to a son, named Alex Mandel. Then in 1992, Howie and Terry Mandel welcomed their 3rd child, a daughter named Riley Mandel. The first two children of Howie Mandel are in the show business, while the youngest child prefers to keep her distance from the spotlight.

Conclusion

Howie Mandel is one of the most popular television presenters and panelists, thanks to the shows Deal or No Deal and America’s Got Talent. He is also a renowned comedian and actor as well. Mandel started his career by doing standup and due to his popularity, he got an opportunity to appear in movies and television shows. Howie Mandel is married to the love of his life and is the father of 3 children. Currently, he is serving as the presenter of a Netflix game show called “Bulls*it the Game Show”.

