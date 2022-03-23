A good employer would always take care of his employee. No, this is not a proverb, but my inference from the relationship between Sam Walton and his employees. Yup. During the 80s, Sam distributed the Walmart Associate Discount card to his employees, praising their hard work. This discount card allowed the employees to buy various items at a 10 percent discount price. This is one of many benefits the employee can access via that discount card. I will explain its benefits and usage in detail.

What Is a Walmart Discount Card? Who Can Use It?

A Walmart discount card is exclusively available for Walmart associates, which provides them a 10 percent discount on products such as fresh food and general merchandise they buy in Walmart. In addition to this, the card can get you discounts on travel services, phone services, and entertainment.

Who Are Eligible for Walmart Discount Cards?

On the 91st day of your employment at Walmart, you and your legal spouse would become eligible for the Walmart Discount Cards. You don’t have to apply for this program. On the 91st day, the card is automatically ordered and sent to your home address. In order to receive the card promptly, you must give your complete home address. If you have not given the correct address, a delay in delivery is expected. Please note that you should have been employed continuously for 91 days. If you have rejoined again, the date of rejoining would be considered as the 1st day as far as the discount card program is concerned.

Who Can Use the Card?

The associate and his/her spouse would be getting their cards. Those cards can be used by them and in addition to that, an eligible dependent can borrow and use the card. Who is an eligible dependent? It can be an associate’s unmarried child who is either 19 years old or below. In case the child is a college student, he/she can use the card until they are 22. However, you have to note that your children are not eligible for a separate discount card.

What if I Got Married After I Joined Walmart?

In case you recently got married, there is a way to order a card for your spouse. In order to get the card, use the online discount card application that is available on the WIRE or on the website Walmartone.com. What if you got divorced? Your ex-spouse’s discount card should be canceled since he/she is no longer eligible for discounts. For canceling, you can use the same online discount card application.

How to Activate Your Walmart Discount Card?

You cannot start using your Walmart Discount card as soon as you received it. You must register your card in the first place. Registering here means you have to link your Walmart Discount card with your Walmart account. In order to do that, you must log in to your account and enter your Walmart Identification Number(WIN). Later, you have to enter the number of the personal discount card. After this, your card will be linked to your Walmart account.

Note:- When you began working in Walmart, a unique Walmart Identification Number(WIN) would be assigned to you. It is used for various applications, and one among them is identifying you as an associate. This reduces the usage of social security numbers. As a result, the privacy of your personal information is protected.

How to Find My WIN?

Remembering WIN can help you in many circumstances. Including activating your Walmart Discount card. In case, you don’t know your WIN number, follow these steps to know it.

Firstly, visit the website One.Walmart.com.

Then you can log in to your account.

Look for search box and Type “WIN”

Result would show several search results, but you should choose the top search result.

Voilà! You found your WIN.

How to Use Your Walmart Discount Card in Walmart?

Since you have linked your card with your Walmart account, the information of your card is stored in the database of Walmart. The database is accessible by all the Walmart stores in the USA. So, when you swipe your discount card in the card reader, the products that are eligible for the discount are taken into account by the system. If you are lucky enough, you would get a 10 percent discount on an electronic product that has not been marked down.

What Items Are Not Eligible for a Discount?

It would be better if you know what items don’t count for a discount while purchasing. Here, I will be listing a few items.

Products that you purchase using the tax-exemption ID number

Eye tests in clinics

Grocery items other than fresh items

Marked-down items

Items for which Walmart is reimbursing.

How to Use Walmart Discount Card Online?

Using a Walmart Discount card online is seamlessly easy. In order to reap the card’s benefits online, follow these steps.

Visit the Walmart Website

Look for search bar and enter ‘Associate’ in it

This will lead you to Associate page and there you can enter your Associate ID number

Press continue

Now you are logged on, and you can begin purchasing.

The products purchased during this session are eligible to discount.

What Are the Items That Are Not Eligible for Discount While Buying on Walmart.com?

While purchasing items online using the Discount card, certain products aren’t eligible for the discount. I will be listing a few of them below.

Shopping cards

Clearance and marketplace items

Online gift cards

Download of Album and tracks

Shipping charges

Where Can I Use My Walmart Discount Card?

You can use the Walmart discount card in Walmart stores that are located within the U.S. territory and in Puerto Rico. Other than the physical locations, you can use the online store available at Walmart.com.

What Should I Do to Change or Replace My Walmart Discount Card?

Did you lose your Discount card? Is your Discount card damaged? Did someone steal your card? Want a new one? Well, you can get a new one if you follow these steps.

As soon as you have lost your discount card, or you come to know that your discount card is stolen, you must report it to your personnel manager.

You can request for a new card in case of damages as well.

Later, you have to inform this incident on your Associate Discount Page.

There is another way to report it, which is via the Benefits Customer Service Team. You can call them on (800)421-1362.

How Does Walmart Expect You to Use the Discount Card?

The improper usage of the Walmart Discount card can have severe effects on the associate who owns that card. Regardless of who used the card, the associate will have to bear the consequences of it. He/she may lose the benefit and for the worst can be terminated. Hence, Walmart has given instructions regarding this. I am listing those guidelines below,

Allow only authorized people to use your discount card.

Desist using the discount card of another associate.

Restrain from sharing the benefits with other by shopping for them.

The products you bought using the discount card should not be sold again for business purpose.

You are expected to report your lost or stolen card as soon as possible in order to avoid unauthorized usage.

Please follow the above guideline for fair usage of the Discount card for a long period of time.

Can I Still Use My Walmart Discount Card When I Am No Longer an Employee in Walmart?

As soon as the employee leaves or quits or is terminated from the job, their information is removed from the Walmart database. The data removed includes both personal and card information. Hence, the card will automatically stop working. However, sometimes it may take some time before they remove your information from their system. In such a case, you will still have access to the card and its benefits. You can utilize the benefits until they completely remove all your information from their database.

Who Is Eligible to Get the Walmart Long-term Service Discount Card?

The Walmart Long-term service card is given to those who have worked really hard in Walmart for a long period of time. A Walmart employee becomes eligible for this card when he has worked in Walmart for 20 years continuously. In another case, if you have worked for 15 years continuously and your age is over 55, you are eligible for this card. This card is more like gifting the people who have spent a large part of their life in Walmart and showed commitment.

What is Walmart Associate Discount Center?

It is an online portal that enables the associates of Walmart to buy a wide variety of products with discounts. Various other departments where discounts are available are entertainment, travel, fitness, phone plans, and much more. The special thing about this portal is, the discount products are not limited to Walmart stores. Using the associate discount center, the associates can buy products from different brands that are available at discount prices. The discount price was negotiated by Walmart with the brands. This option is exclusive to the employees of Walmart.

Conclusion

In this article, I have explained how to activate and use the Walmart discount card. Purchasing in-store and online using discount cards have been explained as well. In addition to these, I have detailed the benefits one would be getting by using that card. On top of all, I have listed the guidelines of Walmart regarding Walmart discount card usage. I hope you found the information useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – How to Use Walmart Discount Card Online

1. Can family members use the Discount Card? Yes. You can buy a separate discount card for your spouse if you are married. Additionally, your dependent child who is either 19 years old or below is allowed to borrow your card. 2. What are the eligibility criteria for Walmart’s Long-term service discount card? You should have served in Walmart for 20 consecutive years. 3. Can my estranged spouse use his/her discount card? If you have divorced your spouse, you should cancel his/hers discount card.