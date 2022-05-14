Aldi is one of the biggest supermarket companies in the world. They have more than 10,000 stores in more than 20 countries. The company has recently partnered with Instacart in the year 2017, and now customers can shop for Aldi products online at Instacart. As we all know Instacart is an online delivery system that provides pick-up services and grocery delivery services in the United States of America. Instacart provides its services in the United States of America and Canada. But, here we will be discussing what different things one can purchase at Aldi with Instacart. We will also be seeing a few common questions such as What Is the Process of Placing and Cancelling Orders on the Aldi Instacart? Do the Prices Between Aldi Instacart and Aldi Change? What Are the Different Payment Methods That You Can Use to Purchase on Aldi Instacart? Etc.

What Is Aldi Instacart?

As we have mentioned in the previous section Aldi has partnered with Instacart in the ear 2017. Now customers can purchase Aldi products on Instacart, and they will be delivered to your doorstep. This will come with fees, which can range from $4 to $10. A customer can also choose the pick-up option which can cost anywhere between $2 to $5. Aldi has Instacart Express. This is a membership that will cost around $9.99 per month and will offer customers free delivery for orders above the price range of $25. Keep in mind that there are a few cases where the price of certain products on Aldi Instacart can be higher than the products sold at Aldi.

What Are a Few Different Things That You Can Purchase at Aldi Using the Instacart Feature?

There are various things that you can purchase from Aldi using Instacart. As we all know Instacart is an online delivery and pick-up service that lets customers order groceries which will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep. Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that sells various groceries. A customer will be able to buy products such as vegetables, ready-made food, chocolates, candy, beverages, etc. All these are available at Aldi Instacart and all the customer has to do is enter his/her zip code and shop.

What Is the Process of Placing Orders?

Placing an order at Instacart is quite simple. All the customer needs to do is open the Instacart app or go to their official website. Here, the customer has to log in to his/her account. If you do not have an account you will be required to make one. Now, if your account is all set, you can enter your zip code and Instacart will show you all the stores from which you can shop. Here, you can select the store from which you want to stop. If there is an Aldi store near your location, you will be able to select it and shop there. Once you select all your items, you can proceed to checkout. On the checkout page, a customer can select if they want the items to get delivered to their house. They can also select the pickup option.

If you are going with the delivery option you pick a preferred time slot and give your contact information. After this, you can make the payment. Before making the payment you can add certain delivery notes such as where the delivery assistant has to leave the items. If the delivery assistant should knock or not, etc. Once you confirm the order and submit it, you will get an order confirmation message on the app or on the website depending on where you placed the order. You will also receive an order confirmation email.

Recommendation

It is recommended that you keep checking your cart once the shopping starts. You will get a notification on your phone once the shopping begins. This is because Aldi is known to have a lot of fluctuation when it comes to restocking its inventory. This will help the customer in keeping an eye on the order and reply immediately if anything is missing. Usually, once the order is delivered the delivery assistant will send you pictures of where the items will be delivered.

Do the Prices Between Aldi Instacart and Aldi Change?

Yes, the prices at Aldi Instacart and Aldi have a lot of differences. This is because of the charge that is put for the delivery. Although this happens online in certain cases, there are charges that are applied to the products by Instacart. Even if you choose to pick up the items there will extra charge as an assistant will select all the items and keep them ready for you. So, the items that are purchased at Aldi Instacart will be much higher in price when compared to buying them from the Aldi store. But, this does not mean the products are not economical. The prices of Aldi Instacart are also a lot more affordable and competitive when compared with the prices of Aldi’s competitors.

What Are the Different Payment Methods That You Can Use to Purchase on Aldi Instacart?

There are a few forms of payment that are accepted by Aldi Instacart. As we all know Instacart does not accept payments with cash, PayPal, Venmo, and WIC programs. The only forms of payment that are accepted at Aldi Instacart are credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and EBT. EBT payments came into Aldi recently. So, a customer can easily add his/her EBT card to their Instacart app and can shop at all the participating stores including Aldi.

Can You Pick Up Your Aldi Instacart Order?

Yes, you can pick up your Aldi Instacart order. We have mentioned this in the above sections. Customers can either select the delivery option or they can choose to go pick it up. The assistant will select all the products in the order and keep them ready for you. This option is very simple and convenient to use. All the customer has to do is open the app and select “On My Way” before leaving the house. This will alert the employees, and they will pack your items and keep them ready for you. This is done so that the customer does not have to wait for a long time.

Once you reach the destination, you will have to park at the pick-up point. After you have parked select the “I’m Here” option in the app. Now, you will have to enter the details of your car such as model, license plate, brand, etc. So the employee will know where to give the items. The Instacart app will be giving you updates constantly. It will notify you when the shopping assistant is collecting your bag to when the shopper will bring your items out. Once the order has been given to you, Instacrt will send you a “Thank You” message for the pick-up.

Is Tipping Appropriate When Your Instacart Delivery Is Completed?

Tipping the shopping assistant is not mandatory in case you have chosen to pick up the order. But it would be nice if you could pull some change out and tip the assistant. After all, they deserve it. But, if a customer chooses the delivery option. A tip has to be given to the shopping assistant. The entire tip goes to the assistant and this makes up a huge portion of their pay. A customer can choose to pay the assistant in cash or through the Instacart app. The app sets the tip amount as 5% of the total bill. But it is recommended that you tip the delivery assistant 15% to 20% in case the assistant has provided a great service.

What Kind of Offers and Discounts Can You Take Advantage of on Aldi Instacart?

As we all know Instacart gives various offers and discounts to their customers. The first offer is that a customer will get free delivery on his/her first order. Instacart will also give discounts as well. By using certain promo codes you can avail of great deals which can give you up to a $30 discount. Instacart also gives other offers such as free Instacart express for 2 months and $10 off on the first order. Aldi also offers various deals and discounts in their stores. The prices of the products are very competitive and economical. Though the price of Aldi products is higher in Aldi Instacart, they are still more affordable than their competitors’ prices. This is just the tip of the iceberg. You can find a lot more offers, deals, and discounts by going to Instacart’s official website or the Instacart app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is the Instacart fee so high? According to the company, the fees are high because it helps them in supporting the company’s platform. The fees also helps the company cover operation costs, customer support costs, etc. 2. Does Aldi provide bags for Instacart orders? Yes, Aldi provides bags for the Instacart order, but these bags are chargeable, just like the bags which are sold in the store. 3. How much do Aldi bags costs? Aldi charges nearly 7 cents for their classic brown bag. The plastic shopping bags cost about 10 cents and the shopping totes which are cloth bags cost around $1.99.