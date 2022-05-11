Let me tell you, gift cards are one of the worst gifts one can give to their loved ones. Especially, if the person is giving a retail gift card that the receiver of the gift doesn’t visit frequently. Regardless, you cannot reject a gift, right? You have to accept them without any hesitation. That signifies your mature behavior. However, the real challenge starts after that. Due to various reasons, you don’t want to visit or buy products from the store. You need cash!. But, how do you do that? Well, in case you have a Walmart gift card, I will clearly explain how to turn a Walmart gift card into cash in this article. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Walmart Take Back Its Gift Cards?

Unfortunately, the Walmart policy doesn’t allow one to get cashback on a Walmart gift card at Walmart. However, if you are staying in the following states such as Colorado, California, Montana, Oregon, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Washington, and Rhode Island, you can get cash back at Walmart using a Walmart gift card. This is because the laws of these states mandate cashback from gift cards. Keep reading to get a detailed explanation regarding cashing Walmart gift cards.

Hack to Get Cashback From Walmart Gift Card

Even though Walmart policy doesn’t allow us to cash our Walmart gift card, there is a hack to get cashback on our Walmart gift card. Follow these steps to cash your Walmart gift card.

Visit the Walmart store and buy a product that costs slightly more than the amount present in your Walmart gift card. For example, if your card has $100, consider buying a product worth $110. You will be paying the remaining $10 as cash. You will receive a receipt, keep it safely with you.

Now pack the product in a box and protect the product in its original condition for 15 days.

After 15 days, return the product to Walmart along with the receipt.

Once Walmart accepts your product return, you will receive the full refund in cash or onto a debit card.

This process may take a long time, but it 100% works. The way suggested above may look unethical. But remember, we are playing by their rules. Hence, ethically, nothing is wrong with following this hack. It is one of the legit ways to cash a Walmart Gift card. There are other ways to get cash back as well. Let us discuss that now.

Make Use of the State’s Rules Regarding Gift Card Policy

As I mentioned before, certain states in the USA mandate retailers to give cash back to customers. If your state is one among them, you can take your Walmart Gift card to the Walmart store. In the Walmart store, approach the customer service desk and ask them for cashback after submitting your Walmart gift card. In some cases, the staff working there will not be aware of the state’s rules. Instead of arguing with the staff, it is better to call the store manager. Store managers are more likely to be knowledgeable about this stuff. For your part, in addition to knowing that the state mandates cash back, you should also know there is a limit on cashback. If we take California, for example, the cashback limit on a gift card is $10. Similarly, different states will have different limits on cashback.

What Are Some Other Ways to Cash Your Walmart Gift Card?

The Gift card Kiosk is another way for cashing your Walmart Gift card. A gift card kiosk takes in your Gift card and gives it back to you as cash. However, the amount will be lesser than the real worth of the gift card. Usually, you will get somewhere between 50% to 75% of the real value of the gift card. For example, if you are giving in a $100 Walmart gift card, you will get back around $50 or $70 in cash. Based on location and the company offering the kiosk service, you may get a high or low amount of cashback.

Another simple way is to search for people in your social circle who regularly purchase from Walmart. You can sell the card to that person and get cash. The amount you get back purely depends upon the person’s will. He may give you 100% of cash or lesser than that. If you want a higher amount, you have to be mindful while selecting the person.

If you don’t want to sell your Walmart Gift card to your relatives, you can gift them. Yeah! However, don’t repeat the mistake once done by your relative. Gift the card to someone who regularly visits a Walmart store. It will be of great use to them. Unfortunately, you cannot cash the card with this method. Still, it saves you money.

Is It Possible to Sell My Walmart Gift Card Online?

There are several e-commerce websites where you can sell your Walmart Gift card. In addition to them, you also have gift card exchange websites. However, be cognizant that you will not get 100% value when you resale. The percentage of the money you get back can vary depending on many factors. However, if you need a high return, there is a way for it. The solution is to sell it to Walmart itself. You will get a gift card for another store with up to 95% of the value restored in that card.

What Are Some Popular Websites to Sell Gift Cards?

Selling Gift Cards at websites dedicated to exchanging gift cards is easier and more beneficial. I will the best and most trustworthy websites below.

Gameflip

Raise

ClipKard

GiftCash

CardSell

QuickcashMI

CardCash

GiftCardBin

How Do These Online Websites Work?

If you are selling your Walmart Gift card on CardCash, you can get up to 92% of the real value of the gift card. In GiftCash, the maximum you can get is 90%.

When you are selling a gift card at Raise, you have to pay 15% of the card’s worth as a commission to Raise. It charges us with this because, in Raise, you are the one who will be setting the selling price.

Similar to Raise, the Gameflip also asks for a commission. Gameflip’s commission is 8% of the Gift card’s worth. It may seem to be a better deal than Raise. However, here is the catch. Gameflip doesn’t provide you with the option of setting the price. Therefore, choose wisely.

QuickcashMI accepts a variety of gift cards. In return, it gives you back cash. The cashback given by it depends on the brand of the gift cards. For example, Amazon gift cards can get you a good cashback amount. In the case of the Forever 21 gift card, you will get a small amount in return.

As of now, the GiftCardBin is not allowing anyone to sell gift cards on their websites. However, it still helps its customer to sell gift cards through its partners. In order to find the partners, go to the map on its site and enter your location details, such as your city or zip code. If any of its 600 partner locations are located near you, you will find it. You can go there and show your legit ID card. Later you can submit the card and get the cash.

If you want the amount on your PayPal account, you should try CardSell. Once you give your Gift card’s information, the amount will be deposited into your PayPal account within 48 hours.

Final Thoughts

Gift cards are best if you use them for yourself. I don’t consider them genuine gifts. Especially if the person is not aware of the retail shop the person receiving the gift regularly visits. Just like you, the person will end up here searching for ways to cash his/her Walmart gift card. What is more saddening is that people can not refuse gifts as it may seem rude. Hence, the responsibility lies on the person who is gifting. I hope you will be responsible enough while gift cards to your loved ones. Thank you for reading this article.

Frequently Asked Questions – How to Turn Walmart Gift Card Into Cash

1. Can I sell my Walmart Gift card on eBay? Yes. However, you will not get the real worth of the card. 2. Is it safe to sell Walmart Gift Card online? Yes. However, you have to know which websites are genuine ones and which ones are not legit. You can look up the list of websites I have provided in this article. Those websites are reliable. 3. Can I use my Walmart gift card to buy products from Walmart.com? Yes. You can use your Walmart gift card to purchase items from the online Walmart store. 4. Is it a good idea to gift your Walmart Gift card? Yes. Only if the person receiving the gift regularly purchases from Walmart. 5. When does the Walmart Gift card expire? You can use the Walmart Gift card for at least 10 years. It has a pretty long validity.