For those of you who do not know, there are various instances where people get fed up and irritated looking at their mailbox filled with a load of junk mail. Even though nobody sends mail and letters these days and communicates completely through digital mediums. There are people who get loads of junk mail. If you are also annoyed with getting junk mail and want USPS to stop sending you this mail. You have come to the right place. Here we are not only going to be discussing how one can make sure USPS does not send junk mail. We will also be discussing a few related questions such as, What is junk mail? Why does one receive so much junk mail? Can you stop junk mail at the source? What are the best ways to stop credit card and insurance offers? Etc.

What Is Junk Mail?

Before we can start discussing how one can stop USPS from sending junk mail. Let us discuss what junk mail is. Most of us already know what junk mail is. It is all the unwanted and unsolicited mail that is sent by a few companies for promotions of their products or services. This is basically mail that a person did not ask for and certainly does not want. Junk mail might include credit card offers, promotion of a company’s product or service, etc. Now let us discuss how one can stop USPS from delivering this junk mail.

How Does One Stop USPS From Sending Junk Mail?

If you want to stop USPS from sending you junk mail, you will need to know what type of junk mail you are receiving. Let us understand this through an example. If a customer is receiving a lot of junk advertisement mail, he/she can apply for the DMAchoice. This will let the customer opt all the advertisement mail out. The customer will have to pay $2 for this option. If a customer is bothered by a lot of credit card mails, he/she can make a call to 1-888-5-OPT-OUT. This will also require an extra charge and once it has been paid, the customer will stop receiving mail that advertises credit card words.

What Are the Best Steps You Can Take to Stop Junk Mail?

As we have mentioned in the above section, the only way to stop receiving junk mail is by recognizing what kind of junk mail you are receiving. If the junk mail is about advertisements, then you can choose the DMAchoice for which you will have to $2, and you will not receive advertisement mail anymore. If at all you are receiving too much credit card mail, then make a call to 1-888-5-OPT-OUT. You will have to make a payment here as well. Once the payment has been made, you will no longer receive mail from credit card companies.

Why Do You Receive So Much Junk Mail?

The main reason why USPS sends so much junk mail is that they make millions of dollars sending them to people. By doing this a post office will either be able to make profits or will at least break even. This has become mandatory for every post office. Due to this USPS has started working with various companies and is delivering junk mail. USPS delivers a wide range of junk mail such as catalogs, donation solicitations, direct mail, political mail, and credit offers.

There are various types of direct mail that are also sent by USPS which is also a category of junk mail. The mail includes business offers, magazine offers, retail promotions, coupons, and fliers. Direct mail is also considered to be the biggest form of junk mail. Another form of junk mail that is considered to be huge is credit offers. These types of junk mail will consist of mail from banks with messages reading out messages such as “you have selected” or “you have been approved”.

Can You Stop Junk Mail at the Source?

Now that we are aware that an individual can make sure he/she does not receive junk mail from USPS. But this is a long process and will require you to fill out a form and make a payment. If a customer does not want to do this, he/she can choose an easier way to stop USPS from delivering junk mail. This is by going to DMAchoice. This place will offer a customer flexible options. A customer will be able to opt out of any junk mail he/she chooses to by paying a small fee.

With the help of DMAchoice, any individual can block direct mail for 10 years with a small fee of $2. Keep in mind that it might take nearly 90 days for this to be implemented. Another way of doing this is by calling 1-888-5-OPT-OUT. Here an individual will have to give information such as social security number, etc. All the information will be kept classified. By using this number one can opt out of all the credit offers for 5 years, and it will take nearly 60 days for the mail to stop coming.

What Are the Best Ways to Stop Receiving Credit Card and Insurance Offers?

As we have mentioned in the previous sections, the best way to make sure that one does not get any credit card or insurance offer is by calling 1-888-5-OPT-OUT. By calling this total free number and giving information such as social security number an individual can block credit card and insurance offer junk mail for 5 years. Although this might take 60 days to implement, this is considered to be the best way to opt out of such junk mail.

Can You Refuse Your Mail?

Yes, a customer can refuse mail from USPS. All the receiver will have to do is write refused on the package and markup the address and barcode on the package. This will make sure that the software for shipping redirects and makes sure it is handled by a person. Once this is done put the mail back in the mailbox, and you can choose to drop it off at the post office. Keep in mind that you will only be able to refuse unopened packages. Also, know that you will not be able to refuse certified mail or registered mail. This is because these types of mail will usually contain something important.

What Are a Few Mail Refusal Options?

There are a few mail refusal options that are available at the United States Postal Service (USPS). The mail refusal options that are available are,

Address service requested

Forwarding service requested

Change service requested

Return service requested

First class mail

If any of the mail that you have received has these phrases, you can simply write return to sender or refused and put it back in the mailbox. You can also choose to go to the post office and give it there.

Conclusion

The United States Postal Service delivers mail all over the United States of America. They work throughout the year and deliver a lot of mail. As we all know USPS also delivers a lot of junk mail. A lot of people do not wish to see this junk mail in their mailbox. So, if you wish to stop seeing junk mail in your mailbox you can stop USPS from delivering it to you. In the initial section, we have given details on how one can stop USPS from delivering junk mail. We have also given details on what junk mail refers to in the initial sections. Later, we have also discussed the best steps one can take to stop junk mail.

There are various reasons why people receive junk mail. In the above sections, we have given details of why junk mail is received by people. In the later sections, we have discussed if junk mail can be stopped at the source itself and the best was to stop receiving credit card and insurance offers. Furthermore, in the final sections, details on whether an individual can refuse a mail or not and what are a few mail refusal options have been provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is there any type of mail that I can not refuse? Yes, a receiver will not be able to refuse a mail if it has been opened. He/she will not be able to refuse if the mail is registered mail or certified mail. This is because these types of mail usually contain something important which can not be refused. 2. Can I return Junk mail to the sender? Junk mail can be returned to the sender. All the receiver has to do is write Refused. Return to sender on the envelope. Keep in mind that if the mail has been opened then it will not be returned to the sender. 3. Why does USPS deliver junk mail? The United States Postal Service delivers junk mail as they make millions of dollars every year by delivering junk mail. They work with various companies to deliver junk mail and do this because in this way a post office can either make profits or get a break even.