USPS is well known for its parcel and shipping services. It is the largest parcel service in the world. It ships the customer’s parcels both in domestic and international locations. USPS provides services for most of the items with a few limitations. It is an autonomous department under the state federation. So, it has set some rules and regulations for all the goods it ships through them.

Are you looking to send a guitar to someone through USPS? Does USPS ship a guitar through them? Read this article to know more about guitar shipping by USPS and also more information related to it.

Does USPS Ship Guitar in 2022?

Yes, USPS ships guitar through them just like any other items. Actually, it has a general agreement with the USPS and is considered an excellent shipping source for items like guitars. The cost of shipping at USPS can be calculated on different factors like the distance that the parcel has to travel, the weight, and the size of the item to be shipped. Additionally, insurance charges have to be paid to make sure that the guitar is delivered without any damage, this ensures the charges if the package has any damages after delivery. The shipping charges may also depend on the type of shipping you select. For example, if you select priority shipping for shipping your guitar then the cost may be around $1000. This is the cost of shipping for a guitar that is medium-sized and also insurance of $65 has to be paid.

What Are the Charges for Shipping a Guitar by USPS?

As I have already mentioned in the above section of this article, the cost of shipping a guitar depends on the size and weight of the guitar and also the distance it has to travel. Additionally, it also depends on the packing type in the case of the guitar.

If the guitar is packed in a gig bag then the shopping charges are around $85 to $90 (domestic). This costs less than the hard case packing as the weight of the package will be reduced by a gig bag.

If the guitar is packed in a hard case box then its weight increases by nearly 19 lbs. So, shipping charges also increase. The price of shipping a guitar in a hard case box approximately starts from $100 to $150 for domestic locations.

You can also calculate the price of shipping a guitar in their Retail Postage Price Calculator on the USPS official website.

Are There Any Other Shipping Services in USPS for Guitars?

USPS offers 4 types of shipping services to ship a guitar through them. They are listed below.

Priority Mail Express (one-day) ships and delivers your guitar in one day and is considered the fastest delivery option. USPS ensures to deliver your guitar within 24 hours by prioritizing it above all the other orders. Shipping is done by plane. Priority Mail Express (2-day) costs a few bucks less than Priority mail express (one day) as the package is delivered within 48 hours after shipping. Shipping is done by plane. USPS Retail Ground Shipping costs $10 and is a cheap shipping service by USPS when compared to priority mail. But the package might take a few days to get delivered as the shipping is done through trucks. The cheapest shipping service by USPS is Media Mail. This has a lot of limitations within the process and the packages take a lot of time to get delivered.

Process for Shipping a Guitar With USPS

A guitar is an item that has to be transported carefully before delivering it to the customers. The shipping service also recommends paying insurance for this before shipping it. Once the packing and process are completed just visit the nearest USPS to drop off the package there. Follow the instructions I am listing below to ship your guitar safely with USPS.

Preparation for Packing

Once you consider USPS to ship your guitar with them, prepare your guitar for the travel. It has to be packed securely. You can loosen up the string of your guitar or else remove them completely to pack them separately. This is done to avoid any snapping while shipping. Securely pad the fretboard with something which supports it and avoids damage. Wrap the guitar with bubble wrap and seal all the movable parts separately. This will avoid scratches, damage, and breaking of the guitar while shipping.

Packing

Pack the guitar in a hard case or a gig bag in whatever you want to transport it in. Also, check out the pricing of the guitar with the type of package mentioned above in this article. It is safe to ship the guitar in a hard case to avoid damages during transportation. But it is costly when compared to a gig bag as it weighs more than a gig bag.

You can also add another layer of bubble wrap, foam, beans, etc. to the hard cover around the guitar. Support the neck of the guitar securely so that it won’t get damaged.

Test It Before Shipping

Once the packaging is done you might want to check the package for any damages and do a shake test before dropping it at USPS. A shake test will make sure what the package will go through while in transportation. This will ensure everything is in place in the package.

Choose the Packing Box and Seal

It is most important that the guitar should be packed in a strong box which will make sure it won’t burst open while transportation by plane or by truck. So, choose the package box wisely based on the weight and size of the guitar. Take for instance, if your guitar weighs 12 lbs then pick a box that is 200 to 250 burst strength.

The final step in the process of shipping a guitar is to seal the case or box in which you have packed the guitar. For this, you will need duct tape or masking tape. Secure it tightly around the box.

Is USPS Reliable for Shipping a Guitar?

USPS is one of the best parcel shipping services in the United States. It is considered the safest and easiest way to ship your parcels inside the United States and also internationally. The cost of shipping with USPS is also affordable when compared to other shipping services.

Compare Price for Shipping Guitar With USPS to Other Parcel Services

All the shipping and parcel companies provide services to transport a guitar to domestic and international locations. Here is the comparison of the prices of shipping a guitar USPS with other parcel service companies.

USPS- $85 to $150 FedEx- $32 to $389 Ship Guitars- $87 to $400 DHL- $240 to $260 UPS- $80 to $546 NEX Worldwide Express: $60 to $220

Can You Ship Your Guitar Internationally?

Yes, many courier companies allow you to ship your guitar internationally through their services. Some companies are UPS, USPS, FedEx, etc. they charge the package based on factors such as weight of the package, size of the package, distance to be shipped, and the type of service (days to be delivered).

Don’t forget to get your guitar and shipping package to be insured so that the shipping package is protected. You can also mention what is inside the package so that the courier service people will be extra careful.

Final Word

USPS is one of the best courier services in the United States and is safe to send your packages through it. A guitar shipping cost can be varying and is based on the size, weight, distance to be traveled, and the type of service. USPS has some shipping service options through which you can send the guitar package. For instance, if you select priority shipping for shipping your guitar then the cost may be around $1000. This is the cost of shipping for a guitar that is medium-sized and also insurance of $65 has to be paid.

Go through all the steps of the process of packing the guitar before shipping which I have explained in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the types of shipping services offered by the USPS for shipping a guitar? There are 4 types of shipping services offered by the USPS for shipping a guitar. They are Priority mail express (1 day), Priority mail express (2 days), USPS Retail Ground Shipping, and Media Mail. Is it safe to ship a guitar with USPS? Absolutely yes, USPS is considered the best and safest courier service in the United States to ship you guitar and other packages/ items. How to prepare the guitar before packing it for shipping? Remove the strings of the guitar or loosen them to avoid snapping during transportation. Wrap the guitar in extra layers before packing. Does UPS ship guitars? What is the price of shipping the guitar with UPS? Yes, UPS also ships guitars to domestic and international locations. The cost of shipping a guitar with UPS is $80 to $546 based on the specifications like the size and weight of the package, and the location to which the package has to be delivered.