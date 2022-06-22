Doing a crime and ending up in Prison is really a bad thing. Once a person has entered a prison, it is like he has entered a whole new world. Definitely not a world anyone in this world will wish for. Inmates while in prison spend their time differently. Some get involved in sports, and a few will spend time alone with a heart full of remorse. On the other hand, we also have people who wait in prison so that they can commit the next crime again to end up in the prison. It is a vicious cycle that engulfs a person. Hence, it is important how the inmates spend their time during their sentence period.

As a family member or friend, it will be a good initiative if you start sending some good books to them. Most prisons permit this. Additionally, Amazon is now allowing us to send books and magazines to our loved ones present in the prison. If you want to send a book or magazine to your loved one from Amazon and you don’t know how to send it, continue reading this article. Because I will be explaining how to send books to Inmates from Amazon.

How Can I Send Magazines and Books to Inmates Through Amazon?[Short Answer]

You should enter a couple of information specifically for the prisoner while ordering either books or magazines from Amazon for an inmate. They are the prisoner’s unit and inmate number. As an Amazon customer, you can send any books or magazines other than those that have content related to racism, nudity, violence, or any other content that inflames or make the inmate uncomfortable. I will elucidate further on the rules and code you have to follow in order to send the magazines and book through Amazon. Keep reading the article to get clear information.

What Is the Procedure to Send Magazines or Books From Amazon to Inmates?

The process is not very different from the regular way of ordering a book for your friend who is located outside. Take a look at the below steps I have mentioned and know for yourself.

You begin the procedure by logging in to your Amazon account. After logging in, navigate to the order page.

There, you have to enter details such as the inmate’s full name, unit name, and inmate number.

Now, it is time for you to type in the address of the prison. Later, you will be asked to select the city and the state where the prison is located.

After this, you should choose the “Gift” option. If you are gonna miss this step, your loved ones present in prison will have to pay a fee to get the magazines or books you send inside the prison.

Lastly, select the preferred delivery option, before you place the order.

If you don’t know what proper details regarding where the inmate you are searching for is, you can make use of the DoNotPay. The DoNotPay is a search tool that will help you to locate the inmate as long as you have the person’s (inmate) full name, unit number, and ID. Another important thing you should be aware of while sending your package is that you should buy the magazine or book from Amazon where it delivers the package. You cannot buy a book from third-party sellers who doesn’t use the Amazon delivery service.

Does Amazon Have Any Specific Policy for Sending Books and Magazines to Inmates?

Amazon is happy to render this service to its customers. Additionally, it wants to help the customer to send the books or magazines. However, the only thing Amazon is concerned about is if the prison where the inmate is present allows the packages from Amazon that contains books or magazines. Amazon should be your primary option because Amazon’s policy is more lenient when compared to the policy of others. When you are using other services, there will be so many instructions on the outside of the package. This will make the process of sending the package to the inmate difficult. However, in the case of Amazon, you just have to enter Amazon’s name, return address, and destination.

What Are the Types of Books and Magazines That I Can Send to Inmates Through Amazon?

People who have committed different crimes will be present inside the prison. All the prisoners are volatile to unwanted frictions. Hence, keeping the ambiance of the prison in mind, one should choose the book for the inmates. In order to ensure that the book you sent doesn’t instigate any undesired behavioral changes from the inmate, the prison management follows certain guidelines.

So, before sending the book, Amazon customers can take a look at the below checklist.

Send newly bought and unused books.

You can send only three items for every package.

Select Paperback books over hardcover copies. This is because there is a probability of using a hardcover book as a weapon. Hence, it can support violence.

The content of the book should not be related to violence, racism, and groupism.

As a sender, you should identify yourself clearly. If you maintain anonymity, the book may not reach the inmate.

The package has inmate ID.

Send the package via USPS only.

What Types of Books Are Recommended for Inmates?

I previously talked about the ambiance of a prison. There isn’t much positive or hope left in prisons. Additionally, it will lower the hopes of strong people. Prison can make good people bad. Similarly, It can make a bad person evil. Under such circumstances, you should send books that instill hope in the heart of the inmate and create positive energy. For that, you should send books that have positive messages, self-help books. If the inmate loves science or nature, you can send books related to that. You also have other choices which will help the inmate keep himself/herself occupied. The choice is magazines that have solving games like crosswords and puzzles.

The former magazines are really a good option because it allows the inmate to spend a good time while he/she is alone. The hate for loneliness can reduce. Having a good lonesome time is very important. In addition to this, you can send him books that will give a good perspective regarding life, which will influence them to not commit any crime when they are out of prison.

How Can I Locate an Inmate to Send Magazines and Books?

For sending books or magazines to inmates, one should contact the prison in which the inmate is currently serving his/her term. After contacting, you can get necessary details such as the unit number and inmate ID. Additionally, make note of the address of the prison. Are you not able to locate the prison in which the inmate is located? Well, in that case, you can use the search engine called DoNotPay that I mentioned earlier. Now, you can send the package to the prison, addressing the inmate.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief explanation regarding how to send books to inmates from Amazon. Following this, I discussed Amazon’s policy regarding sending books to inmates. I also clarified if Amazon has any specific policy for the former case. Later, I talked about the types of books that one is allowed to send to the inmates. While answering the next query, I listed various categories of books. Additionally, I also described how the suggested books will help the inmates present inside the prison. Lastly, I guided how can one locate an inmate for sending the books and Magazines. I also provided guidance for people who didn’t know the prison where the inmate was jailed. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Amazon customers sending books to inmates was useful. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

I am very happy to see the attitude of Amazon regarding providing the service of sending books to inmates. The company seems to understand the kind of impact a book can bring in the life of an inmate. Additionally, helping the inmate’s loved ones’ effort to bring the inmate back to society as a good person. This can be the most difficult phase for certain people, and if someone is helping such people, my respect for such people increases manifold. In this case, it is not a person but an organization. Lastly, I would say, the reputation of the Amazon organization speaks for itself through this service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – How to Send Books to Inmates From Amazon

1. Can I send books that have porn-related content? No. Sending any books with sexual content is prohibited by the prison. 2. What is the name of the search engine that helps locate an inmate? The name of the search engine is DoNotPay. You can use it for free of cost. 3. Can I send a book or magazine inside the prison without addressing any inmates of the prison? The prison will not allow packages that don’t address anyone in the prison. Hence, please mention details such as the unit number and inmate ID.