Amazon is an American multinational company that has an e-commerce store for books. It also has multiple subsidiaries. Amazon is popular throughout the world for its availability of every product its customers need. The services they provide are best in class among all the top retailers. It is also a well-known place for used and new textbooks. It had introduced a buy book program which helped students. But stopped it abruptly, which may be a result of technology involved in the education sector. But this doesn’t have to get you worried because there are many other ways to sell your textbooks online. I have researched and briefed them in the coming article. So read till the end of this article to know various websites through which you can sell textbooks and other additional information.

Can You Sell Textbooks On Amazon?

Amazon introduced a textbook buying program back in 2011. There the seller can enter the ISBN, describe the condition of the book, and ship it to get paid based on the quality and demand of the book. It was one of the popular programs for students which helped in selling their used and unwanted textbooks without any problem. Students would make some money for their next term using this program. This program gained huge success for nearly 10 years. Unfortunately, Amazon has stopped this service without any prior notice. This may be a result of students shifting from books to e-books or simply renting them instead of buying new ones.

What Kind of Text Books Are for Sale on Amazon?

Amazon is the most popular e-commerce site with a range of books available. Anyone can search for their desired book on the Amazon web page based on ISBN, Title, or author. Amazon provides books of various categories in it. Like new, used, and Rental Textbooks, e-textbooks. They even have kindle and audiobooks, novels of different genres available. They have books in different formats, like Paperbacks, hardcover, Kindle editions, printed and digital access codes, etc. Amazon even sells collectibles.

Can One Purchase Textbooks for Higher Education?

Undoubtedly, Amazon sells a lot of textbooks in the range of K-12 to higher studies range. They have rental, new, and used textbooks with every possible edition. They sort books into categories for the buyers to find them easily.

Selling/Trading Books on Amazon

So Amazon stopped buying books. There is still a source of selling books on Amazon. Customers can just trade in books for other items through Amazon. However, there are some limitations to this process as Amazon frequently improvises the list of items in trade-in and books are rarely found in that list. Nevertheless, it isn’t bad to check the Amazon trade-in page now and then.

Besides that, customers can sell textbooks through a seller account from Amazon. They just have to sign up as a third-party user in the Amazon Marketplace. Amazon Marketplace helps in selling used and new items, which include textbooks. Sellers have to directly ship it to the customers/ buyers through the Amazon fulfillment center. Customers have to sign up for the Amazon Marketplace with basic information like details about products and personal information.

How Much Do Textbooks Usually Cost in America?

Ever wondered how much it costs to get books for a single semester. Students tend to spend so much on textbooks every year. Students spend nearly $1200 to $1500 every year on course material and textbooks. Most of them would never be used, and the students would just sell them back after their academic year. This could save them a few bucks for the next term. The textbooks are pretty much expensive in the student budget, so they can just pick other alternatives to reduce the amount they spend on them.

Use books in the library

shift to digital books

buy used books at a low cost

Rent textbooks

Get textbooks from local buyers

Borrow and share with classmates

Why Are Textbooks Usually Expensive in America?

According to the CEO of campusbooks.com, Textbooks are costly as the publishers tend to release new editions every year, wearing away the older editions. Students are forced to buy new editions, making the old editions outdated.

Is Selling Textbooks Online a Good Idea?

Most of the students never use the textbooks they buy at the start of the year. They are of no use once the year ends. So it is economically beneficial for the student to sell them. There are many other third-party sites like Amazon offering its users to sell the pre-owned books at a good price. The price of books can be decided based on the quality of the book and their demand in the market.

How Can You Sell Books on Amazon?

Amazon offers the best platform for selling goods without worrying about the business system. Customers can just sign up for the Amazon Marketplace and start selling their books there. It is up to the seller to choose the kind of fulfillment they need from Amazon. There are 2 kinds of fulfillment on Amazon for the seller

MFN (Merchant Fulfilled Network) In this, the seller is responsible for packing and shipping the orders by themselves. FBA (Fulfilled By Amazon) Through this, sellers can just list their books on Amazon. Amazon is responsible for storing, packing, and shipping to the customers for you.

Some Other Places Besides Amazon Where You Can Sell Your Textbooks

If you think you have spent a lot on textbooks that are of no use, there are many ways to sell them. Students can sell their used textbooks to any offline book store for a decent profile. They can even sell them to the college bookstore or even to the students who need them. There are many other alternatives to selling books other than Amazon. Some of them are listed below

Facebook Marketplace

eBay

Chegg

BookDeal.com

TextbookRush

Empire Text

How to Determine Resale Value of Textbooks Online?

The resale value of the books you sell depends on several factors.

Research the value of the books online through the ISBN of the book. ISBN means International Standard Book Number. You can easily identify sites that provide buy-back prices for books.

Inspect the original price of that book. If it isn’t mentioned in the book anywhere, you can always search for it online using ISBN.

Keep in mind the condition of the book. Look for any missing pages, CDs or other attached documents with the textbook. These help in fetching a decent amount. No student wants to buy them with a missing document.

Based on all of these, one can list the price for an old book they want to sell online.

Conclusion

Amazon once used to purchase all kinds of books, including used textbooks. But it has withdrawn the program, nearly after a decade of introducing it. This may be an outcome of shifting to e-books and renting. It was always economical for students to sell or trade-in the books with Amazon. But closing the book-buying program by Amazon has not affected the book selling market. There are a lot more alternatives for that online like Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Chegg, Facebook marketplace, etc. Those books can also be sold to a local bookseller or other students willing to buy. I have also mentioned ways to determine the cost of books in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Amazon still buy books? How to sell books on Amazon? No. Amazon stopped buying books from April 1st, 2020. The reason for shutting down the book buy by Amazon is still unknown. But there are other ways to sell books on Amazon. You can trade them for other goods or sell them like a third-party user at Amazon Marketplace. Why are textbooks so costly in the U.S.? According to sources, students spend $1200 every year on textbooks in America. This is due to the increasing value of books. Publishers update versions of textbooks every year and release them into the market in new editions. What are MFN and FBA? Both of them are fulfillments by Amazon

1. Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN) is where the seller is the sole member to pack and ship the item.

2. Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) is where the seller sends the item to Amazon. It is then packed and shipped to the customer by Amazon. Amazon is responsible for storing and delivering the item to the customer. What are some other websites where I can sell my books other than Amazon? There are many other websites through which you can sell your books online. Some of them are Chegg, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, BookDeal.com, etc.