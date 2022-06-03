Currently, the slogan of Walmart is “Save Money, live better”. In other words, we can say that Walmart aims to sell products at a low cost while not compromising the quality of products. Now, having said that, how is Walmart holding onto its slogan? The price match offer promised products of high quality and lost cost. As a result, Walmart came up with the Savings Catcher for customers. It helped customers to price match and get the products at Walmart at the lowest price. It’s a nice deal, isn’t it? However, is the option still available?

Can We Scan the Walmart Receipt in 2022?

It is disappointing to know that the Scan option given by Walmart to price match is no more helpful in getting cash backs. Earlier, the customers were using either the Savings Catcher app for scanning receipts to price match. After price matching, if some popular store is selling the same product at a price lower than Walmart, the price difference would have been deposited in your Walmart eGift Card as cashback. Now, you can still scan the receipt. It is done when you are leaving the store.

Why Did Walmart Discontinue This Program?

Initially, when Walmart launched the app called Savings Catcher app, it helped Walmart to find if the same product that is being sold at Walmart is available at a much lower price in other popular retailers. This way, the customer bought the items at the lowest price. However, the main objective of the program as told by Walmart Savings center was to figure out when the price of nationally advertised products sold by competitors is low. Hence, it announced that it would no longer continue this program, the main objective of the program has been met.

How Can I Upload My Receipt to My Walmart App?

Earlier, when the program was on, the Walmart pay app was used to upload receipts. It was done while requesting to scan the receipt and price match. After scanning the receipt, the receipt will be uploaded. The Walmart pay app was introduced to replace the Saving Catcher app that was used earlier. They stopped using the Saving Catcher app for the program in the year 2018. Therefore, customers continued to scan receipts in the Walmart pay app. However, now a new change has been bought related to receipts. You can now use the Walmart Pay scanner to create your own eReceipt. You can do it at the checkout section. Do you wanna know how to do that? Well, follow the below steps to get your own eReceipt.

Reach the checkout area and look for Walmart Pay Scanner.

Once you find it, open the app “Walmart Pay”. Later, choose the payment method you prefer. It can be your credit or debit card. A gift card can be used as a payment method as well.

After selecting the preferred payment method, scan the QR code that appears at the register.

Now, click on the “Submit Receipt” option that appears on the Walmart Pay Confirmation Page. You can do this on the “Walmart” app as well. It will be available on the Savings Catcher dashboard.

When the receipt is uploaded, Walmart will compare the price of products you have purchased with the price of the same products with the competitor posted on advertisements. Later, a reward will be credited to your eGift card as a cashback (Please note that the amount will not be the cash difference).

After finishing all these steps, an eReceipt would have been created.

Is It Possible to Scan the Products at Walmart?

If you are a regular customer, then the answer is no. However, if you are a Walmart+ member, then the answer is Yes. The scanning is possible because the Walmart+ membership gives access to an exclusive shopping experience using the “Scan and Go” feature. Let me explain what is “Scan and Go” feature is in order to know how it is possible for a Walmart+ member to scan products at Walmart.

The “Scan and Go” gives customers a unique shopping experience where they don’t have to contact or interact with any Walmart associates. In order to use this feature, the customer has to log in to his account in Walmart app. Later, the customer should choose the “Scan & Go” option.

All the products at Walmart will have a barcode. The customer can scan the bar code of each product and add it to the cart. As the customer keeps adding products, a subtotal (added total of product price) will be shown at the left lower corner of the phone. The main total will include the tax that will appear on the receipt later.

Once the customer finishes the shopping, the payment process must be completed. Later, at the self-checkout area, the customer can generate the receipt by scanning the QR code that appears on the phone.

When Does Walmart Scan Your Receipt at Walmart?

When you are leaving the store, in case, the staff hears a beep sound, Walmart will scan your receipt. There is also another instance when Walmart will scan your receipt. It is when you are returning the product to Walmart.

The main objective of Walmart scanning the receipt is to check for your proof of purchase. Let us assume that you are leaving the shop with a bag of purchases, and suddenly it beeps. The beep indicates that there is no proof of purchase for one or many of the products you have purchased. In other words, you are carrying a Walmart product that hasn’t been scanned. If a product is not scanned, it will not be included in the bill.

Some people will panic, considering if people around them will mistake them for thieves. However, you don’t have to fret because it is normal for anyone to miss scanning a product. In another case, the cashier who scanned your products might have missed a product or two. Hence, it is not a big issue to get a beep. Hence, act cool if your bag beeps in any case.

Are You Obliged to Show Your Receipt for Scanning When You Are Leaving Walmart?

Legally, it is not mandatory for you to show and scan the receipt when you are leaving the store. However, sometimes the Walmart staff may request you to scan your receipt. In that case, cooperating with the staff is considered the best practice.

Why Is Keeping Your Walmart Receipt Safe Important?

Be it Walmart or any retailer, it is crucial that you keep the receipt safe once you purchase from the store. Some products, when you buy at the store, would look good, and you will not find any defects or damage. However, you may later figure it out once you reach the house and unpack all your purchases. In that case, you have to return the product and either get a cashback or replacement. However, it will be incredibly hard for you to return the product if you don’t have the receipt.

A receipt is proof of purchase. Without proof of purchase, you cannot prove that the item you are returning was bought at Walmart by you. Especially, if you are buying electrical appliances or mechanical parts, you should never make the mistake of losing the receipt. However, if you had bought only groceries, it is not a problem.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by explaining if it is possible to price match using the Walmart scanner app. Following that, we talked about the app that was used before Walmart launched Walmart pay, called Savings Catcher app. The Savings Catcher app was designed to help a specific program of Walmart, which enabled people to price match products and buy products at the lowest price. However, the program was discontinued, and hence in the next section, I explained why the program was canceled. After the explanation, I provided guidance on how to use the Walmart app to scan the products using the Walmart app. Post this, I stated various instances during which Walmart would scan your receipt. Lastly, I gave an answer to the question if one is obliged to show and scan receipts at Walmart. I finished the article by explaining the importance of keeping the receipt safe.

Final Thoughts

It is better to take advantage of the premium services provided by Walmart. Keeping the receipts safely is very difficult. Especially, if you are a person like me who forgets things very easily. The latest “Scan and Go” feature will be really helpful for us. We will get a very good shopping experience and peace of mind. Another advantage of it is you don’t have to stand and wait in long queues at the checkout of Walmart. You can scan the product and add it to your cart. Once you have finished shopping, you can pay using the Walmart app. Various Payment methods will be available for you to choose from. Once the payment is complete, all you have to do is to show the QR code that appears on your screen to the scanner at the self-checkout door. After verification, you can leave Walmart with less stress and strain.

Frequently Asked Questions – Walmart Receipt Scanner App

1. Which is the easiest way to store the receipt? You have to use the “Scan and Go” feature available to Walmart+ members. 2. Can I scan the product and cross-check the price of that product in competitor stores? Earlier, this was possible using the Savings Catcher app. However, now, it is no more available. Hence, you cannot do that. 3. What should I do when a beep sound is heard while leaving the Walmart store? First off, don’t fret. Let the staff check and find out the product that has not been scanned by the cashier. You can leave the store, once the left-out product is scanned.