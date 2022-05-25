Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce retailers in the world. The company sells almost every product on its official website and its app. Amazon sells these products at very low prices and also offers various deals and discounts. But, this doe not mean that the customers will be satisfied with the products all the time. There might be a few instances where the customers might want to return the items to Amazon. If you also want to return your items to Amazon but do not know how to, then you are in the right place.

Here we will not only be discussing how to return items to Amazon, but we will also be discussing a few related topics. Such as Can you return an Amazon gift without the giver ever finding out? What are the different return shipping options that you can find at Amazon? What kind of refund will you receive after returning it as a gift? Etc.

Can You Return Items at Amazon?

Yes, items on Amazon can be returned. This is regardless if the package has been opened or not. Returning the packages is quite simple. All the customer has to do is follow these simple steps.

Go to Amazon’s official website or app and log into your account

Next, go to Your Orders section. This will give the list of orders you have made recently

Select the order and tap on the return or replace the item

Once you have selected return or replace the item, you will have to state the reason why you want to make the return

After selecting the reason why you are returning the item, you can submit the return request. Amazon will review the request and gives the issue for the return or replacement. This typically takes 2 business days. But if Amazon does not reply within 2 business days, then request, you can submit an A-Z guarantee

Now, you can select the return method which you prefer and print the return label and the return authorization

Pack the items safely. You can do this by following the instruction that will be given to you by the return centers.

The status of the return or a refund can be seen in Your Orders section.

Can You Return an Amazon Gift Without the Sender Ever Finding Out?

Yes, you can return an Amazon gift without the giver finding out. All you will have to do is find out the 17-digit order ID number. This number will be located on the packing slip. If you have the number, you can submit a return request to Amazon and print the shipping label. You can return the item to Amazon by shipping it to the company. The refund will take nearly 25 days to process and whoever is the sender of the gift will not be notified.

What Is the Order ID?

For those of you who do not know an order ID is a number that is generated by Amazon so that the company can keep track of the packages. Every order has its unique order ID and this order ID will never be duplicated. The order ID is not only used by Amazon but can also be used by the sender. The sender can also use the order ID to track and find out more information about his/her order. The order ID as mentioned in the previous section can also be used to make returns to Amazon. One can locate the order ID on the packing label.

How Do You Use Order ID to Return an Item to Amazon?

As we have mentioned in the above sections the order ID can be used to return gifts to Amazon without the sender knowing. Doing this is quite simple. You can follow the steps to return a gift to Amazon

Go to Amazon’s official website or app and log into your account and go to the returns center

Here, you can enter the 17-digit order number which you will find on the packaging slip.

After entering the 17-digit order ID, select search. The item will be displayed on the screen

Once you have selected return or replace the item, you will have to state the reason why you want to make the return and then submit the return request

Now, you can select the return method which you prefer and print the return label and the return authorization. The sender will not find out or be notified by Amazon.

What Are the Different Return Shipping Options That You Can Find at Amazon?

When it comes to returning shipping at Amazon, the company has various types of shipping options available for its customers. One of the shipping options they have is the drop-off service. Under this option, a customer can drop off the package at a location that is convenient for him/her. Another option that is available to customers is the pickup option. Under this option, the package will be picked up from the customer’s doorstep.

Amazon also has a special return shipping option for heavy and bulk items. This is handled by special carrier teams. A customer can also use the Locker or the Locker+ option at the Amazon Hub counter locations in case they want to return small items. If the customer wants to make free returns he/she can use the scanned QR code at specific return locations. This will get you a printed label for free, and you can return the package for free.

What Kind of Refund Do You Receive After Returning a Gift at Amazon?

Once the Amazon team reviews your return request and takes the package back. The customer will get a refund immediately. The refund will be given to you as an Amazon gift card credit. A customer will be able to use this while shopping online. This will also not be known by the sender as Amazon will not notify the sender. Keep in mind that the items that are being returned have to be in the same condition as they were purchased. There should be any type of damage or modification to the products. If the items are damaged or modified, it will impact the amount the customer will receive for the return. After returning the products, Amazon will take nearly 25 days to process the refund and the customer will receive the same amount of balance as the price of the item.

What Is the Process of Using the Amazon Locker to Return Items?

As we have mentioned in the above sections Amazon Hub Lockers can also be used to return products to the company. This is considered to be an excellent choice when it comes to returning small products or returning products during the holidays. But, unfortunately not all locations have the Amazon Hub Lockers. A customer will be able to locate the Amazon Hub Locker location by going to the returns section on Amazon and selecting the Amazon Hub Locker location. The Amazon Hub Locker generally has specific sizes that can be given.

The sizes of the products that can be given at Amazon Hub Lockers are 18 by 14 by 12 inches. Once a customer requests a return on Amazon he/she will receive an email from Amazon which will give him/her a drop-off code. This drop-off code can be used at the Amazon Hub Locker to access the locker and return the items. This code has to be entered into on the touchscreen which is on the Amazon Hub Locker.

What Are the Steps You Should Keep in Mind Before Returning an Item if You Do Not Want the Sender to Find Out?

The steps that one needs to keep in mind if he/she does not want the sender to find while returning a gift are given in the initial sections. The customer only needs to know the 17-digit order ID of the product. The order ID number is located on the packing slip. If you are unable to find the order ID then you can contact Amazon customer support and get more details on the order ID of the product. Once you have the order ID then you can enter the number and select the product for return. Once the customer selects the product and states the reasons for returning it, Amazon will review the return request. After they review it Amazon will email you about the return. You can print the return shipping label and return it. The sender will not find out or be notified by Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Where can I find the Order ID number? The order ID number can be found on the packing label of the product. If you are unable to find the Order ID you can contact Amazon customer support to find out the order ID of the product. 2. How can I use the Amazon Hub Locker? To, use the Amazon Hub Locker, the customer will first have to go to Amazon’s official website or the app and then the customer will have to request a return to The Amazon Hub Locker, he/she will receive an email with drop off code. This drop-off code has to be entered on the Amazon Hub Locker touchscreen and the customer will be able to access it and return the items. Keep in mind that the Amazon Hub Locker only accepts products that are in 18 by 14 by 12 inches size or lesser. This is an excellent way to return small items to Amazon. 3. What will refund will I receive for returning a gift to Amazon? A customer will receive an Amazon gift card credit once the return is completed. This might take nearly 25 days. Make sure that the products are not damaged as this will affect the amount of refund you will receive. If the product is not damaged then you will receive the same amount of Amazon gift card credit as the price of the product.