If you have a received a package delivery from the USPS Company, and you are not interested in receiving the delivery because of various other reasons? Then you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we will explain in much more detail How to Refuse a Package USPS? by also verifying whether a customer or receive can refuse the package or not. Besides, we will list out the steps one must follow in order to refuse a package from USPS. In addition to this, we will verify whether a package delivery can be refused even after opening the package. Furthermore, we will talk about in detail whether the customers or receive will face any additional charges for refusing a USPS Package.

What Is USPS?

From the above section, as you can understand the USPS is a Federal Government Run Parcel Delivery Company that delivers packages and orders across the country, as well as outside the borders. Additionally, this company is quite popular among the people as it has the ability to deliver packages to every place in the country, including remote regions. Moreover, the package delivery and receiving services offered by this company are very cost-effective compared to that of other popular delivery companies.

Can You Refuse a Package From the USPS?

Yes, the customers who are not interested in taking the packages delivered to your location by USPS company, can refuse to receive the packages. However, the customers might have to write refused on top of the mail so that it can be delivered back to the sender. Besides, if the individuals are not available at the delivery location to receive the package, then the package will be returned to the local post office and will be officially branded as return mail.

This returned mail will be held at the local USPS post office for more than 2 weeks so that the receivers if they are interested can collect the packages directly from the post office. Although, if they are not interested they must follow certain instructions in order to refuse a delivery or parcel from the USPS company. These instructions will be explained in greater detail in the below sections.

What Are the Steps You Need to Take to Refuse a Package From the USPS?

Firstly, if a person is not interested in the delivery package, they must write “Returned” on top of the package with a Marker Pen. Secondly, the received must also strike down the Bar Code and the Delivery Address mentioned on the parcel with the Marker Pen. Mainly because, if these details are not struck down, the package will be stuck at the local post office for weeks, or might be delivered to the location once again.

Thirdly, the company often requests the receivers to add small notes on the package or attach a letter to the parcel stating the reason why they don’t want to take the package. This note or letter will help the company to understand the refusal of delivery, and the parcel along with the letter/note will be delivered back to the sender. If any one of the steps mentioned allow is not followed then the receivers might face issues with the delivery process back to the sender, and there is also a high chance of the package getting lost during the delivery process.

Can People Refuse Package Delivery from USPS After Delivery?

As you know, many times most of the mails from USPS and other delivery companies in the country, deliver packages to the locations, even when the customers or recipients are not available. These types of delivery issues happen only when the delivery services chosen by the senders are basic, and they do not require the approval of the recipient all the time. In such cases, the customers can still refuse the delivery of the package, and return the parcel at the local USPS post office, by following the instructions given above.

Furthermore, if the recipient is already a customer of the USPS company, then he/she can use their account on the official platform to request the return of the delivered package online, mainly if they are far away from the nearby post office or do not have the time to return the package at the local post office of the USPS company. Based on the above stats, you can understand that the refusal of the package delivery is common and many people across the country often refuse packages.

Does USPS take Refused Packages After They Are Opened?

No, according to the company’s official policy, once the delivered package is opened by the recipient. However, you must know that if the package was delivered to the wrong address, or if the person received the package is not the recipient. Then these individuals have the opportunity to return the delivery packages either by themselves or by booking the pickup service from the USPS company.

Moreover, we request these types of individuals to first contact the local post office or customer care executive and explain their situation. With their help, the customers must follow the instructions in order to send the package back to the sender. If they don’t have enough time to contact or visit the local post office, they can go to the official platform of the USPS by logging into their account and submitting their concern to the customer care center on the platform.

Do Recipients Have to Pay For Refused Packages?

As the title itself suggests, here in this section, we will talk about whether the recipients have to pay charges for refusing packages from the USPS Delivery Services. Yes, if the package is refused the company might charge extra fees, but it will be on the sender not on the recipient. So the recipients don’t have to worry about refusing packages. Furthermore, the fees charged from the customers might depend on the delivery charges for the package to be delivered back to the sender safely.

Besides, the charges might also vary depending on the location of the sender and recipient, as well as the type of delivery service chosen by the sender. However, if the package is damaged by the recipient in any way before returning the parcel, then the recipient might have to pay additional fees for the damage to the package. So we suggest the customers who received the package to be very careful with the parcel, and not open it so that it will be eligible for the package return.

What Happens When Someone Refuses A USPS Package?

As stated in the above section, if a person is refusing to take the package delivered by the USPS company, then the company will return the said package back to the sender. However, if the recipients do not follow the instructions employed by the company for a return then they might not be able to refuse the package, as the proposal will not be accepted by the company. So we suggest customers make sure that they follow all the rules stated in the above section, so that package returns will be accepted by the company without any concern easily.

What Are The Benefits of Using USPS Company For Delivery Services?

The USPS company is quite popular across the country, as it offers various types of services for the customers, as well as benefits and features. These benefits are explained briefly here in this section.

No Additional Charges

Many delivery companies in the country often charge various types of additional taxes, along with delivery charges for multiple types of delivery services. This might be not very beneficial for the customers who have a limited budget. However, for these types of people, the delivery services offered by the USPS might be very suitable, as this federal Govt run company does not charge any additional fees from them.

Accessibility

One of the main reasons why many people choose the USPS Company for various types of package deliveries is because of its accessibility, as well as its ability to deliver parcels to the remotest regions in the country. Mainly because the USPS local post offices are located everywhere in the country, and the customers can easily find one near their location, and the company has the ability to deliver parcels all across the country.

Package Safety

If you are a person, who wants to make sure your package is delivered safely to the said delivery location, then USPS might be your best option. Mainly because it offers additional measures and policies to make sure the package is transported safely through the delivery process. Furthermore, being a Federal Government Run delivery company, it also offers additional warranty and security to the package during the delivery process.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

