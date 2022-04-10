Starbucks is best known for its excellent coffee flavors. Its fans not only love its coffee but, are fond of the food and the home remedies that Starbucks provides to deal with seasonal sniffles. If you have a sore throat, then you must try Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea, which is also known as the Medicine Ball. Though you can have Medicine Ball while you visit Starbucks, do you know you can enjoy it while staying at home? All you need to do is order through the Starbucks app and enjoy every sip of it. If you are unaware of how you can order it online, then just go through the article and make an order for yourself.

What Is the Starbucks App?

Starbucks App is just the other innovation of the Starbucks restaurant, where the customer can conveniently order for pickup, pay for in-store orders, and also customize their favorite food or drinks through the app. That means you can order and pay for the food and drinks and then pick them up from the store when it is ready. This will save you time and reduce your effort of standing in a long queue. Additionally, you can also use the app to pay digitally at the restaurant, just by using the option of scan and pay.

Features and Functions of the Starbucks App

The features of the Starbucks app are ad innovative as its coffee chain. The app is not only used for ordering food and drinks but also to create your own Spotify playlist. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. Let’s just have a look at its features and functions that makes it stand different from others. Some features of the app include

Ability to check the Starbucks card balance

Reload your Starbucks card with a credit card

Pay with iPhone or iPod at any Starbucks

access to transaction history.

Access to the playlist at the Starbucks

Easy scan and pay

Above are some features that the Starbucks app offers. Now let’s understand the app briefly and highlight the benefits of using the app.

User-Friendly Experience

Starbucks provides its customers with a personalized user experience. The app also gives you information about songs playing at the Starbucks stores. Additionally, the app is designed to recall your favorite order, suggest the food and drinks that would pair with your order, and also suggest the pickup location. The app is very user-friendly and convenient to use with five menus at the top that shows Pay, Stores, Gift, Order, and Music.

Loyalty Rewards and Offers

Starbucks has attracted users to use the app by providing reward points for each transaction from the Starbucks apps. It provides two starts for every dollar spent through the app. Additionally, the other benefits to the reward members include the free refill in-store, pay ahead by phone and pickup, and also special exciting offers on the food and beverages.

Online Order Using App

Starbucks app has made it easy for customers to order online and pay using the app. The major benefit is it helps save time and skips the long queue as you just have to go and pick up when the order is ready. Also, you can customize the order from the app. One more exciting feature is that you can just order by voice command or message. So online orders and payments through the app have proved to be very convenient to the customer.

Integration With Other Apps

Starbucks has integrated with different apps to improve the user experience. For example, it has collaborated with Spotify to give a good music experience to its customers. The app allows the user to identify the song played at Starbucks and then save those to their Spotify playlist. It has also collaborated with the app called Lyft, where people earned stars in their Starbucks app for each ride through Lyft.

With all the above features and functions, the Starbucks app has provided multiple offers on payments with rewards and loyalty points and also provided with easy mode of payment.

How Can You Place an Order for a Medicine Ball on the Starbucks App?

If you are unwell and have a sore throat, you would not want to stand in a queue to get your order. So with the Starbucks app, you can order and pay online. Now, to get the Medicine Ball, you should know its name on the Starbucks menu as it has got another name. Medicine ball is available under the name of Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea. So if you want to order it using the app, follow the steps.

Open the Starbucks app on your mobile

Open the hot tea under the green tea section

In hot Tea, you will find Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea

Select the size of the cup and order, and proceed with the payment.

You can always customize your Medicine Ball or Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea by adding extra honey, lemonade, or a dash of peppermint flavor.

Ingredients in a Starbucks Medicine Ball?

A Medicine ball has some good medicinal ingredients that soothe your throat with a delicious taste. It consists of one bag each of Jade Citrus Mint green tea and Peach Tranquility herbal tea, with an equal part of hot water and steamed lemonade and a bit of honey, depending upon the size.

Review of Medicinal Ball

Medicinal Ball was the outcome of the experiments with drinks by one of the baristas of Starbucks. But its popularity increased as it went viral on Instagram. With its soothing and delicious taste, it has become one of the go-to drinks when you have a cold or sore throat. Though the first sip may taste tart, it feels soothing to the throat. Additionally, the fine flavor of peach and sweetness due to honey make it a delicious drink to have at Starbucks.

With good medicinal properties, a Medicine ball provides comparative fewer calories. A 16 fluid ounce provides just 130 calories. Though its calorie content is low, the sugar content is high and is said to neglect the benefits of green tea and peach herbal tea. You can also cut the sugar content by asking for less amount of honey, as you always have the option of customization either in-store or online. In short, you can opt for Medicinal Ball whenever you have a cold.

Alternatives to Medicinal Ball at Starbucks

Though the Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea or Medicine Ball is the best drink you can have during a cold or sore throat, there are alternatives to it if you don’t want to have a Medicine Ball or are allergic to its ingredients that you can try. It includes

Chai Tea

Chai tea is another option that helps in soothing your throat as it contains ginger flavor. It warms you and fights bacteria causing cold.

Emperor’s Clouds and Mist

This drink consists of caffeine that will give you the energy to work, in addition to a soothing taste that will help you with cold.

Mint Majesty

If you are a mint lover, then this drink is for you. It contains a small amount of lemon verbena and a special blend of mint. This drink doesn’t contain caffeine.

Jade Citrus Mint Brewed Tea

This tea consists of green tea, lemon verbena, a blend of mint and lemongrass. People with a love for mint will like this drink, and also it has a great combination of ingredients that will be beneficial for someone with a cold.

Peach Tranquility Tea

This is a caffeine-free drink with fusions of peaches, chamomile blossom, rose hips, lemon verbena, and pineapple. The taste is totally different, and you may like it if you don’t want to try the regular mint flavor.

Starbucks Royal English Breakfast Tea

This is the best black tea you can have while landing on the bed at night if you are unwell or during the cold winter nights as it gives a soothing experience.

Steamed Apple Juice

The steamed Apple juice not only helps with cold during winter, but it has got many additional health benefits. It is a good option for people with asthma as it helps in relieving its symptoms. Additionally, it aids heart health, helps in weight loss, improves skin health and eye health, also has anti-cancer properties.

So if you are a fitness and health freak, then Steamed Apple Juice is something you should try.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

