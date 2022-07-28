It is the social responsibility of major corporations to donate some of their profits for the welfare of communities and their people. Many large corporations in this country donate some money to various organizations that better our society as a whole. Walmart is one such company that grants funds to various charities and organizations that bring social and economic stability to this country. These philanthropic investments by the largest retail company in the world help address many problems in America. The company itself runs a huge department that is tasked with greeting money to many charities and organizations. If you run a charity or organization yourself, then you can request grants from Walmart. As the retailer tends to clear its tainted image because of many controversies, it is trying to change this image by doing philanthropic activities. So, how to get donations from Walmart? Read the article to find out.

How to Get Donations and Grants From Walmart?

To get donations from Walmart, you need to apply for it with the company. The company tends to give grants to organizations that are in line with Walmart’s philanthropic aims. If you want to get donations from Walmart, there are three main ways you can do that. Firstly, the retail company gives grants through published Request for Proposals (RFPs). The other two ways are through concept notes and the general application process. In case your application fulfills the eligibility criteria, you will then be able to receive the grant.

Many non-profit organizations in the United States receive goods that they need for free from Walmart. The company sends them various supplies which are needed for charities. But these donations cannot be applied the same as applying for grants. Such requests for products are called in-kind donations, which need to be made at local Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities.

What’s Walmart’s Agenda on Giving Grants?

Any corporation that gives donations and grants to various charities and organizations has an agenda. Walmart too has priorities on how to give grants and donations. There are many organizations that cater to various issues in our society. It is up to Walmart to decide which issues they want to donate grants for. As of now, there are 4 main goals and areas that the company is concentrating to give donations. Here’s a list of priority areas where Walmart is concentrating its donations.

Advancing Sustainability

Creating Opportunity

Center for Racial Equity

Strengthening Community

These are the areas where the multinational conglomerate wants to prioritize its philanthropic efforts. A substantial amount of grant money is donated to focus on these issues. These social and environmental challenges are what the company is trying to tackle as per its efforts.

Does Walmart Give in-kind Donations?

Yes, Walmart does give in-kind donations to various organizations and charities. There are many non-profit organizations that require some supplies to run their charitable operations smoothly. When these organizations are low on supplies, they visit major corporate stores to provide help. To get in-kind donations, you need to make the requests at Walmart and Sam’s club stores. You can either ask for supplies or gift cards. If your request is genuine and verified, the stores will donate those to you when they are available. The only way to get financial grants is through the company’s programs. So, if you want financial aid, then go by the application process for grants.

Does Walmart Grant Money Directly to the Individuals?

No, Walmart does not provide grant money directly to individuals. The retail company only gives grants to organizations and charities, not to some individual person. Walmart takes its grant program very seriously. It is a priority of the company to make sure that every single dollar that it granted is only used for appropriate reasons, or for the reasons they were granted for. If an individual were to receive the grants, then there’s a high risk of he/she missing those funds. That is why Walmart does not give grant money individually.

How Much Money Does Walmart Provide for Charity and Philanthropic Activities?

As per the official Walmart website, the company donates upwards of $1.4 billion in both grants and in-kind donations annually. This may appear like a lot of money, but is only a fraction of the overall profits it earns. With a systemic allocation of these funds and grants to various organizations, Walmart has made a lot of strides in achieving its philanthropic strategies. As the years advance, the retailer is trying to give out more and more money to help overcome societal and environmental challenges. By donating to over 1000 charities in the countries, a retailer like Walmart is helping to develop many communities. The Walmart foundations gave grants to Higher Education policy, YouthBuild, Children’s miracle level, etc. Most of these charities got a minimum of $2 million, while the biggest ones got even more.

What Types of Programs Are Not Eligible for Grants by Walmart?

There are plenty of programs that are not eligible for grants by Walmart. When you try to obtain grants for a program from the company, they need to be for programs that fulfill Walmart’s philanthropic aims. Many people apply for grants with the Walmart foundation, but many of those applications are rejected because of their programs. Here’s a list of programs that Walmart does not give grants for.

Athletic sponsorships (teams/events)

Political causes, candidates, organizations, or campaigns

Faith-based organizations where the grants will only benefit the said organizations members.

Association and chamber memberships also do not receive grants from Walmart.

It is not that Walmart ignores the issues faced in these programs and organizations, it’s just that the foundation is trying to focus on a few issues at a time. But grants for political entities and faith-based organization where only member get benefitted is strictly out of question.

Did Walmart Donate $20 Million to a Single Program?

Yes, Walmart gave a $20 million grant for the Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery efforts. When the category 4 hurricane made landfall in the states of Texas and Louisiana, it caused a lot of destruction in its wake. The resulting deviation killed more than 100 people and cause an estimated amount of $125 billion in damages. The flooding that the hurricane bought with it, destroyed many properties and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. Not only the government rued to the rescue, but many people and corporations alike donated a lot of amount for the relief and recovery efforts. The Walmart foundation donated $20 million to those efforts. This amount was just a small part of the more than $700 million donations.

What is the Concept Note Funding by Walmart?

When you have an idea for a charitable program that is in line with Walmart’s philanthropic objectives, then you can write it down as a concept note and send it to the company. The foundation will then review your concept and decide if it’s a feasible plan or not. You can write down a concept note using Walmart’s concept note format. This is one of the ways that you can apply for grants with the largest retailer in America and the world. If the foundation is intrigued by your concept, then they will provide the required grant money. Keep in mind the rules and regulations about the grant application before filling up the concept note.

This is a very innovative and encouraging way for people to come up with new ideas that help the communities. Walmart’s foundation receives many such concept notes every year, but only a handful get approved and receive grants. So, you need to come up with a solid idea for a program to make Walmart consider granting you money.

Conclusion

As one of the largest corporations in America, Walmart needs to play its part in contributing to the welfare of this country’s communities. It does so by its foundation that grants financial resources to various charities and communities that are according to the company’s philanthropic drive. There are many people that apply for grants with Walmart. If your charity or organization needs products or gift cards, you can apply for in-kind donations with Walmart’s and Sam’s Club facilities. As per the company’s records, its annual donations in both grants and in-kind donations cross $1.4 billion annually. In 2017, the Walmart foundation donated $20 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery efforts.

FAQs – How to Get Donations From Walmart?

