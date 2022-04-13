Walgreens has a wide network of drugstores that are spread throughout the USA. It also offers other services such as fax, photocopying, and selling stamps. You can easily find a Walgreen store nearby and use the Walgreens Cash Back program. You can make use of this cash-back offer when you need some cash urgently. I bet you don’t want to waste your time searching for ATM or travel all the way to distant ATMs. Moreover, you would be spending more money searching for ATMs by burning your gasoline.

How Does Walgreens Cash Back Program Work?

You will get cashback on purchases that cost as little as $0.01. The cashback amount you will be receiving would be around $5, $10, or $20 on any transaction. Nevertheless, you can get the cashback only via debit cards. You could have more doubts regarding the Walgreens Cash Back Program. Continue reading the article as I will be answering more questions regarding the Walgreens Cashback.

What Is the Maximum Amount of Cashback You Can Get at Walgreens?

For a single transaction, the maximum cashback you can get is around $20. You can also get $5 or $10 as cashback. You don’t have any conditions for getting the maximum cashback. Be it any amount, in order to get the cashback, you should make a purchase worth $0.01 at least. You can get a couple of photocopies and become eligible for cashback. You can demand the Walgreens cashier the amount in whatever form you want, such as coins or bills. Moreover, you can even demand a combination of both.

Walgreens has introduced this cashback program to reduce the hassle their customers face searching for ATMs. This is a favor extended by Walgreen to their customer. However, they have their limits. Since they are still pharmacy stores, they cannot go beyond their limits to help the customer. In other words, $20 is the maximum they could afford.

Can You Use Your Credit or Check to Get Cashback at Walgreen?

The answer to this question is unfortunately a NO. They do accept credit cards and check if you are going to use them for clearing your bill. Moreover, they accept many other payment options such as gift cards, cash, Apple Pay, and many more. However, you cannot use any of them to get cashback. The only payment option they accept for cashback is your Debit Card.

Is There a Way to Get More Than $20 as Cashback?

The maximum limit for cashback per transaction at Walgreen is $20. If you need more than that, you are going to have to do multiple purchases that involve multiple transactions. For example, if you require $40 cashback, make two purchases whose worth is above $0.01. The higher number of purchases, the higher the chances of getting more money. However, make sure the purchases don’t exceed $5 altogether. If you are purchasing at Walgreen to escape from paying $5 at an out-of-service ATM, you have to keep the purchase amount low. You don’t wanna ending spending more, trying to save, don’t you?

What Are Some Other Stores That Give Cashback?

Apart from Walmart, you have various other stores that give you cashback. I will be listing a few of them below.

Target

Walmart

CVS

Dollar General

Publix

Safeway

Kroger

Food Lion

Sam’s Club

Apart from these stores, you can get cash back at other places as well. Some places include gas stations, pharmacy stores, and convenience stores. Most of them offer cashback on debit cards only. If you need higher cashback, there are some grocery stores. They can offer up to $300 as cashback. Furthermore, some don’t require you to make a minimum purchase as well.

Can I Use My EBT Card to Get Cashback at Walgreens?

No. You cannot use your EBT card to get cash back at Walgreens. Not only at Walgreens but any other stores. Even though the EBT works the same way as a Debit/Credit card, they aren’t the same. The EBT card was issued by the federal government in the interest that people could buy nutritious food. However, if you have received money via Temporary Assistance to Needy Families(TANF)there are chances for you to get cashback using EBT at some stores. However, it is very rare. The cashier at Walgreens is mostly likely to refuse cashback when you use EBT. Until, unless, the federal government orders the stores to accept EBT cards for payback, most stores would refuse.

Still, you have one other way for this. You can pay for SNAP food items using EBT and for the remaining products you can use your debit card. In this way, you would be able to get cash back at Walgreens.

What Are the Benefits of Using the Walgreens Cashback Program?

There are many benefits if you are utilizing the cashback program correctly. I will list a few of them below.

Found in many locations: You must know that Walgreens is present in around, 9000 locations across the USA. That is such a huge network of stores. In case you are finding it difficult to spot an ATM nearby, you could search for Walgreens nearby, You are likely to find a Walgreens store. This may not be the case always, however, it adds more options to your list.

Bid Adieu to Out-of-network ATMs: You can prevent spending $5 at an Out-of-network ATM by choosing Walgreen. All you have to do at Walgreens is to make a purchase above $0.01. Make a purchase that would cost you less and gain more. This way, you can save more dollars by choosing Walgreen.

Convenience: There are numerous instances where you would be at Walgreens for purchasing prescribed medicines, grocery items, and photo gifts. You could use this opportunity to get some cash on your hands. It all depends on your planning. If you find there is a need for cash after purchasing at Walgreens, you could use the cash back option.

24-hours service: Most Walgreens stores are open all day for 24 hours. Furthermore, they are open on many holidays as well. The chances of you getting a cashback at Walgreen is high.

Coupons: You can enroll in the myWalgreens rewards program. There is no fee for it. When you are part of that program, you will get a good amount of cash savings. Furthermore, you can use the printable coupon available on the online site to get cashback.

Will I Be Able to Get Cashback at Walgreens if My Payment Is Covered by Insurance?

The answer to the question is both Yes and No. First, let me tell you why I said no. You will not be able to get cashback at Walgreens if all payment is covered by your insurance. However, if the insurance covers only part of your payment, and you are paying the rest amount(minimum $0.01) via debit card you will be able to get cashback. Therefore, the answer is Yes as well.

What Are Some Payment Methods Accepted by Walgreens?

The debit card only condition is limited to cashback programs. However, Walgreens accepts many payments methods. Apart from debit cards, Walgreens accepts credit cards(which include MasterCard, Discover Network, Visa, CareCredit, and American Express), cash, EBT cards, and checks. Furthermore, Walgreens accepts contactless payments such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. When you are purchasing online via Walgreens.com, you can use your debit cards, PayPal, and PayPal credit cards. However, you cannot use your gift card to purchase online.

Can I Use the Points From myWalgreens and Still Get Cashback?

Absolutely! However, this is possible only under one condition. You can use your points to reduce the amount, Yet, you have to pay at least $0.01 out of your points to become eligible to get a cashback. In this way, you can get the cashback you desired.

Conclusion

The Walgreens Cashback would be really helpful in many instances. Even though it is not an alternative to ATMs, the limited cashback you get from Walgreen would be of great use. In this article, I have explained how to get cashback from Walgreens and the amounts you will be able to get as cashback. Furthermore, I have listed some other stores that do cashback. Finally, I have explained the benefits of using Walgreen Cash Back. I hope the information given in this article helped you in getting your doubts cleared regarding the Walgreens Cashback. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions – Walgreens Cash Back

1. What is the maximum cashback I could get at Walgreens? If you are asked about the maximum cashback per purchase, then it would be $20. However, you can do multiple purchases and still request them for a $20 cashback. 2. What are the eligibility criteria to get a cashback at Walgreens? You have to purchase items worth $0.01 at least. 3. Does all Walgreens does cashback? Yes. You can get cashback at all the Walgreen stores.