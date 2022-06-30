Amazon introduced Prime membership services for streaming, early shipping services, and various other benefits included in it. The Amazon Prime services include early shipping services such as same-day or one-day delivery, streaming services for its prime video, music, and e-books, and grocery shopping.

As of October 2021, Amazon has active prime services in 23 countries worldwide. Amazon is among the biggest steaming services, with 200 million subscribers around the world as of 2021.

If you are also an Amazon Prime user, then you may have experienced buffering of video in Amazon Prime during a movie. Why does that happen and are they any ways to fix the problem? What is the reason behind amazon’s Success? Learn all about it right here.

I have researched and put together information about the problem and ways to fix Amazon Prime.

Why Does Amazon Prime Video Keep Buffering?

If any customers experience buffering, skipping, and freezing in the video during streaming in Amazon Prime, then it may be caused due to various reasons. The first thing to fix any problem is to detect the root cause. So, the following are the reasons why Amazon Prime users face problems during video streaming.

Poor internet connection interrupts the streaming and may slow down the video or reduce the steaming quality. When internet speed is too slow and not enough for streaming. If the Prime video app is not updated on your device. Too much unwanted cache on the device used for streaming. Might be an issue with the configuration of the device you are using. Amazon Prime website or the app may be facing content delivery network issues.

What Are Some Steps You Can Take to Fix Some Issues You Might Be Having With Amazon Prime Video?

There are many causes of buffering in a video during streaming on Amazon Prime. Once the problem is identified, then you can follow the steps to fix the issue according to it. The following are the ways to fix the problems caused by Amazon Prime.

Poor Internet Connection

Check the modem and the connection if it is loose. Restart the modem and refresh the internet connection on your device. If this is also not working, then you can also directly connect the device to the Ethernet cable to check it.

Low Internet Speed

This is the common problem that causes buffering in the video. This problem can be identified by performing a speed test on your device. If the internet speed is not sufficient, then this is the reason for buffering. You might have to run troubleshooting for the internet or connect to a faster network. The desired internet speed for video buffering is as follows

SD quality- 3 Mbps

HD quality- 5 Mbps

Ultra HD 4k quality- 25 Mbps

Sometimes we forget to update the apps on devices used for streaming. So once, check for any recent updates in the app and update it for a better streaming experience. An outdated app has old software which may not go well with the new content and interphase.

Clear Cache

When using an app or website frequently, the cache (useless, corrupted internet files) is automatically stored on the device, which may slow down the app or sometimes even the device. So, it is required to clear the internet cache frequently. For this, you have to visit the app setting and clear the cache. If this doesn’t fix your problem, try force-stopping the app and opening it again. This might be helpful to regain the video to its original speed.

An Issue With Device Configuration

It is a possible case when your device configuration may cause issues with the app or the video playing. This might cause buffering during streaming. To avoid such issues, check your device configuration.

App Server Issues

If all the above steps are done and still you are unable to get rid of the issue with your prime video. All the other apps and sites work on your device except Amazon Prime. Al these might be caused by the problem on their end. It might be the content delivery network issue on their server. If you are facing this trouble then you have to contact the prime video associate to take their help to overcome it.

What Are Some Other Simple Tricks and Tips You Can Use to Get Better Performance Out of Amazon Prime Video?

All the above are the ways to fix the major issues caused on your device, app, or the network. There are some other tricks you might want to check out for a better video streaming experience with Amazon Prime. They are listed below.

Quality of the Video

Reducing the quality of the video while streaming might be an option you want to try to avoid buffering the video. The steps to reduce the video quality are

Amazon Prime Video app

My stuff in the bottom right corner

Gear symbol (Settings)

Stream & download

The streaming quality or download quality

Select from the quality you need

Download the Movie

This ensures the user an uninterrupted video/movie through the duration till it is expired. The movie can be downloaded with the quality users wants and enjoy the video without buffering. Steps to download a movie are

Amazon Prime Video app

Open the movie you want to watch/download

Click on “Download”

Select the quality of the movie under download options

Start downloading

Check for VPN and Proxy Servers

Disable any VPN severs on your device for better streaming quality and to avoid buffering. Try to avoid all VPN and proxy servers as it may cause difficulty in video streaming.

Device DNS Settings

Check the Google DNS settings and update the DNS address to avoid issues with the internet, server, and video streaming, etc. Edit the primary and secondary DNS address and save them on the device.

Reinstall the App

Even if the problem persists in the streaming and your video keeps buffering after clearing cache and force stop, you might need to uninstall the app. And reinstall it for better working of the app.

Services Amazon Prime Video Provides

Amazon Prime Video is the benefit provided by the Amazon subscription along with free shipping, one or two-day delivery, etc. Prime subscribers can also enjoy Prime music, Prime reading, and Gaming. Prime video can be used for free in the initial 30 days as a trial period. During this trial period, individuals can enjoy every benefit provided by an actual prime subscription.

There are many other individual subscriptions under Prime videos, such as Paramount plus, Showtime, and many other movie platforms. Amazon Prime provides its users with many movies and web series which are updated on their app regularly.

Cost of Amazon Prime Subscription in the United States

During the initial stage when Amazon introduced Prime subscription in 2005, its cost was $79 annually.

In 2014, it raised the price from $79 to $99 per year.

In 2018, the prime subscription was raised from $99 to $119 per year.

Currently, prime is charging its users in the following way Amazon Prime Membership is $14.99 per month Amazon Prime Membership is $139 annually Exclusive Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month Student membership is $7.49 per month and $69 annually



Conclusion

Amazon provides prime video services for all the users who subscribed to Amazon Prime subscription. Prime video provides many movies and web series in it and also various other streaming applications. Sometimes the videos in Prime may buffer, freeze or skip during streaming. This may be caused due to several reasons. It might be an internet issue, a device issue, or a server issue.

I have already listed the reasons and ways to fix the issues which cause buffering of movies/ videos during streaming on Prime video. A prime subscription also includes Prime music, prime reading, and gaming services. It costs $14.99 per month and $139 per year as of the latest prime costing by Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Cache? And how to clear it from the app? A cache is unwanted and corrupted files that are automatically saved on the device storage while using the app. This has to be cleared for the smooth working of the app. This can be cleared in the app settings. What are the streaming qualities provided by Amazon Prime Video? There are mainly 3 streaming qualities provided in Amazon Prime Video, they are SD quality which is 3 Mbps, HD quality is 5 Mbps, and Ultra HD 4k quality is 25 Mbps. What to do when the Amazon Prime Video is not working, and all other websites are working normally? It might be due to server issues and content delivery issues. You have to contact the Amazon Prime associate to take help and fix the existing issue. Tell few simple tricks to perform when my video buffers during streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Check internet connection, clear cache, force stop the app, uninstall and reinstall the app, and disable proxy servers or VPN to check for better working of Amazon Prime Video and avoid buffering.