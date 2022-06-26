Getting someone a gift card lifts the burden of choosing an appropriate gift from your shoulders. By giving them a gift card, you have given them the option of choosing whatever they want as a gift. Buying a retailer’s gift card allows its recipient to select an item or more from a whole range of products that the retailer has to offer. This is especially true for a retailer like Walmart. As the largest retailer in the world, Walmart sells more than 75 million products, which you can purchase from its stores or website. All you need to do is swipe your gift card and enter its pin to complete the purchase. But what if you don’t know the balance left on your gift card? This article will guide you on how to check the balance on Walmart gift cards?

The multinational conglomerate has more than 4,700 of its stores that are spread across the United States. You can use your Walmart gift to buy stuff at any of these stores. There is no limit to what you can and cannot purchase with that card, except that you cannot use your Walmart gift card to buy another gift card. You can even use these cards to buy stuff at Sam’s Club stores. But before you think of buying anything using the cards, you should first check its balance. Without knowing the balance, you won’t have an estimate of what you’ll be able to be, especially if you have already used the card before.

So, how to check the balance on Walmart gift cards? How to reload some funds in your gift cards? These are some of the questions to which you’ll find answers in this article.

How to Check the Balance on Your Walmart Gift Card?

Checking the balance left over on your Walmart gift card is a fairly simple process. Just visit the gift card balance section on Walmart’s website to check how much money you currently have on the gift card. Once you visit the section, type the serial number of your card and enter its PIN number. After doing that, click on “check balance”. The website interface will then show you the balance amount you have on your gift card. This method is done for physical gift cards.

In case you have an eGift Card, then check your confirmation email showing the PIN for it. After you know the PIN, you can enter it to find out how much money is left over in that eGift Card that you can use to make purchases.

Where Can You Find the Serial Number on Walmart’s Physical Gift Card?

You can find a 16-digit serial number on the back of the Walmart gift card, unlike your bank debit or credit cards, which you’ll find on the front. There is no serial number for eGift cards. The retailers sell plenty of gift cards every year to many people. That is why there are 16 digits in the serial number. You can buy stuff from Walmart’s website using this gift card by selecting the gift card option in the payments section. There you’ll have to enter the serial number and PIN to complete the transaction.

Can You Reload Funds Into Your Walmart Gift Card?

Yes, you can reload funds into your Walmart gift card. You can do this process both online and at Walmart stores. After reloading the amount, you can gift it to someone else. Here are the steps you need to take to put the amount in your Walmart gift card in-store and online.

Reloading Gift Card at Walmart in-store

Go to any Walmart store in your area and visit the register area in that store.

Ask the cashier at the register to put some balance in your Walmart and give your card.

There is a minimum charge of $3 to put funds in your gift card.

The maximum amount you can out in your gift card is $1000. Choose how much money you want on your card and pay it to the cashier.

Once all this is done, the cashier will reload the card and give it to you. You can then continue using the card for making purchases at Walmart.

Reloading Your Gift Card on Walmart’s Website

Go to Walmart’s website and click on the gift card section.

In the gift card section, select the “reload” option.

After selecting the reload option, you have to enter your gift card’s serial number and PIN.

Then enter how much money you want in your gift card. Remember that the maximum limit to reload is $1000.

Pay the amount that you want on your gift card, there are no extra charges when you reload your gift card online.

Once the Walmart website shows the reload as successful, you can use that card again until the balance comes to zero.

How to Know the Pin Code for a Walmart Gift Card?

According to Walmart’s website, the last 4 digits of your gift card’s serial number is the PIN code. The retailer does not give a separate number when you buy the gift card. This way, you can use the gift card to make purchases without worrying about forgetting its PIN. Take note that you can’t use the gift card at ATMs. Walmart also does not provide any cashback for the purchases you made with its gift cards. The retail company does not give such provisions.

Can You View the Transaction History for Your Walmart Gift Card?

Yes, you can view the transaction history for the purchases that you made using your Walmart gift card. You can ask the cashier at a Walmart store to show the transactions you made using the card, from the app, or phone. If you want to view the transaction history from the app or website, all you need to do is go to the gift card section and select your card’s details. Once you do that, you’ll have the option of checking your card’s balance and transaction history.

In case you have any doubt regarding your gift card, you can call the number on the back of your card. You must have noticed a number that starts with 800, call that number, and you’ll be able to reach the customer help desk. The person a the other end of the call can help you know the balance, transaction history, and other details regarding your gift card.

Can You Use Walmart Gift Cards to Pay for Gas?

Yes, you can use Walmart gift cards to pay for gas. But you can’t do that at the pump, you’ll have to go inside the gas station store to make that transaction. Take note that you can only use these cards to at Walmart’s and Sam’s Club gas stations. When you are thinking of using your Walmart gift cards on gas, it is better to double the balance left on the card.

How to Check the Balance of Walmart’s Gift Card in Canada?

You can check the balance of your Walmart gift card in Canada by visiting that country’s Walmart website. Just go to the gift card section of the Canadian Walmart website and click on “check balance”. The process of checking your balance is the same as you do in America, enter the serial number and PIN of your card. You’ll then be able to see the balance left on your Canadian Walmart gift card.

Conclusion

Hundreds of thousands of people use Walmart gift cards to make purchases at its stores and online website and app. By giving someone a Walmart gift card as a present, you have left the decision to buy gifts in their hands. If you are a recipient of the Walmart gift card, then you can select from over 75 million products. There are plenty of things that people can buy using Walmart gift cards. But the thing to take note is of the balance left on your card. If you don’t know how much money is there on your card, you can visit the gift card section of Walmart’s website and enter the serial number and PIN of your gift card. You’ll be able to know the balance then. You can also call 1-888-537-5503 and find out your gift card’s balance.

Just be sure to check the balance of your gift card the next time you go shopping at Walmart. It is better to do that than face embarrassment at the counter when your gift card has been declined.

FAQs – How to Check the Balance on Walmart Gift Cards?

How to check the balance on your Walmart gift card? Visit Walmart’s website and go to the gift card section, click on check balance and enter the serial number and PIN of your card. You can also call 1-888-537-5503 to know the balance left on your card. Can you withdraw or transfer the balance left on the gift card? No, you can neither withdraw nor transfer the money left in Walmart’s gift card. You can only use it to make purchases at the retailer’s stores and website. What to do if the Walmart gift card expires? If your Walmart gift card is expired, then you can ask for a replacement card by calling Walmart’s gift card customer service at 1-866-633-9096.