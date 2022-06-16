There was a time when people sent communicated through letters before we got all these apps and emails. Although there are still some people who do that, they’re just a small bunch. But although you chat with others online, you can’t send packages or official posts using WhatsApp or Instagram. You’ll still need a carrier service to do that task. USPS is one such carrier that’ll not only ship your packages all over this country, but also to many countries in the world. It is one of the top carrier services in the United States. Now, there may be times that you’ll need to relocate either temporarily or permanently. In such a case, you’ll have to change your address to receive or send mail from USPS. So, How to change your USPS address online? If that’s the question in your mind, then look no further.

The USPS is an independent agency of the federal government. The carrier service has been operating for more than two centuries. It is the first official carrier launched and operated by the United States government. It had a monopoly on Letter delivery in this country for many years. Furthermore, it was also the front-runner in the package delivery business, until private package delivery services like FedEx, United Parcel Service, and Amazon came along. But it is still a major player in the carrier service industry. USPS delivers more than 49 billion packages every year. This shows the USPS’s prevalence in shipping and delivering packages and letters in America and the world.

Coming back to the main point of this article, can you change your address for USPS delivery? If yes, then, How to change your USPS address online? Read this article to find out.

Can You Change the USPS Address Online?

Yes, you can change your USPS address online without needing to visit your local USPS post office. Since the internet came into our lives, almost all services can be altered online. If you want to change the address where you want USPS to ship to, then just change it online. Continue reading the article to know how to do that. Take note that you don’t have to pay a separate company to change your address. So, beware of scammers who’ll try to charge you $40 to change the USPS delivery address, when you can get it done for $1.10.

Does USPS Charge You for Changing Your Delivery Address?

You’ll have to pay $1.10 as proof of your identity to the USPS when changing the address online. This is done to confirm your identity. There are many fraudsters who will try to change the mail address to another location to steal your packages. So, as a confirmation that you are the one who’s trying to change the address, USPS asks you to pay $1.10. There are no additional costs other than this $1.10 identification fee.

How to Change Your USPS Address Online?

When you are moving to a new place, it is necessary for you to change your address on the various official IDs and other papers. If you generally receive your packages and mail through USPS, then you’ll also need to change your new delivery address. Doing that is also a simple process, just follow these steps to change your USPS delivery address online.

Steps for Changing USPS Address Online

Firstly, go to the USPS website’s address change section and click on the “Get Started” option.

Enter all your personal details correctly in the blanks, including your first name, email address, phone number, etc

Once you’ve entered those details, the next step is to choose if your new address is temporary or permanent. If you are planning to move back to your old address within 6 months, then choose the temporary option. And is if you are planning to stay longer than that period, then select permanent.

You’ll also need to enter the date from which you want USPS to start forwarding your mail to the new address.

Enter both the old and new addresses in the next section. Once you’ve finished doing all that, the next step is to pay the change-of-address fee.

The change-of-address fee or identification fee is $1.10. You’ll have to pay this small amount with your credit or debit card. This fee is mainly charged to prevent fraud and confirm that you are the one that requested to change the address

After paying the amount, you’ll receive a confirmation by USPS on your email. Enter the code on the USPS website and confirm your request.

Your address change process is over once you completed all the above steps. You can expect USPS to forward your mail to the new address from the date you set.

These are the steps you’ll need to follow to change your USPS delivery address online. Changing your address in this way is way simpler than going to the post office and doing it physically. Many people use this method as it is easier. So, you wouldn’t have to worry about not getting mails. But if there are any mistakes in delivery, contact customer support.

How Long Does USPS Take to Change Your Address?

It’ll take somewhere between 7 and 10 days for USPS to process your mail forwarding request, once you submit the change of address. So, if you want to receive mail from USPS since the first day you moved to your new address, submit the request at least 10 days in advance. But this time period may vary in case any complications arise with your application. Be sure to put in all the correct details when filling out the change of address form on the USPS website. And when you are paying the $1.10 fee, make the payment through your debit or credit card as it is done to confirm your identity.

If you made the forwarding request at the post office in person, then you’ll have to wait at least 2 weeks before your mail forwarding address is changed. That’s why I suggest you complete this process online instead of going to the post office. It is way faster and simpler to do it online.

What Is the Forwarding Period for Different Mail Classes?

When you change the mail forwarding address permanently, USPS will forward the mail to that new address for a certain time period, depending on the type of mail. The forwarding time limits differ for each mail class. Here are the USPS forwarding time periods for different types of mail.

Mail Class Forwarding Time Period Priority Mail Express (merchandise, printed material, etc.) 12 months First Class Mail/First class Package (bills, invoices, etc.) 12 months Periodicals (magazines, newspapers) 60 days USPS Marketing Mail (catalogs, retail offers, ads) At the mailer’s discretion USPS retail ground 12 months (only to domestic addresses) Library Mail, Media Mail, Bound Printed Matter 12 months (only to domestic addresses)

USPS will forward different mail classes as per these time periods. So, make sure to update the USPS for getting mails if these time periods are crossed. By doing that, you’ll be able to get your mails and packages again.

Can You Request a Change of Address Online for an International Address?

No, you cannot change your postal address online for an international address. To change the USPS address to an address in another country, you’ll need to submit the request to your local post office. The post office staff will give you a form called the PS form 3575, which you’ll need to fill out and submit. In case you forgot to submit the change of address form, you can write a letter and send it to your old post office explaining the situation. The post office staff will then guide you through the steps you’ll have to take.

Conclusion

When you plan to move to a new place, either temporarily or permanently, you’ll need to change your carrier service’s delivery address. Even for USPS, you have to change the address. But you don’t need to visit the post office every time you move, you can just change the address online. If you don’t know how to do that, here’s a guide. By following the steps from the guide, you’ll be able to change the address. If you don’t want to do it online, you can visit your local post office and fill up the change of address form there and submit it. Take note that you’ll need to pay $1.10 both online and offline using your debit or credit card. This is done to confirm your identity and prevent fraudsters from changing your USPS to some other place to steal your mail.

FAQs – How to Change Your USPS Address Online?

Can you change the USPS address online? Yes, you can change your USPS delivery address online through its website. How much does it cost to change the address? It’ll cost you $1.10 to change the address and no other additional costs. This minuscule amount is taken for confirming your identity. What is the time period for USPS to confirm your mail forwarding request? It’ll take USPS 7-10 days to confirm your change of address request online. It will more than 2 weeks if you go through the post office. So, it is better to submit through USPS online medium