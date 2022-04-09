Over time, people have experienced various options for shopping. Some people like it shopping online and having things near to doorstep, whereas some like visiting stores and exploring every new item on the rack. Walmart also offers multiple ways of shopping with it that include in-store shopping, and online shopping on the website or app. Similarly, it also provides you with the option of either pickup or home delivery for online orders. Walmart pickup order is something that is in trend and is used by a lot of its customers. So, if you want to know what a Walmart pickup order is and whether it be canceled or not, then just stick to the page.

What Is Walmart Pickup?

Walmart has provided its customer with a convenient way of shopping where you can order products online through the Walmart.com or Walmart app and select the nearest store and time for pickup. Once you reach the Walmart store or Curbside pickup area, your order will be either handed to you or placed in the car by the Walmart associate. By opting for Walmart pickup, customers can easily get their essentials without losing any energy on selecting products, adding them to their cart, and most importantly, it saves them from standing in a long queue during the checkout. So let’s move and see how exactly the Walmart pickup works.

How Does Walmart Pickup Work?

Walmart pickup offers two options for the pickup once you add all the items in the cart and proceed with checkout either on Walmart.com or Walmart app. The two options are either you can have a curbside pickup or in-store pickup. Let’s discuss both the pickup in detail

Curbside Pickup

Curbside pickup is generally opted for when you are shopping for groceries. Once you add all the essentials to your cart and proceed with checkout, you have to select the curbside pickup option and the nearest store and time for the pickup of the order. Wait for the notification that says your order is ready. Once you get the notification, you can head towards the store, park your car in the designated spot in the Curbside pickup area, and get your order placed inside the car by the Walmart associate.

Store Pickup

The store pickup option can be used when you order non-grocery items. Once you order online, you will get an email or notification when your order is ready. As soon as you get the notification, you can move to the store and pick up your order from there.

Both the above options are convenient and have proved to be of great help for people with mobility disorders. Additionally, it saves them the time and energy required for walking around different sections of the store and standing in a long queue at the checkout counter.

What Is the Process of Cancelling Your Walmart Pickup Order?

If you ordered online through the app or website and opted for pickup, but suddenly you realize that you can’t be available for pickup due to other work, then the one thought that will bounce in your head is ‘How to cancel this Walmart pickup order?’ We have an answer to your question, you can cancel the order until the status of the order is under process or processing. Just follow the below steps to cancel your Walmart pickup order.

Log in to your Walmart account by visiting walmart.com or through the Walmart app.

After logging into your account, go to the purchase history

Select the order you want to cancel and click on the Request Cancellation option if available at the bottom.

If your cancellation is approved, you will receive an email regarding the cancellation of your order.

If you can’t see the Request cancellation option at the bottom of the order, then your order is either in the queue for packing or has already been packed. In this case, you can contact the store and check whether the order can be canceled.

Also, note that your cancelation is not complete unless you receive a confirmation email stating your order has been canceled.

How Long Will Walmart Hold One’s Pickup Order?

Walmart will hold the pickup orders for three days. If you still don’t pick up your order, you will be fined $2 and your order will be canceled. Additionally, your account will be blocked from placing future pickup orders at Walmart. So, if you missed your pickup for a day, you can surely pick it up the next day. But if you don’t show up at the store or curbside pickup for three consecutive days, then you may have to face the consequences in terms of fine and account blockage.

Can You Edit or Reschedule Your Pickup Order?

Yes, you can edit and reschedule your pickup order unless and until it is in the processing stage. To edit or reschedule your order, log in to your account through the website or app and access your purchase history. Select the order you want to edit or reschedule. The various options available to you when you opt for editing an order along with rescheduling the time slot are as follows

You can add or remove items

Increase or decrease quantities of the items

Allow and disallow substitutions to your items

Also, you can change your store location and opt for a different one.

All the above option under edit is only available when the order is processing. Once the order is under queue for packing or already packed, you can’t access the edit option on your orders.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using Walmart Pickup?

Walmart pickup order service has provided its customers with the most convenient way of shopping, especially the tiring grocery shopping. As Walmart pickup sounds very fitting and convenient, it also has some cons along with pros that we must know.

Pros of Using Walmart Pickup

Ordering the grocery and other products online using computers or phones is quite easy.

The pickup service provided by Walmart doesn’t cost you extra if you order for $35 or above.

It saves the time and energy required for collecting the items into your cart at the store.

Waiting in long queues at the checkout counter can be avoided by opting for the pickup option.

In addition to groceries, you can also order other items like pharmacy and home goods.

Walmart gives you enough time to pick up and complete your order.

The orders placed can be edited within several hours until it reaches the processing status, new items can be added, or existing items can be removed, also you can change the quantities of the items.

Walmart also provides you the option of rescheduling your pickup in addition to changing the store location.

For the curbside pickup, you don’t even need to step out of your car to get your order, as the pickup associates will place it in your car.

If the items in your cart are not available, a substitute for the item will be provided. If the cost of the substitute is higher than the item, you won’t be charged extra.

You can cancel the order if your order is still in the processing stage.

Cons of Using Walmart Pickup

You can’t handpick the items of your choice, especially the fruits and vegetables.

You have to place your order 4 hours prior to pick up, and if you order after 4 pm, you might receive the pickup the next day.

If the items you ordered are not available, the associate may pack a substitute for the item, and it may not work for people with allergies and dietary restrictions.

You can’t cancel the order if the order is in the queue for packing or has already been packed.

Conclusion

You can cancel the Walmart pickup order when it is in the processing stage. The process of canceling a Walmart pickup order is being discussed. Additionally, we have seen the store and curbside pickup options available. You can also edit the order, by adding or removing the items, and changing the quantities, in addition to rescheduling and changing the store location.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

