There are many places in the country where you can apply for or renew your passport. It is important that you have a passport as it may be useful in case of emergency, or if you plan to take an impromptu trip. There are many people in the country without a passport, so it is better for to you have it. Now, you can go to the passport office to get a new passport or renew the old one. But if you are not willing to go there, then you do so at your local USPS post office. There are some eligible USPS post offices where you can apply and renew your passport. You can get apply for an appointment at the USPS website, which will help you save time. But what if you cannot, go to the post office. How to cancel the USPS passport appointment?

Missing appointments is not something that people recommend. But in case there’s an emergency, you will have no choice but to cancel them, even if it is for a passport. So, in this article, You will know how to check the passport appointment status, how to reschedule another appointment, etc. If you are in need of such information, then continue reading this article.

How to Cancel the Passport Appointment at USPS?

There is a simple way for you to avoid having to miss the appointment for passport application or renewal at USPS. You just have to cancel or reschedule it. You can simply cancel the appointment by going to the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler (RCAS) online. This is a section or tool of the USPS website, where you can cancel your appointment or at least reschedule it. After going to this website, all you need to do is enter your appointment confirmation number and your email address or phone number. Once you enter the relevant information, select “Manage Appointments”. You will then have the option of either rescheduling or canceling. Choose whichever option you want and then click enter. The website will then alter your settings as per order.

This is a very reasonable and practical way to cancel or reschedule appointments. Many people struggle to remember the appointment for many documents, not only passport applications. If you are a person who is not able to go to the passport application appointment at USPS, then use this method to cancel it.

How to Know When is Your Appointment?

As I have said before, many people tend to forget their appointments due to many reasons. Even if people remember them, they usually forget when they are scheduled for. If you want to know when have you scheduled your appointment, then just like canceling it, you need to go to the RCAS. There you will have to enter your email and appointment verification number. You will then see when you have the appointment, If you are unwilling to use this scheduler to know the timing, then you can simply check your email. You see, once you schedule a passport application appointment with USPS, you will receive an email telling the date and time of your appointment. I am sure you will find that email once you check your inbox.

Will Anything Happen in Case You Miss the Appointment?

No, nothing will happen in case you miss the passport application appointment. There are no penalties or any other consequences for not being able to come for the appointment. In fact, when I missed a passport renewal appointment at a USPS location, all I had to do is apply again. So, if you miss the appointment, you just have to apply again. There are more than 4, 800 USPS locations in this country that offer passport services. So, even if you try to apply again today, you will most likely get an appointment for tomorrow or day after tomorrow. You don’t have to worry about anything.

Is There a Limit to How Many Times You Can Cancel an Appointment?

No, there is no limit to how many times you can cancel an appointment. It is because the government thinks that there are people who schedule and cancel appointments for fun. You can apply for and cancel the passport application appointments at a USPS location how much ever you like. But the thing to remember is that, once you apply for a passport, it will take you somewhere around 7 -12 weeks. So, if you want to get your passport as early as possible, then don’t forget or miss the appointment.

Who is Required to Make a Passport Appointment at USPS?

Let’s put aside on how to cancel the USPS passport appointment and delve into why we need to have it in the first place. There are certain rules and protocols set by the government which must be followed. Especially when it comes to passport applications and renewals. Although there are ways to fill up the passport application online, there are some criteria where you need to apply for the passport in person. Here’s a list of reasons on why you need to get an in-person appointment at a USPS post office.

If you are getting your first passport, which means in case you never had a passport and applying for the first time, you need to go to the post office.

In case it has been more than 15 years since you got the passport, then you will have to renew it at the post office in person.

There are cases where passports are stolen, lost, or damaged due to some reason. If this happens to you, then you will have to apply again at the Post office.

If you are 16 years old or younger, then you will have to go to the appointment at the USPS location in person.

There are people whose passports are issued wrong names. And in case you don’t have a legal document that proves your legal or birth name, then you will have to visit the past office.



These are the things that require a person to make an appointment for a passport application or renewal at a USPS post office. They will need to attend the appointment in person.

What Are the Things You Need to Bring With You for the Passport Appointment?

There are some things that you need to bring to the USPS post office when you are applying for a passport. Without having them, you will not be able to apply for a passport. These things involve both documents and money. Here’s a list of things you need to bring to complete your passport application at the USPS location.

A document that shows Proof of identity and a photocopy of the front and back, like a driver’s license.

Form DS-11, which is filled but not signed.

A document to prove that you are a citizen of the United States of America, like a birth certificate.

You will need to bring a passport fee. A DS-11 passport book costs $130 and a passport card costs $30.

You also need to pay the USPS post office a $35 acceptance fee and a $15 photo fee in case it is needed.

The state department also requires you to pay #110 in case of adults and $80 for children under the age of 16.

These are the things which you need to bring with you in order to apply for a passport. When you think of getting a passport, take note of all the documents you need to make the process complete. Without them, there is no chance you will be able to apply for a passport.

Conclusion

You can apply for your passport from the USPS post office. If you need to book an appointment, then you can do so from its website. In case you cannot attend the scheduled appointment, you can always cancel or reschedule it. To do that, you need to use the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler (RCAS) online. There, once enter your appointment verification number and email or phone address, you will be able to either cancel your appointment or reschedule it for another time. There are nearly 5000 USPS locations in this country where you can fill out and submit your passport application. Buy I suggest you don’t miss the appointment in case you need the passport as soon as possible. There are also some documents you need to take for the appointment. Keep in mind to have them when you are going to the USPS post office.

FAQs – How to Cancel the USPS Passport Appointment?

