Verizon is the second-largest Wireless network service provider after AT&T. There are more than 100 million people in America that have Verizon’s network. There are plenty of people that use it for the speed of its network and also its reliability. Not only individual users but there are also single subscriptions that whole families use. It is expected that parents buy the network for the entire family, including the children. This way, those kids will be able to access the internet at their convenience whenever they want. For parents who made Verizon’s network available to the whole family in a single subscription, the company offers a feature called Verizon smart family. It is used to keep tabs on the internet and network activities o the family. But everybody wants to have their own privacy. So, can you bypass Verizon smart family? Read the article to find out.

Is There a Way to Bypass Verizon Smart Family?

Yes, there are many ways that you can use to bypass the Verizon Smart Family to do whatever you want without being monitored. We are all aware of parental controls, and how much of a pain in the ass they are. Parental control is a feature that most parents use to restrict or control the streaming of some content that may be inappropriate or mentally harmful for some kids. The Smart Family feature is just another name for parental controls and filters. To access whatever you want unfiltered on your device, then you can just return your device back to the factory settings. Obviously, this method will surely erase the setting which you altered to fit your preference. You will also lose all the apps which you have installed on the device.

If you don’t want to erase all that data, then you also have the option of simply using a VPN or just changing the time zones on your device. By doing these things, you can reroute your internet traffic and usage to some other location, which doesn’t have the restrictions which your device has. If you want to know in detail about what can the Verizon smart Family do and the methods that you can use to bypass it then continue reading the article.

What Can a Verizon Smart Family Do?

The Smart Family service gives you the option to put parental control’s on your kid’s smartphone or tablet. You can use this service through its app, without many difficulties. There are many things that you can do through its app. Here’s a list of things that you can use the app to do.

With the Smart Family app, you can filter what content your kid will be able to see and what he can’t access.

You can monitor all the internet and app activity of your kid’s device.

If you don’t want to be blind bout your children’s calls. You can use the app to limit and monitor, texts, calls, and all purchases made using the device.

In case, you want to know the screen time of your children, then you can do it with this app.

If you find any abnormal internet activity going on, then you can simply pause the internet connection until you have a clear picture of what is happening.

These are some of the most important things that you can do using Verizon’s smart family app. As long as the devices use the same Verizon mobile account, you can easily manage all of them.

What Are the Methods Which You Can Use to Bypass Verizon Smart Family?

As I said, there are many methods that will help you bypass the restrictions and filters placed by Verizon’s Smart family system. Here are the ways that you can use to bypass all those pesky restrictions and filters placed by your parents.

By Using a VPN

This is the simplest and most commonly used method to bypass any restrictions and filters that you may face when using the internet. The usage of VPNs has become more widespread among internet users. I am sure you have watched videos and ads that promote various VPN services. When you activate a VPN, Your device’s IP address and location will change to some other country or state. With this, you won’t have to worry about your parents monitoring your web activity. Although there are many VPN apps, I suggest you use a browser VPN as your parents can see what apps are installed on your device. Many browsers like Firefox, Chrome, Edge, etc. now all have VPN extensions, you can use them without having to use third-party VPN services.

Use a Proxy Site

When you are not able to access a website, you can just use a proxy website. There are plenty of proxy websites that are similar to or the same as the original website. Nowadays, there are plenty of proxy websites that mirror the original ones for providing access to people who have restrictions and filters. A proxy website simply diverts the internet traffic to some other country or website and allows getting the content you want. There is no need to install any apps to use these proxies, all you need to do is enter the website’s name and the browser will show you all the proxies for it.

Change the Time Zone

As the Smart Family app can also allow screen time for an app. I am sure there are parents who use it to restrict their kid’s social media usage. So, if you want to continue using the app for a longer period, then you can simply change the time zone of your smartphone. By changing the time zone, you can bypass the time limit for an app set by your parents. To do that, all you need to do is go to the settings and change the time zone. You just have to change the time by some hours behind. Once you do that, the app time limit will see your current time as the limit set by parents when in reality you just change what the actual time is. Many kids use this way to continue scrolling through Instagram a while longer.

Remove Content Filers on the Parent’s Device

Now, this one’s a little less feasible option unless you can access your parent’s device or phone easily. In case, you can access your parents phone on which the Smart Family app is installed, then you can remove any content filters and restrictions placed on your device. When you have the chance to access the app, all you need to do is select the “Child” option and go to the “Content Filters” sections. Once you do that, you can easily remove all the restrictions by selecting “remove all”, which basically removes all the filters and restrictions. After doing that, select “OK” to complete the process. But this option is a little far-fetched as it isn’t easy for someone to get access to the parent’s phone or tablet unless you have the passcode.

Reset Your Device to Factory Settings

This is the final straw that you can use to remove those filters and parental controls if those restrictions are not placed on the router and only on your device. Once you reset your phone to the factory settings, you will be able to remove all those filters and restrictions. But the disadvantage of using this option is that you will lose all the apps which you installed. This will provide you with a lot of inconvenience in case you want to bring back your phone to a previous state. In case, you want to retain all your apps and their data, then this is not a practical way to remove the parental controls and content filters.

There are other ways to bypass the smart family features, like using public Wi-Fi or a neighbor’s Wi-Fi. You can also remove those restrictions by turning off the parental controls on Android and by reinstalling some specific apps.

Conclusion

Verizon offers a service called Smart Family service, which enables people to place parental controls and content filters on their kids’ devices. You can do that as long as all devices use the same Verizon account through its app. But although there are these restrictions, you can simply bypass them without much difficulty. Using a VPN, changing the Time Zone, Using proxy sites, etc. are some of the ways that you can use to bypass those content filters. Keep in mind that some of these methods may not work for some devices.

FAQs – Can You Bypass Verizon Smart Family?

Is there a way to bypass Verizon Smart Family? Yes, you can bypass the Verizon Smart Family content restrictions, and filers by using various methods. What are some ways that you can use to bypass the Smart Family restrictions? You can use a VPN, change the time zone of your device, start using proxy sites, use a public or neighbor’s Wi-Fi, and some other methods to bypass all those restrictions. Can you bypass the restrictions placed on the router instead of the device? No, you cannot bypass the restrictions placed on the router unless you remove them from the device which has the Smart Family app installed on it.